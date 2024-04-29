The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the 2024 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Monday, April 29.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, announced the development at a press conference in the Bwari area of Abuja on the same day.

According to Oloyede, 64,624 results out of the 1,904,189 candidates who took the examination were withheld because the results were subjected to investigation.

The JAMB registrar further disclosed that 1,989,668 registered, and 80,810 candidates were absent. Oloyede added that only 1,904,189 candidates sat for the UTME exercise within six days of the examination.

According to the board, the four reasons for withholding the results were verification, alleged examination misconduct, procedural investigation of candidates, and centre-based investigation.

Oloyede's statement reads in part:

“The Board is today releasing the results of 1,842,464 candidates. 64,624 results are under investigation for verification, procedural investigation of candidates, centre-based investigation and alleged examination misconduct.”

