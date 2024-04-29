JAMB: 80,810 Candidates Fail to Write 2024 UTME after Registering for Exam
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that 80,810 candidates who registered for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) did not appear for the exercise in its six days.
This was disclosed at a press conference by the registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, while announcing the release of the results of the examination in Abuja on Monday, April 29.
JAMB commenced the 2024 UTME exercise on April 19, and it lasted for six days. During the period, the examination board addressed a series of issues arising from the exercise.
Source: Legit.ng