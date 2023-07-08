Top 30 famous New York rappers that are the best of the best

The music industry has grown tremendously over the years, with many male and female rappers emerging worldwide. Their influential voices and lyrics not only entertain but also educate their listeners. And New York City is highly recognised as where hip-hop originated. This article lists famous New York rappers who are the best of the best.

New York is one of the few places in the world with rappers that have significantly impacted the hip-hop industry. These male and female rappers are doing fantastic work entertaining their fans with lyrics that speak directly to their hearts.

Top 30 famous New York rapper

Many NYC rappers are loved due to their voices and relatable messages, making them favourites to many worldwide. Below is a list of some of the rappers you didn't know came from New York.

1. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Nicki Minaj is among the top New York rappers. She is known for her popular hits like Megatron, Anaconda and Tusa. She is famous among children, teens and adults worldwide for her unapologetic style of music. She is considered the 'Queen of Rap.’

2. Pop Smoke

Rapper Pop Smoke performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Bashar Barakah Jackson, Pop Smoke, was also one of the top rappers from New York whose music is still celebrated despite his demise. He is honoured for his viral hits such as Meet the Woo and Welcome to the Party.

3. Cardi B

American rapper Cardi B. Photo: @iamcardib on Instagram (modified by author)

The female rapper from The Bronx, New York, has become one of the best New York rappers since she came into the limelight in 2016. She is known for her hits like WAP, I Like It, and Be Careful.

4. Young M.A

Young M.A. performs at the LA Pride Music Festival and Parade 2017 on June 10, 2017, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Katorah Kasanova, Young M.A., has gained immense fame due to her talent. She is recognised worldwide among teens and adults. Her greatest hits include OOOUUU, Sober Thoughts and PettyWap.

5. Lil TJay

Lil Tjay performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Lil TJay is among the best young New York rappers. He has captivated many worldwide because of his music. The musician was born on 30 April 2001. He started to make a name for himself in the music industry at a young age when he released his first song, Resume. He is also know for Pop Out and Calling My Phone.

6. 50 Cent

Recording artist Curtis '50 Cent Jackson performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Winter

50 Cent is one of the famous rappers from New York who has dominated the music industry for a long time with his rap music. He is known for the songs Many Men, Intro and Just A Lil Bit. Aside from his career as a renowned musician, he is also an actor, producer, and director known for his notable role as Kanan in the television series Power. He won a Primetime Award in 2022.

7. Jay Z

Jay Z performs on stage at Air Canada Centre during his Magna Carter World Tour on January 27, 2014, in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Jay Z is another name that cannot miss on the list when talking about best NY rappers. He has won 22 Grammy Awards and sold over 75 million albums worldwide. He is known for hits like Empire State Of Mind and Why I Love You.

8. French Montana

French Montana was born in Morocco but raised in The Bronx, New York. He released his debut album, Excuse My French, in 2013. He is known for his collaborations with famous artists like Rick Ross and Max B.

9. A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

A$AP Rocky is one of the best rappers from New York. He first gained fame with his LiveLoveA$AP mix tape. He started rapping when he was 13 years old. Aside from his career as a musician, he is also a record executive and producer. One of his famous songs is Praise The Lord.

10. Nas

Rapper Nas performs at O2 Academy Glasgow on June 2, 2015, in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Photo: Ross Gilmore

Olu Dara Jones, well known as Nas, is an influential artist whose debut album, Illmatic, is frequently ranked as one of the best hip-hop albums ever. As many rappers are retiring and venturing into other careers, Nas has kept his pace with the younger generation without quitting.

11. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

American artist, A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Photo: @aboogievsartist on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is known for songs like Still Think About You, Look Back at It and Drowning. He began writing some of his first rhymes when he was 13. He is known for his rhythm and a unique pattern of tempo.

12. Fivio Foreign

Fivio Foreign performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 29, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Manny Carabel

He is known for his songs such as What’s My Name, Not In The Mood and City of Gods. Fivio started releasing music on SoundCloud and Spotify. He gained immense fame when his song Big Drip earned over 2 million views on YouTube.

13. Lil Teca

Lil Tecca performs during the Summer Smash Festival at Douglass Park on June 18, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Lil Tecca was born in Queens, New York. Lil Tecca is one of the best New York rappers who started dominating the industry early. He made his debut with the song Tectri. He is known for his music albums like We Love You Tecca and Virgo Rising.

14. Ice Spice

Rapper Ice Spice performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 05, 2023, in Inglewood, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Ice Spice started gaining popularity in 2021. She is a female rapper from The Bronx, New York, who started gaining popularity in 2021 after her response to Erica Banks' 'Buss It' challenge went viral. She released her first single, Munch (Feelin' U), in 2023. Her fame increased when she collaborated with Nicki Minaj in the song Princess Diana.

15. Sheck Wes

American rapper Sheck Wes. Photo: @sheckwes on Instagram (modified by author)

Sheck Wes is a name that is associated with songs like Live Sheck Wes. Gang Gang and Out West. He gained fame after signing a deal with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. music label in 2018. He is also a model who has done fashion shows with Birkenstock.

