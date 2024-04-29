Nigerian music superstar Wizkid earlier today, April 29, 2024, went on a social media triad where he brutally called out some of his colleagues

But this isn't the first time Wizkid has gone on a social media onslaught, brutally calling out his colleagues and treating them with so much disrespect

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of artists Wizkid has called out on social media in the past and what led to it

Renowned Afrofusion artist Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, recently broke out of character as he went on social media to express his thoughts about some of his colleagues and pals in the music industry without restraints.

The singer's recent social media onslaught of his colleagues like Davido, Don Jazzy, and Ladipoe isn't the first Wizkid would publicly shade his industry mates.

Legit.ng highlights the five times Wizkid has gone on a social media onslaught lambasting other musicians. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@donjazzy/@reekadobanks

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of times Wizkid has done this publicly. The piece below highlights six times over the last decade that Wizzy has publicly lashed, chided and shaded some of his colleagues in the music industry.

1. Wizkid called Don Jazzy an influencer

This is the latest of Wizkid's publicly onslaught of his colleagues on social media, and this particular one seemed to have stirred the anger of many netizens.

It has been tagged as brazenly disrespectful of a senior colleague whose impact on his career he cannot deny.

On April 29, 2024, in response to a comment made by Don Jazzy's signee Ladipoe, Wizkid slammed the rapper and noted that he had no time to waste exchanging words with an artist signed to an influencer's record label.

Don Jazzy was awarded the influencer of the year for 2023 by Pulse.ng.

2. Wizkid taunted Davido called him frog voice

Legit.ng recalls reporting 2017 when the rivalry between Davido's 30BG geng and Wizkid FC was at it's heights.

It was during the different online wars between the both factions and their principals that Wizkid called Davido frog voice taunt his colleague's hoax voice.

This were the days that the hatred between Wizkid's camp and Davido's 30BG became a thing till date.

3. Wizkid slams Reekado Banks

The next person to fall victim to Wizkid's social media wrath is former Mavins signee Reekado Banks.

We recall how, In 2020, during the EndSARS movement, Wizkid put Reekado Banks in his place for releasing a song they did together without his permission.

Wizkid's reaction to Reekado Banks' action was legendary as he called him names.

He noted that Reekado acted without his permission and didn't deserve respect. Wizzy pointed out that the country was in a delicate position then.

Wizkid clarified that he had no intention of riding the wave of the EndSARS movement; instead, he wanted to be part of it and help make a lasting change.

4. Soulja Boy reacts to Wizkid's tweet

Even American artists are not spared from Wizkid's social media wrath. US rapper Soulja Boy was once on the receiving end of Big Wiz's unfiltered thoughts shared online.

A tweet posted online by Wiz as far back as 2010 recently resurfaced and it stirred the attention of Soulja.

Machala in his 2010 post had slammed Soulja calling him wack. It took the American rapper rapper 10 years to find the tweet and responded with nearly as much venom but his just didn't stir as much reactions as Wizzy's own did at the time.

5. Wizkid posts Davido's leaked tape online

One of the latest of Wizzy's online attack that caught nearly broke the internet was the moment the singer posted a leaked video of his colleague, Davido on his X handle.

The singer used the viral clip to send a message to his fans who were constantly bugging him to drop a new song.

He responded with the video noting that if they want him to release new music they need to beg him the way Davido was begging an American lady in a leaked private tape.

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he was no longer an Afrobeats singer, and revealed the type of music he was into.

Source: Legit.ng