The President of the Actor's Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas has paid a condolence visit to the family of late actor, Junior Pope

A video of the comfort visit, accompanied by other guild members, was shared by the AGN president via his official Instagram page

Fans of the late actor could not help but notice that his wife and kids were missing from the scene and have been asking questions

Emeka Rolla, The president of the Actors Guild of Nigerian (AGN) has created an emotional buzz on social media following his condolence visit to the family of the Junior Pope.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported the unfortunate death of the ace actor, whose real name is John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo.

He died on April 10, 2024, alongside four others, when their boat capsized in River Niger in Anambra state, while on their way back from a location where they had gone to shoot a movie

AGN President Visits Junior Pope's Family, Wife Missing, Fans Quiz: "Wait What About His Wife" Credit: @Jnrpope, @EmekaRolls

Source: Instagram

Watch the visit clip here:

The caption reads:

"AN OFFICIAL CONDOLENCE VISIT TO THE FAMILY OF JUNIOR POPE IN THE COMPANY OF THE ACTORS GUILD CHAIRMAN ENUGU CHAPTER @mrbrownene. HON BARR UGOCHI MADUEKE, COMMISSIONER FOR CULTURE AND TURISIM ENUGU STATE AND HON. AKA EZE AKA, COMMISSIONER FOR INFORMATION ENUGU STATE. MAY GOD GIVE THE FAMILY THE FORTITUDE TO BEAR THIS IRREPARABLE LOSS"

The viral video sees Emeka Rollas addressing the bereaved family, but some eagle-eyed fans have noticed the absence of JP's wife and his three sons. Questions are now being asked concerning her whereabouts in the comment section.

Nigerians react to AGN's condolence visit to Junior Pope's family

See how Nigerians are reacting to the absence of the thespian's wife below:

@iphie102

"His family is his wife and kids … where are they ?? What is really going on."

@cheezy1charles

"Wait what about the wife? Can't find her here! Is there a reason why she isn't here?."

@amys_cleaning_service1

"I feel for his son's, for his mom.... burying your only son hmmmm. God may we not bury our children while still alive in Jesus name amen."

@ogeokoye

"So sad but it’s well."

JP's family addresses public concerning obituary poster

Legit.ng previously reported that the late actor's obituary, shared by his family on Friday, April 26, 2024, caused a stir online after he refused to be addressed as a husband on the flyer.

Junior Pope's family acknowledged it as an error of theirs and would be taken down and corrected accordingly.

Source: Legit.ng