16. Fabolous

Fabolous is one of the best NY rappers who gained fame after releasing his single Throw It In the Bag in 2009. He started showing interest in music early and was featured on several mix tapes, and radio shows in high school. He was discovered by DJ Clue. The artist is known for songs like Can't Let You Go and Act Bad.

17. Sheff G

Sheff G was born Michael Williams. He came into the limelight in 2017 with his first song No Suburban. He is known for songs like Run It Up and Weight On Me. He has collaborated with famous singers like Megan Thee Stallion and Pop Smoke.

18. Lord Finesse

Lord Finesse is not only famous as a rapper but also as a producer. He is known for his leadership of the Diggin' in the Crates, a New York hip-hop production group. He is known for songs like Yes You May.

19. Tupac Shakur

American rapper, songwriter, and actor (1971-1996) Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards on April 25, 1994, at the Paramount Theatre in New York, New York. Photo: Bob Berg

Tupac Shakur is a name that has been recognised in the music industry since 1989. He is known for his albums, including All Eyes on Me, Me Against the World and Loyal to the Game. He released his first albums between 1991 and 1996.

20. Cam’ron

Cam'ron during Cam'ron Visits Fuse's Daily Download - December 7, 2004, at Fuse Studios in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Carley Margolis

Cam’ron is a hip-hop performer known as a member of the group, The Diplomats. He is known for his albums like Purple Haze and Confession of Fire. His fifth studio album, Killa Season, went gold in 2006 after debuting at #2 on the charts

21. LL Cool J

LL Cool J performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

LL Cool J Is one of the true rap superstars who started gaining fame in the 1980s. He is still popular, and his music is loved by many of his fans worldwide. His debut album, Radio, went platinum in 1885. He is also an actor known for appearing in films like Any Given Sunday and SWAT.

22. J.I

J.I., the Prince of N.Y., performs at Alexandra Palace on March 24, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Burak Cingi

J.I., famous as The Prince of New York, started his music career at 11. He came into the limelight following his appearance on the reality television show Rap Game. He is recognised for songs like Need Me, Love Won't Change and Love Scars.

23. Dave East

Dave East attends the "Rapture" Premiere 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 17, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Dave East is known for releasing over half a dozen successful mixtapes since he began his career in 2012. The songs Handsome, Naughty and Chills are some of the most popular ones from the artist.

24. Dream Doll

American rapper Dream Doll. Photo: @dreamdoll on Instagram (modified by author)

Dream Doll is famous as a reality television star who appeared in the hit series Bad Girls Club. Aside from being celebrated as a reality star, she is also one of hip-hop's leading female artists since the late 2010s. Some of her songs include Ice Cream Dream and Splish Splash.

25. Dusty Locane

Dusty Locane performs live onstage during DTLR's HBCU Welcome Back Tour at Bowie State University on September 01, 2022, in Bowie, Maryland. Photo: Brian Stukes

Dusty Locane is an artist known for his breakout single Rollin and Controllin Freestyle, Genious and Caught in the Rain. He started gaining popularity in 2020. He has collaborated with fellow musicians like Ron Suno and Rah Swish.

26. The Notorious B.I.G

Notorious B.I.G. 1995 during Music File Photos 1990s in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Chris Walter

The Notorious B.I.G. is considered one of the best rappers of all time. He rose to stardom after releasing his debut album, Ready to Die, in 1994. The album won him a Billboard Award for Rap Artist of the Year in 1995. Some of his famous songs include Hypnotize and Notorious Thugs.

27. Lloyd Banks

Lloyd Banks performs at the Nokia Theatre in New York City on April 29, 2010. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Lloyd Banks is a name that is popular worldwide because of the music that is associated with the name. He is known for his involvement in the rap group G-Unit, which he formed with 50 Cent. He was nominated for a 2005 Grammy award for his song On Fire.

28. Kay Flock

He is an artist known for songs like Is Ya Ready, Being Honest and Not in The Mood. He has collaborated with G-Herbo, Lil TJay and Fivio Foreign. He is also a social media influencer with a vast following on Instagram.

29. Jay Critch

Jay Critch performs onstage during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2018: "94' 'Til Infinty" at MetLife Stadium on June 10, 2018, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Manny Carabel

Jay Critch, born Jason Cole Critchlow, is a music artist who went viral for his remix of Did It Again featuring Rich The Kid. He started making music at the age of 14. The has gained fame due to his songs Ego and Quicker.

30. Ron Suno

Ron Suno performs during I Will Graduate Day 2022 at Barclays Center on October 24, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Ron Suno is a rapper, comedian and dancer who has gained immense fame due to his music career. He started his music career in 2019, and since then, he has released studio albums like Its My Time, Jokes Up and Swag Like Mike.

New York rappers are highly recognised for the best hip-hop music worldwide. They have become favourites to many due to their incredible voices and lyrics, which are relatable to their fans.

