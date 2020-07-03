Perry Mattfeld is a gorgeous lady who is a household name in Hollywood. She is a dancer, actress, and theatre artist who is best known for playing Murphy Mason in the series titled In the Dark as well as Mel in Shameless.

Source: Instagram

Perry Mattfeld was born in Los Angeles County, California, USA, on the 29th of March 1994. She started dancing ballet at a very tender age before becoming an actress.

Perry Mattfeld profile summary

Name: Perry Frances Garcia Mattfeld

Perry Frances Garcia Mattfeld Date of birth: 29th of March 1994

29th of March 1994 Place of birth: Los Angeles County, California, USA

Los Angeles County, California, USA Age : 27 years

: 27 years Nationality: American

American Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Height: 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimeters/ 1.78 meters)

5 feet 10 inches (178 centimeters/ 1.78 meters) Weight: 56 kilograms (123.5 pounds)

56 kilograms (123.5 pounds) Hair color: Light brown

Light brown Eye color: Blue with a hint of green

Blue with a hint of green Father: Kenneth Mattfeld

Kenneth Mattfeld Mother: Shelley Garcia

Shelley Garcia Profession: Dancer, actress, and theatre artist

Dancer, actress, and theatre artist Instagram : @perrymattfeld

: @perrymattfeld Twitter: @perrymattfeld

Perry Mattfeld's bio

Perry Mattfeld's nationality is American. She grew up in Long Beach, California.

Perry Mattfeld parents are Kenneth Mattfeld and Shelley Garcia. Kenneth is a distinguished attorney. He was a naval architect before becoming a deputy city attorney for the port of Los Angeles. Her mother is Hispanic.

Perry speaks both English and French fluently. Currently, she resides in Southern California with her family and a puppy named Rowmeoh.

How old is Perry Mattfeld?

As of 2021, Perry Mattfeld age is 27 years, her Zodiac sign is Aries

Is Perry Mattfeld related to Jennifer Aniston? Even though she closely resembles Jennifer Aniston, she is not related to Aniston.

Perry Mattfeld is not related to Jennifer Aniston. Photo: @perrymattfeld

Source: Instagram

Educational background

The talented dancer and actress began dancing ballet at the tender age of five years and continued attending ballet classes exclusively for nine years until she began her tutelage under Ms. Debbie Allen in Los Angeles.

Under the direction of Ms. Allen, she broadened her technique to include multiple disciplines of dance. She also took piano and singing lessons.

She later studied at the Long Beach Polytechnic High School, a public high school located at 1600 Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach, California.

Afterwards, she graduated with honors from the University of Southern California (USC). She received her B.F.A. from the School of Dramatic Arts; Acting Major, Cinema Arts Minor.

She was a cheerleader when she was studying at the University of Southern California.

Perry Mattfeld's height and weight

The actress and dancer has a slim build and she is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimeters/ 1.78 meters) tall. She weighs about 56 kilograms (123.5 pounds.)

Her natural hair color is light brown while her eyes are blue with a hint of green.

Career

According to Perry Mattfeld bio, she started her dancing career at a tender age. She was part of the original musical theatre cast at Mattel's American Girl Theater that portrayed American Girl Dolls, Kirsten Larson, and Kit Kittredge.

She performed 169 shows in her first professional job as an employee of Mattel. She was only 12 years old at the time.

She later became a film and television actress, and some of the movies and television series in which she has starred in are:

Television shows

The Megan Mullally Show (2006): She portrayed the character of the American Girl in Episode #1.44.

She portrayed the character of the American Girl in Wizards of Waverly Place (2009): She featured in two episodes as FrankenGirl.

She featured in two episodes as FrankenGirl. Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader (2012): She was Suzie in one episode.

She was Suzie in one episode. Conan (2016): She acted as Deon Cole's girlfriend.

She acted as Deon Cole's girlfriend. Stitchers (2017): She acted as Monica Chamberlain in one episode.

She acted as Monica Chamberlain in one episode. Shameless (2017-2018): She portrayed the character of Mel in seven episodes.

She portrayed the character of Mel in seven episodes. Homecoming (2018): She was a makeover associate in one episode.

She was a makeover associate in one episode. Carrier (2019): She featured in this show in the episode titled Backhaul.

She featured in this show in the episode titled In the Dark (2019-2020): She has appeared in 26 episodes as Murphy Mason.

Movies

The Norton Avenue All-Stars (2008): She was Amanda Hammerschmidt 'The Hammer' in this television movie.

She was in this television movie. Escape from Polygamy (2013): She acted as Bonnielee in this television film.

Short productions

AmazoBoy! (2007) -She was Amanda in this short production

(2007) -She was Amanda in this short production The Girl in the Flammable Skirt (2011): She was Aimee - Lead in this short production.

She was Aimee - Lead in this short production. Patrick Carman's Dark Eden (2011): She was Kate Hollander in this short video.

She was Kate Hollander in this short video. My Mind the Love Story (2012): She acted as Alex.

She acted as Alex. Cayucos (2012): She was Shelly in this short video.

Perry Mattfeld was part of the original musical theatre cast at Mattel's American Girl Theater. Photo: @perrymattfeld

Source: Instagram

Is Perry Mattfeld blind?

In the television series titled In the Dark, the actress portrays the character of Murphy Mason. Perry Mattfeld In the Dark character is blind and antisocial.

Murphy is a snarky and sarcastic 20-something-year-old who is a bit too cool for school and who lost her sight as a child. She suffers from addiction and compulsive behavior and uses a guide dog to navigate the world.

Is Murphy Mason blind in real life? Although she convincingly moves through space and takes on Murphy's blind character like she is blind, the actress is not visually impaired in real life.

Her excellent portrayal of Murphy makes people ask, "Is Perry Mattfeld really blind?" While she is not visually impaired in real life, she prepared thoroughly for this role.

She worked very closely with the show’s blind consultant named Laurie Bernstein and trained with her. She spent hours watching her go about her daily tasks so she would understand how she could make Murphy’s blindness realistic.

Is Perry Mattfeld married?

The actress and dancer is yet to get married, so there is no Perry Mattfeld husband yet. However, she is in a long-term relationship.

Andrew Wright is Perry Mattfeld boyfriend, and the two have been a couple for a while now. He is a former baseball pitcher who played on the Cincinnati Reds baseball team.

Social media

Perry Mattfeld Instagram account has at least 130k followers. She also has a Twitter account with over 6.6k followers.

Perry Mattfeld, best known as Murphy in In the Dark, is a multi-talented young woman who has achieved a lot in life. Her fans are awaiting the release of Breeder and Shriver, in which she will feature.

Source: Legit.ng