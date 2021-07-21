Seann William Scott’s biography: what happened to the actor?
Seann William Scott is an American actor, comedian, and producer. He is best known as Steve Stifler from American Pie and Doug Glatt from Goon and Goon: Last of the Enforcers. What do you know about his life and background?
Seann became well-known for his portrayal of Steve Stifler in American Pie. It brought him fame, high pay, and promising career opportunities. For many years, the actor was in high demand in Hollywood. Here is everything you need to know about him.
Profile summary
- Full name: Seann William Scott
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 3 October 1976
- Age: 44 years (as of July 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Cottage Grove, Minnesota, United States
- Current residence: Malibu, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Profession: Actor, comedian, host, producer
- Height in feet: 5'11"
- Height in centimetres: 180
- Weight in kilograms: 77
- Weight in pounds: 170
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Hair colour: Brown
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Olivia Korenberg
- Net worth: $25 million
Seann William Scott’s biography
The American Pie star was born into the family of William Frank Scott and Patricia Anne Simons. He is the youngest child born to the Williams, who have 7 kids.
Where did Sean William Scott grow up?
The actor was born and raised in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, the USA.
How old is Stifler now?
The actor known for playing Stifler was born on 3 October 1976. As of July 2021, Seann William Scott’s age is 44 years.
Education
Scott received his primary education from Park High School in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. He was a member of the football and basketball teams in high school. He graduated from Glendale Community College and the University of Wisconsin.
Career
He relocated to Los Angeles after graduating from university. Seann was discovered as an actor at a talent show. Initially, he appeared in TV commercials for Sunny Delight and American Express, among others.
His first serious role was as Moondoggie in the TV show Unhappily Ever After in 1996. In 1999, he joined the American Pie franchise, which brought him into the limelight.
However, the role of Steve Stifler played a cruel joke on him over time, as people perceived him to be a party-going college jock. As a result, none of his attempts to play serious roles (for example, in the film Just Before I Go) had the desired effect.
Seann William Scott’s movies and TV shows
Seann has appeared in a variety of television shows and films, playing both comedic and dramatic roles.
Seann William Scott’s movies
- 1997 – Born Into Exile as Derek
- 1999 – American Pie as Stifler
- 2000 – Dude, Where’s My Car? as Chester
- 2000 – Road Trip as E. L.
- 2000 – Final Destination as Billy Hitchcock
- 2001 – Evolution as Wayne
- 2001 – American Pie 2 as Stifler
- 2001 – Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back as Brent
- 2002 – Stark Raving Mad as Ben McGewan
- 2003 – Old School as Peppers
- 2003 – The Rundown as Travis
- 2003 – American Wedding as Steve Stifler
- 2003 – Bulletproof Monk as Kar
- 2005 – The Dukes of Hazzard as Bo Duke
- 2006 – Ice Age: the Meltdown as Crash
- 2006 – Southland Tales as Roland (Ronald) Taverner
- 2007 – American Loser as Jeff Nichols
- 2007 – Mr. Woodcock as John Farley
- 2007 – Vincey Masters: Born to be a Karate Meister as Vincey Masters
- 2008 – Role Models as Wheeler
- 2008 – The Promotion as Doug Stauber
- 2009 – Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach as Gary Houseman
- 2009 – Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs as Crash
- 2009 – Planet 51 as Skiff
- 2010 – Cop Out as Dave
- 2011 – Goon as Doug Glatt
- 2012 – American Reunion as Stifler
- 2012 – Ice Age: Continental Drift as Crash
- 2013 – Movie 43 as Brian
- 2014 – Just Before I Go as Ted Morgan
- 2016 – Ice Age: Collision Course as Crash
- 2017 – Goon: Last of the Enforcers as Doug Glatt
- 2018 – Super Troopers 2 as Trooper Callaghan
- 2018 – Bloodline as Evan Cole
- 2019 – Already Gone as Martin
TV series
- 1996 – Unhappily Ever After as Moondoggie
- 1998 – Something So Right as Preston
- 2013 – Timms Valley as US Marshal Kev
- 2013 – It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia as Country Mac
- 2018 – 2019 – Lethal Weapon as Wesley Cole
- 2021 – Welcome to Flatch as Father Joe
In 2003, he was chosen to host the MTV Movie Awards with Justin Timberlake. He did such a good job that he was later asked to host Saturday Night Live and co-host Live with Regis and Kelly.
What is Seann William Scott’s net worth?
The actor has appeared in many successful films. He had many high-paying roles that allowed him to amass a fortune of $25 million.
Personal life
The actor has dated several women. In 2005, he started a relationship with Victoria’s Secret model Dianna Miller. They split up in 2008.
Following that, he met model Lindsay Frimodt. The beloveds announced their engagement in 2012. Unfortunately, they split up the following year.
When it comes to the actor’s current marital status, he is married. His spouse’s name is Olivia Korenberg.
She is an interior designer. The beloveds exchanged their wedding vows in 2019. The actor does not have any children from his previous or current relationships.
How tall is the actor?
Seann William Scott’s height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. He weighs about 77 kg, or 170 lbs.
What happened to Seann William Scott?
In March 2011, the news broke that the actor had voluntarily entered a treatment facility. The news revealed that the actor spent 30 days in rehab but did not specify what health issues he was dealing with at the time.
As a result, he gained a negative reputation due to the news. Most of his fans assumed that Scott was addicted to drugs or alcohol.
Are Seann William Scott's tattoos real?
People who saw him in the series Lethal Weapon couldn't help but notice his character's tattoos. They caused some consternation among his fans, who wanted to know if they were real or part of the character's image.
All of Seann William Scott’s tattoos are real. He has the following ones:
- Tribal tattoo designs on his forearms (in the memory of his father)
- Polynesian design tattoos on his left hand
Seann William Scott’s films are all worth seeing. If you are a dedicated fan of the actor, you cannot help but notice how his abilities have improved over time, allowing him to become one of the most versatile professionals in Hollywood.
