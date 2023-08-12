33 most popular bald cartoon characters everyone remembers

Cartoons became more popular among many children and adults in the 1990s. Certain cartoon characters have stood out throughout the years due to their physical appearance. Like there are bald people in real life, there are bald cartoon characters that are endearing, hilarious and memorable and always keep viewers glued to their screens.

If you are a fan of animated films or TV series, you most certainly have encountered bald cartoon characters. These characters have proven that not all heroes have long, flowing hair. Nevertheless, the most famous cartoon characters have no hair at all.

Most popular bald cartoon characters

The modern concept of cartoons as entertainment and art emerged in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Since then, numerous characters have been invented and are loved by many worldwide. Below are some of the bald TV characters you will probably recognise.

1. Homer J Simpsons (The Simpsons)

Homer, formerly known as Max Power, is the husband of Marge Simpson and father of Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson. He is obese, immature, outspoken, aggressive, bald, lazy and ignorant. However, he is a protective and responsible family man.

2. Tommy Pickles (Rugrats)

Thomas 'Tommy' Pickles is an animated character and unanimous leader of the Rugrats. He is intelligent, courageous, curious, compassionate and articulate. However, he can be stubborn and controlling.

3. Popeye (Popeye)

Popeye is a scrappy little seaman with bulging forearms, a squinty eye and a screwed-up face punctuated with an ever-present pipe in his nose. Popeye is famously known for his love of spinach, which he consumes to boost his strength and enhance his abilities.

4. Caillou (Caillou)

Caillou is among the famous bald cartoon characters in the Canadian educational children's television series Caillou. The Caillou character was created in 1989 as a nine-month-old baby without a single hair on his head. He is now featured as a 4-year-old who lives with his parents and little sister, Rosie.

5. Eustace Bagge (Courage The Cowardly Dog)

Eustace Bagge is one of the three main characters in the Cartoon Network Series Courage the Cowardly Dog. He is married to the kind-hearted and gentle Muriel and has a dog called Courage. Eustace is a malicious, ill-tempered, greedy and nasty old farmer.

6. Charlie Brown (Peanuts)

Charlie is a meek, gentle, innocent, polite and kind-hearted child who cares deeply about his friends and family. Charlie is often victimised and abused by the other characters, mainly getting blamed when something goes wrong, even though it's not his fault.

7. Quincy Magoo (Mr Magoo)

Quincy Magoo, also known as Mr Magoo, is one of the iconic bald characters. He is a wealthy, short-statured retiree who gets into a series of comical situations.

8. Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Aang is one of the main characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Nickelodeons's animated TV series. He is known as the first Amatar to have learned abilities of lightning redirection, energy bending and seismic sense. He is also considered one of the most potent avatars.

9. Zaheer (The Legend Of Korra)

Zaheer is featured as the villain in The Legend of Korra, a sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender. He is considered to be the most terrifying antagonist who is seeking to assassinate world leaders.

10. Stewie Griffin (Family Guy)

Stewie Griffin is among the bald fictional characters from Family Guy. He is the British child of Peter and Lois Griffin and the younger brother of Chris and Meg Griffin. Despite being an infant, he is easily the most brilliant character in the show.

11. Master Fung (Xiaolin Showdown)

Master Fung is a central supporting character in the Xiaolin Showdown. He is an adamant martial arts teacher but gentle when his students need genuine advice.

12. Gargamel (The Smurfs)

Gargamel is also a cartoon bald guy who is the main antagonist of the Smurfs comic books. He is an evil human wizard driven by a desire for riches and power and a thirst to capture Smurfs. However, he is bumbling and fails his schemes for petty reasons that can be avoided.

13. Stanley Griff (Stanley)

Stanley is a bald Disney character in an American children's TV series, Stanley. He is an imaginative six-year-old boy who owns three pets. He is light skin with freckles and has only six strands on the top of his head.

14. Hans Moleman (The Simpsons)

Hans Moleman, also known as Ralph Melish, is a mole-like old man with terrible luck. He has cataracts and is almost blind. Hans carries a brown cane with him everywhere, which was once shown to contain a hidden sword.

15. Lenny Baxter (Powerpuff Girls)

Lenny Baxter is an obsessed fanboy who takes away everything to do with Powerpuff Girls, including the hotline. He is one of the few villains that the Powerpuff Girls didn't defeat.

16. Tenzin (The Legend of Korra)

Tenzin is a main character in the TV series, The Legend of Korra. He is the youngest child of Avatar Aang and Katara and the oldest living air-bending master. Tenzin is seen wearing the same attire his father did in adulthood, with a slight alteration on the cape.

