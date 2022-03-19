Almondmilkhunni’s biography: age, real name, pronouns, race, songs

Almondmilkhunni is a young American singer and songwriter. She rose to stardom following the release of her track, Grapefruit, which was released in 2019. The up-and-coming artist has since released other songs.

American-born singer Almondmilkhunni. Photo: @almondmilkhunni

Source: Instagram

The American singer is from a religious family and was in the church choir, where she learned the skill of writing songs. Her bio here reveals the most interesting facts about her life and career.

Profile summary

Real name: Brandy Schwechler

Brandy Schwechler Known as: Almondmilkhunni

Almondmilkhunni Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 30th March 1997

30th March 1997 Age: 25 years (as of 2022)

25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence: Moorestown, New Jersey, United States

Moorestown, New Jersey, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Latino

Latino Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 6”

5’ 6” Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 114

114 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Jennifer Schwechler

Jennifer Schwechler Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Calum Hood

Calum Hood Profession: Singer, songwriter

Singer, songwriter Net worth: $500,000

$500,000 Instagram: @ Almondmilkhunni

Almondmilkhunni Twitter:

Almondmilkhunni's biography

The musical artist in a car. Photo: @almondmilkhunni

Source: Instagram

The famous singer was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the United States, to her mother, Jennifer Schwechler. She has not disclosed the name of her biological father, but he is reportedly a musician.

What are Almondmilkhunni's pronouns?

Her pronouns are reportedly she/they.

What is Almondmilkhunni's real name?

The American singer’s real name is Brandy Schwechler.

What is Almondmilkhunni's age?

She is 25 years old as of 2022. She was born on 30th March 1997, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Almondmilkhunni's race?

Brandy Schwechler holds an American nationality and is of Latino ethnicity.

Career

Brandy Schwechler developed an interest in music at a young age. She began her musical career in 2018 after dropping out of college. She rose to fame in 2019 following the release of her first song Grapefruit. The song caught Lil Teccas's manager's attention, who later helped her get her a record deal.

In the same year, she wrote her second single titled Henni Heartbreak after her break-up with her former boyfriend. In March 2020, the singer launched her self-titled debut EP with three songs after scoring a record deal with Electric Feel Records.

She is also active on YouTube, where she shares her songs and vlogs. In 2020, she uploaded her first song on the YouTube channel, which currently has close to 8k subscribers.

Almondmilkhunni's songs

Below is a list of her songs:

Grapefruit

Henni Heartbreak

Bandana

Samples Usher’s

U Remind Me

Mean To You

Give It All To Me

Cherry

Liar

What is Almondmilkhunni's net worth?

The American singer poses for a photo. Photo: @almondmilkhunni

Source: Instagram

No verified sources state how much the singer is worth. However, according to Married Biography, she has an estimated net worth of $500,000. She primarily earns her income from her career as a musical artist.

Is Almondmilkhunni dating?

Almondmilkhunni is currently dating Calum Hood. The rumours about Almondmilkhunni and Calum Hood dating began in 2019. These rumours were confirmed in 2021 when she talked about her relationship with Hood in June 2021 through a TikTok comment which was later deleted.

Social media presence

She has an Instagram account where she advertises her singles and showcase moments of her performances. She has 86.8k followers on Instagram as of March 2022. Additionally, she has a Twitter account with 149.4 thousand followers.

Almondmilkhunni is a popular American up-and-coming singer and songwriter who has showcased her musical potential in the music industry and continues working on new releases.

