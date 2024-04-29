President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is said to reshuffle offices ahead of his first anniversary on May 29

Some ministers who do not meet up with the president's expectations will be sacked and others replaced

The special adviser to the president on policy coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, will handle the assessment and evaluation of the ministers

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly set to sack and replace some of his cabinet members before May 29 in preparation for his first anniversary in office.

The shake-up will also involve a reshuffling of offices as he assesses and evaluates the performance of his cabinet members.

140 officials have been assembled to oversee and evaluate the performance of ministers

As reported by Guardian, a team of about 140 officials has been assembled to oversee and evaluate the performance of various federal ministries and agencies (MDAs).

They include some permanent secretaries, directors of planning and other officials from the 35 ministries.

Legit.ng recall that Tinubu had during the retreat for the ministers in November last year vowed to drop ministers who did not measure up to his expectations.

The special adviser to Tinubu on policy and coordination and head, central delivery and coordination unit, Hadiza Bala Usman, said to be leading the Central Delivery Coordination Unit saddled with the responsibility of evaluating the ministers.

Tinubu might also use the opportunity to review the appointment of some ministers, who are having issues before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other integrity agencies.

However, it is not clear if Tinubu will use the report of the assessment agency for the impending sack and reshuffle of ministers.

As reported by Arise News, Usman said that the president will drop ministers who do not deliver on their mandates.

She said the president was serious about delivering on his promise to make life better and easier for Nigerians.

El-Rufai speaks on ministers Tinubu should sack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai urged Tinubu not to hesitate to sack ministers and other appointees who could not deliver on the assignment given to them.

The former governor made the remark while calling on the president to investigate the possibility of amending non-result-oriented policies.

El-Rufai sent his message to the president while speaking with journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, on Monday, April 15.