17. Elmer J. Fudd (Looney Tunes)

Elmer J. is a fictional cartoon character in the Looney Tunes series. He is one of the series' main recurring villains, along with Marvin the Martian and Yosemite Sam. Elmer is a hunter who perpetually pursues Bugs Bunny.

18. Felonious Gru (The Despicable Me Franchise)

Felonious Gru, known by his username, is the main protagonist of the Despicable Me Franchise. He is a tall, bald man with blue eyes, a long nose and a powerful physique. Gru dresses in a dark stone-grey sweater with a zip underneath, striped grey and space blue scarf, black trousers and shoes.

19. Dopey (Snow White And The Seven Drawfs)

Dopey is the youngest of the seven dwarfs in Disney's 1937 animated show, Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs. He is a short and slender dwarf. He has pale skin, baby blue eyes, giant ears, thick black eyebrows and a small pink cherry nose.

20. Richard Bucky Watterson (The Amazing World Of Gumball)

Richard is one of the main characters in The Amazing World of Gumball. He spends most of his time with his children, Gumball, Darwin and Anais. He is childlike and lazy and is not a good role model for his children, but he loves his family and has good intentions.

21. Nigel 'Numbuh 1' Uno (Codename: Kids Next Door)

Nigel Uno, a.k.a Numbuh 1, is the main protagonist of the 2002 animated series, Codename: Kids Next Door. He is a bald British leader of sector V and almost always wears a red turtle-neck sweater, sunglasses, grey shorts, white socks and brown shoes.

22. Dil Pickles (Rugrats)

In the Nickelodeon series Rugrats and All GrownUp, Dil is the brother to Tommy Pickles and cousin to Angelica Pickles. He was born in The Rugrats Movie and named after Didi's cousin, Dylan 'Dil' Prescott.

23. Abe Simpson II (The Simpsons)

Abe is often known as Grampa Simpson, the main recurring character in The Simpsons. He lives in the Springfield Retirement Castle, a lonely place filled with demented, disabled and depressed old people.

24. Omi (Xiaolin Showdown)

Omi is the Xiaolin Dragon of Water in training who journeyed in a quest for all Shen Gong Wu. His true family remains a mystery. Therefore, he was nurtured by Master Fung and Dojo Kanajo Cho in the Xiaolin Temple ever since he was a kid.

25. Benjamin Grimm ( Marvel Animated Universe)

Benjamin Grimm, well known as Thing, is a superhero and a founding member of the Fantastic Four. He is among the recognisable heroes due to his trademark orange rocky appearance, sense of humour, blue eyes, and famous battle cry.

26. Chet Hatchet (Total DramaRama)

Chet is one of the bald black cartoon characters. He is a teacher working at Happy Tots Daycare Centre. His full name is Norbert Cheffory Hatchet.

27. Megamind (Megamind)

Megamind is a computer-animated superhero comedy film produced by DreamWorks and Red Hour Productions. He has blue skin with pink accents at his ears, cheeks and lips, a large head, a slim body, big gross green eyes, and a black goatee.

28. King Candy (Wreck-It Ralph)

King Candy, whose real name is Turbo, was a self-proclaimed ruler of Sugar Rush, a Kart-racing video game set in a candy-themed kingdom. He is a diminutive, elderly, half-bald man with a cartoonish design.

29. Blendin Benjamin Blandin (Gravity Falls)

Blendin is a supporting character in Gravity Falls, being originally an antagonist. He is a heavyset, light-skinned bald man who wears grey-and-coloured goggles and a grey jumpsuit.

30. Doctor Ivo 'Eggman Robotnik (Soni The Hedgehog)

Ivo Robotnik, known as Dr Eggman, is a mad scientist and the tyrannical ruler of the Eggman Empire who repeatedly plans to conquer the world. He is an obese, tall human with a small bald head, blue eyes, a pinkish nose and a bushy mahogany-coloured moustache.

31. Alexander Luthor (DC Animated Universe)

Alexander Luthor, known as Lex, is the main antagonist in the DC Animated Movie Universe. Lex is tall and in good shape, being moderately built. He is bald and has green eyes and high cheekbones.

32. Shan-Tai-Yeh Soon (Sagwa, The Chinese Siamese Cat)

Shan-Tai-Yeh Soon, aka Foolish Magistrate, is the province's ruler in Sagwa, the Chinese Siamese Cat. He is married to Tai-Tai and has three daughters Huang-Do, Ba-Do and Luk-Do.

33. Squidward Tentacles (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Squidward Tentacles was born on 9 October. He is a tritagonist of SpongeBob SquarePants. Squidward wears a brown polo shirt; at night, he wears a pink nightgown with a matching sleeping cap.

The cartoon genre has never run out of style. To date, it is loved by people of different age brackets. The bald cartoon characters above will leave you glued to your screen with their fascinating looks and personalities.

