Citing former Lagos Governor Tinubu's success in boosting national coffers through sound financial management, the Nigerian think tank urges similar practices from state leaders

The group emphasises the importance of fiscal responsibility for state governors, pointing to examples of past economic challenges

A Nigerian policy think tank, the Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI), has challenged governors across the country to follow President Bola Tinubu's lead in curbing wasteful spending and prioritising development projects.

IMPI Chairman, Chief Niyi Akinsiju, held a press conference in Abuja on Monday, urging governors to emulate the President's commitment to fiscal responsibility.

He highlighted the success of the Tinubu administration in saving an average of N1 trillion monthly since the withdrawal of petrol subsidies in June 2023.

This stands in stark contrast to the previous administrations, which reportedly lost a staggering N1 trillion monthly due to petrol subsidies over 16 years.

Akinsiju emphasised the link between responsible spending and infrastructural development, noting that Nigeria suffers from a severe lack of infrastructure due to past financial mismanagement.

The group applauded President Tinubu's embargo on foreign trips by government officials, viewing it as a further commitment to reducing the cost of governance.

The group said:

"The presidential embargo on foreign trips by government officials further confirms the passion and seriousness of President Bola Tinubu to reduce the cost of governance in the country."

IMPI also urged governors to cooperate with the President's national security agenda. Akinsiju reminded governors of their role as Chief Security Officers in their respective states and stressed the importance of a unified approach to national security.

The group continued:

"As Chief Security Officers in their respective states, it will be counter-productive for governors to act at variance with the President on matters of national security and associated policies."

Actions that contradict the President's security policies, the group warned, could jeopardise going efforts to secure the nation.

Supporting Infrastructure Development

IMPI voiced strong support for the establishment of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF). This initiative, aimed at bridging Nigeria's infrastructural gap, is seen as a positive outcome of the petrol subsidy removal.

The group specifically recommended allocating a significant portion of the subsidy savings to the RHIDF to fund critical infrastructure projects nationwide.

To ensure transparency and accountability, IMPI proposed erecting permanent signs at all infrastructure projects funded by the subsidy savings.

These signs would serve to inform Nigerians about the positive impact of the subsidy withdrawal and demonstrate the value of their sacrifices.

