Shallon Lester’s biography: age, height, husband, education

Shallon Nadine Lester, famously recognised as Shallon Lester, is an American internet personality, YouTuber, author, and television personality, whose fame skyrocketed after starring in the famous 2010 MTV reality series, Downtown Girls. Additionally, she serves as the deputy editor at Star magazine, a blogger for Glamour magazine and DoubleAgent.

The famous YouTuber, posing for a photo in a cute black dress and a white fur coat. Photo: @shallonxo

Source: Instagram

Where is Shallon Lester now? Shallon Lester moved to Paradise Valley, Montana, in mid-2021. Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Shallon Nadine Lester

Shallon Nadine Lester Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 23 January 1981

23 January 1981 Age: 41 years old (as of 2022)

41 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Irvine, California, the United States of America

Irvine, California, the United States of America Current residence: Paradise Valley, Montana

Paradise Valley, Montana Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'7"

: 5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single University: California Polytechnic State University

California Polytechnic State University Profession: YouTuber, TV personality, author, and social media influencer

YouTuber, TV personality, author, and social media influencer Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million YouTube: Shallon Lester

Shallon Lester Instagram: @shallonxo

Shallon Lester's biography

The famous YouTuber was born in Irvine, California, the United States of America. Regarding Shallon Lester's educational background, she attended California Polytechnic State University.

What age is Shallon Lester?

The famous YouTuber holding a cake during her birthday. Photo: @shallonxo

Source: Instagram

Although there have been several allegations that the renowned YouTuber lied about her actual age, according to Famous Birthdays, she was born on 23 January 1981. Therefore, as of January 2022, Shallon Lester's age is 41 years. According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Lester's nationality?

The famous YouTuber is an American national of white ethnicity.

Career

Lester started as an author with her first fiction work titled Hot Mess. After three years, she went ahead and published her second work, which was a humorous memoir titled, Exes and Ohs: A Downtown Girl's (Mostly Awkward) Tales of Love, Lust, Revenge, and A Little Facebook Stalking.

However, her fame skyrocketed when she made an appearance in the famous 2010 MTV reality show, Downtown Girls. The television personality is currently working at Star magazine as the deputy editor.

Aside from that, she owns a self-titled YouTube channel in which she often uploads videos on life coaching, lifestyles, celebrity gossip, and dating advice.

What did Shallon Lester do?

Talk of controversies. You sure have Lester on the list. Aside from allegedly lying about her exact age, she recently got herself in a hot mess after she made a reaction YouTube video involving the South Korean boy band BTS and Mosta X. In the video, she says,

The TV personality posing for a photo with a friend. Photo: @shallonxo

Source: Instagram

We have the women of BTS. I don't get it. I don't – Look at these people. I don't even know what to call them, boys or girls, because I don't know what they are.

Look at those highlights: Those chunky Toni & Guy mall salon highlights and the contact lenses. You are an Asian man. You don't need to look like a girl named Ashleigh with chunk highlights and blue eyes. You're allowed to look like an Asian man with dark hair and dark eyes. All of you are.

You can't fool me. This is also BTS. You might say that it's MONSTA X, but they have the same haircut, they've got the duplicate weird contacts, there's no way these are different people. There's just no way these are different people.

What is this outfit they put this man in? It's like from a Nautica ad in 1996, as it is this one. This outfit just doesn't make any sense at all. You have a chunky knit sweater over a flannel bathrobe with other bathrobe ties hanging down. What's happening in K-Pop? What's happening?

BTS and MONSTA X fans learned of the video and got irritated by it. It eventually resulted in the deletion of the particular video.

Who is Shallon Lester's husband?

The famous YouTuber was previously married to a renowned football player, Joel Lindpere. However, she has recently relocated to Paradise Valley, Montana and stated that she moved alone.

I packed up my New York City life and moved to Montana alone. Now that I'm here, I can't imagine living anywhere else.

Shallon Lester's height

The renowned YouTuber posing for a photo near large gift boxes. Photo: @shallonxo

Source: Instagram

The TV personality is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and her weight is 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. She has blonde hair and eyes.

How much is Shallon Lester's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the author is worth. However, according to VirgiWiki Com, she has an estimated net worth of around $1.5 million. She primarily earns her income from being a social media influencer.

Shallon Lester is an American social media influencer, author, and reality television personality who has been consistent about her career. As a result, she has become a sought-after personality garnering massive a following across social media.

