The Bethesda School For Blind, Lagos, has shared a video showing some of their students learning how to dance

The school has shared many videos showing how their students dance, and netizens wondered how they learn it

In the clip, a lady was sheen showing the blind people how to move their bodies to the rhythm of the song

Some blind people were spotted in a viral video learning how to dance.

The short clip was shared on TikTok by the Bethesda School For the Blind, Lagos.

The blind students learn new dance steps. Photo credit: TikTok/@bethesdaschoolng.

Source: TikTok

In the clip, a young lady was seen helping blind people to understand the rhythm of the song and how to move their bodies.

Blind people learn how to dance

They held her one after the other and moved the way she moved, trying to master the dance steps.

The school for the blind regularly posts videos of its students dancing, which has made some netizens curious about how they learn the dance steps.

The latest video has gone viral, receiving over 1000 comments from fans of the school.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as blind people learn how to dance

@MC Ucee Oga Fcfrn said:

"That guy wey black go dey pretend like say he no know wetin he dey do later he go dey dance like poco Lee for Davido music video."

@oyinjegede said:

"This school is doing wonderfully well. God will continue to strengthen you, IJN."

@opegeneral commented:

"Omo this seems like a lot of work sha. God bless you."

@Dr Claudia Anita said:

"God keep proving for them. They deserve happiness."

@Allen said:

"Please, how much Una Dey collect for this school as staff. If e no enter 100k I no do. Cos this is great work."

@deknight said:

"Wow. Seeing this for the first time. So beautiful and awesome."

