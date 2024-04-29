Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Whitemoney recently dropped a new song, and it has got people talking online

The feedback that has trailed the new song by the reality TV star has seen him top the trends table on X along with Wizkid

In the caption of the snippet dropped by Whitemoney, he revealed that the song is a cover for a South African hit by Zake Bantwini

Big Brother Naija star Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka Whitemoney, recently stirred reactions on social media as he dropped a new song.

This is not Whitemoney's first major single. Legit.ng recalls reporting when he dropped Na We-we and Oyoyo. We also shared the reactions that both songs stirred from netizens at the time.

The former BBNaija star has now dropped a new track, but this new song is getting different traction than the previous singles stirred online.

"I had to say my piece" - Whitemoney

In the caption of the snippet shared on his social media handle, Whitemoney explained why he decided to jump from doing Afro-highlife to Afrotech House music.

He wrote in the caption, saying:

"I had to say my piece on my very first official cover to a song that inspires me a lot from my big brother."

Listen to Whitemoney's new song below:

Reactions trail Whitemoney's new song

Here are some of the comments that trailed Whitemoney's new song:

@fdsunnex:

"Song is super good but the moves though, too fast to portray what you mean in the song. The best would have been walking a lonely road and sober how people are treating you."

@sansabankz:

"White money you go stop this nonsense oo."

@cleanguyb2k:

"Anybody that doesn’t like this song is simply a hater."

@orpheors:

"Truth be told, this is fire but hate no go allow most of una accept this fact."

@ekacalabar:

"This is really beautiful, those saying it doesn't go really don't have ears for good music. This is a beautiful sound White. God's grace upon you brother man."

@officialbolanlebabs:

"Definitely, not targeting Nigerian music industry. I see what you did. Here’s to International wins."

@donprazz:

"Who dey advise dz guy."

@ameyaw112:

"It's his attempt to dance in the video for me."

@aramide_myde:

"Which genre be this one now Afro-mie mie."

@miriamedegbo_official:

"Justice for that boy sitting there."

Whitemoney speaks about his music

Legit.ng had reported that Whitemoney had shed light on the kind of music that he makes.

According to him, he is not an Afrobeat singer but he makes Kum Kum music.

While he was a guest on the House Chronicles podcast, he added that his song transcends all other genres of music.

