Meet 7 famous British actresses that are Yoruba by tribe

The British film industry has created many noteworthy films that have gained worldwide recognition. But, more significantly, it has exposed its audience to several exceptional actresses who have starred in fantastic films and TV shows. Some of these actresses have Yoruba heritage, proving that Nigeria stands among the best in the business.

Talented Nigerians can be found worldwide, carving out a niche for themselves and making their country proud. Several successful British actresses have Yoruba ancestry, one of the largest ethnic groups in Nigeria. From the talented Nina Sosanya to Yewande Andi Osho, here are some famous British actresses who are Yoruba.

7 famous British actresses that are Yoruba

The British film industry has talents from different parts of the world. Some of these stars have Nigerian heritage, more so from the Yoruba community. Here is a list of British actresses who are Yoruba.

1. Nina Sosanya

Nina Sosanya attends the House Of Fraser British Academy Television Awards 2016 at the Royal Festival Hall on May 8, 2016, in London, England.

Oluwakemi Nina Sosanya, best known as Nina Sosanya, is a British actress and narrator. Sosanya was born on 6 June 1969, in Islington, London, to an English mother and a Yoruba father. She has starred in several roles in theatre, on television, and in movies and is well known for her work in various films such as Teachers, W1A, and Last Tango in Halifax.

She attended the Vale of Catmose College in Oakham for a brief period. Later, she joined the Northern School of Contemporary Dance for extensive training, obtaining A-Levels in performing arts.

Nina has several theatre credits, including The Vortex (Donmar warehouse), Marriage of Figaro (Royal Exchange), House Garden, and Antony and Cleopatra (RNT). She made her acting debut in 1992, featuring in the drama series The Bill. Nina has been active in the film industry for nearly three decades and has featured in over 60 film and TV credits.

2. Fola Evans-Akingbola

Fola Evans-Akingbola attends the premiere of Disney's "Mulan" on March 09, 2020, in Hollywood, California.

Fola Evans-Akingbola, famously known as Fola, is a British actress with Nigerian heritage. Fola was born in London to Sola Akingbola and Dr Gillian Evans. Her father, a singer, is Yoruba from Lagos, Nigeria, and her mother, an anthropologist, is English from the UK.

She trained in acting at Identity Drama School and the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain in London. In 2009, she also went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art for fun. Fola pursued a modelling career before deciding to devote herself entirely to acting.

She made her debut in acting in 2014, and her first role was in the BBC show Holby City. She got a major role in the Freeform series Sirens in 2018 after being cast in the well-known HBO series Game of Thrones in 2016.

She has starred in other internationally acclaimed shows such as Black Mirror and Death in Paradise. She most recently appeared in Ten Percent, the UK versions of the popular French show Call My Agent and The Night Agent.

3. Helen Abdulai Koya

Helen Abdulai Koya is a British actress who was born on 21 June 1985 in Walthamstow, London, to Yoruba parents. She was the voice of Patience Gibbs, appearing in the Aveline segment of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

Koya received her initial training at the Brit School of Performing Arts in London, United Kingdom. Then, at 18, she was given an acting training scholarship to the renowned Italia Conti Academy for three years.

Helen has worked with director Nicholas Kinsey on two of his big project, Cottage in America and Fire Watch. She currently resides and works as an actress in Montreal.

Helen played Lillian, a lead character, in Making the Band. The film received numerous accolades at the Zanzibar National Film Festival and was chosen to screen at the 2011 Montreal International Black Film Festival.

4. Yewande Andi Osho

Andi Osho attends the "Jersey Boys" press night at Trafalgar Theatre on August 17, 2021, in London, England.

Yewande Andi Osho is an actress, stand-up comedian, podcaster and television host. She was born to Yoruba parents on 27 January 1973 in Plaistow, London. Andi attended Sarah Bonnell Comprehensive School and Barking College of Technology, where she studied acting.

She made her acting debut in June 2012 and appeared in three episodes of Holby City, where she portrayed Barbara Alcock. Over the years, she has been featured in numerous TV shows, including Casualty and EastEnders. She currently appears in the popular BBC series Line Of Duty's sixth season.

Andi has performed at a number of comedy clubs and festivals, including the Reading Festival. She received the 2007 Nivea Funny Women award. She has also appeared on Celebrity Mastermind and MockThe Week, winning Celebrity Mastermind twice.

5. Modupe Adeyeye

Modupe Adeyeye attends the British Soap Awards held at the Hackney Empire on May 24, 2014, in London, England.

Modupe Adeyeye is a British actress and model. She was born on 29 July 1992 in London to her Yoruba parents. Her name Modupe means "I praise or thank God" in Yoruba. She is famous for her roles as Faith Olubunmi in EastEnders: E20 and as Blessing Chambers in Hollyoaks.

She started her acting career in 2014 when she featured in Hollyoaks. She has been featured in drama series such as Our Girl, My Murder, and Doctors. She appeared in the Honeytrap in 2014 alongside Tosin Cole, a former E20 co-star. On top of that, Adeyeye also played Mischa in the BBC television movie Surge in 2020.

In addition to acting, Adeyeye is a model. She started her career as a model in 2011 at 19. She rose to fame fast and became well-known in Nigeria and other countries. She has worked as a model for 10 years.

6. Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku with the award for Best Supporting Actress in the press room at the Virg*n TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 held at Festival Hall at Southbank Centre, London.

Wunmi Mosaku is a Nigerian-born British actress. She is well-known for playing Joy in the BBC television series Moses Jones and Holly Lawson in the ITV show Vera. Her Yoruba parents were professors in Nigeria and relocated to Manchester, England when Mosaku was a year old. Her father eventually moved back to Nigeria, but her mother remained in the UK after she started a business.

She went to Xaverian Sixth Form College and Trinity Church of England High School. Mosaku made her theatrical debut in theatre at the Arcola Theatre. She took part in a production of Pedro Calderón de la Barca's, The Great Theatre of the World. This was after receiving her diploma from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2007.

She appeared in the fifth season of Luther in 2019 and the TV show Loki in 2021. In addition, she has appeared in films with well-known actors like the late Michael K. Williams and Idris Elba. She has been featured in films like I Am Slave, Lovecraft Country, and Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

She won the 2020 BIFA Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a British Independent Film. In addition, she took home the 2017 BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress.

7. Kehinde Fadipe

Kehinde Fadipe is a British actress of Yoruba descent. She was born on 17 June 1983 at St. Mary's Hospital in London. She is most recognized as Melissa/Curtis in Channel 4's television series Misfits. She earned a BA (Hons) in English Literature & Language at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2009.

In 2009, she played the lead in Lynn Nottage's drama Ruined, which went on to win the Pulitzer Prize. She got her big break after playing Patricia in the 2011 BBC television murder drama The Body Farm. Her notable works include Ma Kelly Goes to the Games, Of Mary, and Spirit Children.

Many British-Nigerian actresses are doing well for themselves in the movie industry. Some of these actresses, with Nigerian heritage, come from the Yoruba ethnic group. They have been featured in world-acclaimed films and won various awards in the British film industry.

