Who is Rachel Nichols' husband? Meet Max Nichols, a director

Max Nichols is a film director, producer, and actor from the United States of America. He is best recognised for his roles in Two Night Stand (2014), Day 5 (2016) and Chemistry Lessons. He is also famous as Rachel Nichols' husband. His wife is an American journalist and sportscaster.

Director Max Nichols and his wife Rachel attend the premiere of eOne Films "Two Night Stand" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on 16 September 2014. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: UGC

Who is Rachel Nichols' husband? He is Max Nichols, a Hollywood film and theatre director and producer. He is known for his relationship with the American journalist and sportscaster. He and his wife have been married since 25 May 2001, and they share two children.

Profile summary

Full name Max Nichols Gender Male Date of birth 9 December 1973 Age 49 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Connecticut, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Blue Father Mike Nichols Mother Annabel Davis-Goff Sibling 2 Marital status Married Wife Rachel Michele Nichols Profession Director, producer, actor Net worth $3 million

Max Nichols’ biography

The famous film director was born in Connecticut, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Who are Max Nichols' parents?

His parents are Mike Nichols and Annabel Davis-Goff. His father was a well-known and critically acclaimed American film and theatre director, producer, actor, and comedian. He is known for various popular movies, including The Graduate (1967), Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Wolf (1966) and Camal Knowledge (1971). Mike Nichols passed away in 2014 at the age of 83.

Max’s mother is an Irish novelist, academic, screenwriter and advocate known for Walkabout (1971), The Great Gatsby (1974) and The Last of Sheila (1973). She has also written several books, including her 1989 memoir Walled Gardens. After Max's parents divorced in 1986, his father married broadcast icon Diane Sawyer in 1988.

Max grew up alongside his older sister, Jenny, and his younger half-sister, Daisy. His sister Jenny is an actress and has appeared in movies like New York Stories and Crimes and Misdemeanors, while Daisy is a writer and film producer. Max and his older sister were born to the first of his father’s three wives, Annabel Davis-Goff.

What is Max Nichols’ age?

The American-based film director is 49 years old as of 2023. When was Max Nichols born? He was born on 9 December 1973. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Rachel Nichols' spouse has followed in his father's footsteps and pursued an entertainment career. He is a film director, producer and actor. He formerly worked for Tommy Boy Records before he became a director. He starred in the 1991 film Ragtime. Otherwise, he has been working from behind the camera.

He made his professional debut as a director in 2006 after directing T-Pain's I'm 'n Luv remix music video. His other projects include the 2014 romantic comedy, Two Night Stand and a 2017 episode of Day 5.

What is Max Nichols' net worth?

The American film director has an alleged net worth of $3 million. His main source of income is his career as a film director and producer.

Max and Rachel Nichols' relationship

Max and Rachel have been together for a while now. The pair first met at a Maine summer camp when they were teenagers. After dating for years, the couple eventually exchanged their wedding vows on 25 May 2001 in a Jewish ceremony in Venice. They have twin daughters. The family of four currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Max’s wife is an American journalist and sportscaster. Since 1885, she has worked as a sports journalist and television presenter for channels ESPN and CNN. She presently hosts a weekly NBA discussion show called The Jump and covers news and stories from around the league alongside NBA analysts and players.

What is Max Nichols’ height?

Rachel Nichols' husband is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 170 pounds or 77 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Rachel Nichols married to? The American journalist and sportscaster is married to Max Nichols. Who is Max Nichols? He is an American film director, producer and actor. How old is Max Nichols? He is 49 years old as of 2023. He was born on 9 December 1973. Who are Max Nichols' parents? His parents are Mike Nichols and Annabel Davis-Goff. He is a Stepson of Diane Sawyer. Does Max Nichols have siblings? Yes, he has two siblings, an older sister named Jenny and a younger half-sister named Daisy. Is Rachel Nichols still married? Yes, the journalist has been married to her husband Max since 25 May 2001. What is Max Nichols' net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $3 million. What is Max Nichols’ height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 186 centimetres tall.

Rachel Nichols' husband, Max Nichols, is a director and producer from the United States. He is best known for directing Two Night Stand (2014) and the ongoing TV series Day 5 (2016). He and his wife Rachel have been married for over two decades and have two children.

