Seann William Scott’s biography: what happened to the actor?

Seann William Scott is an American actor, comedian, and producer. He is best known as Steve Stifler from American Pie and Doug Glatt from Goon and Goon: Last of the Enforcers. What do you know about his life and background?

Actor Seann William Scott attends the premiere of "Bloodline" at UTA on September 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Source: Getty Images

Seann became well-known for his portrayal of Steve Stifler in American Pie. It brought him fame, high pay, and promising career opportunities. For many years, the actor was in high demand in Hollywood. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name: Seann William Scott

Seann William Scott Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3 October 1976

3 October 1976 Age: 44 years (as of July 2021)

44 years (as of July 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Cottage Grove, Minnesota, United States

Cottage Grove, Minnesota, United States Current residence: Malibu, California, USA

Malibu, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Profession: Actor, comedian, host, producer

Actor, comedian, host, producer Height in feet: 5'11"

5'11" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in kilograms: 77

77 Weight in pounds: 170

170 Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Olivia Korenberg

Olivia Korenberg Net worth: $25 million

Seann William Scott’s biography

The American Pie star was born into the family of William Frank Scott and Patricia Anne Simons. He is the youngest child born to the Williams, who have 7 kids.

Where did Sean William Scott grow up?

The actor was born and raised in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, the USA.

How old is Stifler now?

S. W. Scott and Damon Wayans in the "A Whole Lotto Trouble" episode of Lethal Weapon airing on FOX.

Source: Getty Images

The actor known for playing Stifler was born on 3 October 1976. As of July 2021, Seann William Scott’s age is 44 years.

Education

Scott received his primary education from Park High School in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. He was a member of the football and basketball teams in high school. He graduated from Glendale Community College and the University of Wisconsin.

Career

He relocated to Los Angeles after graduating from university. Seann was discovered as an actor at a talent show. Initially, he appeared in TV commercials for Sunny Delight and American Express, among others.

His first serious role was as Moondoggie in the TV show Unhappily Ever After in 1996. In 1999, he joined the American Pie franchise, which brought him into the limelight.

However, the role of Steve Stifler played a cruel joke on him over time, as people perceived him to be a party-going college jock. As a result, none of his attempts to play serious roles (for example, in the film Just Before I Go) had the desired effect.

Seann William Scott’s movies and TV shows

Seann has appeared in a variety of television shows and films, playing both comedic and dramatic roles.

Seann William Scott’s movies

1997 – Born Into Exile as Derek

as Derek 1999 – American Pie as Stifler

as Stifler 2000 – Dude, Where’s My Car? as Chester

as Chester 2000 – Road Trip as E. L.

as E. L. 2000 – Final Destination as Billy Hitchcock

as Billy Hitchcock 2001 – Evolution as Wayne

as Wayne 2001 – American Pie 2 as Stifler

as Stifler 2001 – Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back as Brent

as Brent 2002 – Stark Raving Mad as Ben McGewan

as Ben McGewan 2003 – Old School as Peppers

as Peppers 2003 – The Rundown as Travis

as Travis 2003 – American Wedding as Steve Stifler

as Steve Stifler 2003 – Bulletproof Monk as Kar

as Kar 2005 – The Dukes of Hazzard as Bo Duke

as Bo Duke 2006 – Ice Age: the Meltdown as Crash

as Crash 2006 – Southland Tales as Roland (Ronald) Taverner

as Roland (Ronald) Taverner 2007 – American Loser as Jeff Nichols

as Jeff Nichols 2007 – Mr. Woodcock as John Farley

as John Farley 2007 – Vincey Masters: Born to be a Karate Meister as Vincey Masters

as Vincey Masters 2008 – Role Models as Wheeler

as Wheeler 2008 – The Promotion as Doug Stauber

as Doug Stauber 2009 – Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach as Gary Houseman

as Gary Houseman 2009 – Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs as Crash

as Crash 2009 – Planet 51 as Skiff

as Skiff 2010 – Cop Out as Dave

as Dave 2011 – Goon as Doug Glatt

as Doug Glatt 2012 – American Reunion as Stifler

as Stifler 2012 – Ice Age: Continental Drift as Crash

as Crash 2013 – Movie 43 as Brian

as Brian 2014 – Just Before I Go as Ted Morgan

as Ted Morgan 2016 – Ice Age: Collision Course as Crash

as Crash 2017 – Goon: Last of the Enforcers as Doug Glatt

as Doug Glatt 2018 – Super Troopers 2 as Trooper Callaghan

as Trooper Callaghan 2018 – Bloodline as Evan Cole

as Evan Cole 2019 – Already Gone as Martin

TV series

1996 – Unhappily Ever After as Moondoggie

as Moondoggie 1998 – Something So Right as Preston

as Preston 2013 – Timms Valley as US Marshal Kev

as US Marshal Kev 2013 – It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia as Country Mac

as Country Mac 2018 – 2019 – Lethal Weapon as Wesley Cole

as Wesley Cole 2021 – Welcome to Flatch as Father Joe

In 2003, he was chosen to host the MTV Movie Awards with Justin Timberlake. He did such a good job that he was later asked to host Saturday Night Live and co-host Live with Regis and Kelly.

What is Seann William Scott’s net worth?

The actor has appeared in many successful films. He had many high-paying roles that allowed him to amass a fortune of $25 million.

Personal life

Stifler (Seann W. Scott) Tries To Convince His Latest Conquest (Eden Riegel) That He Truly Cares About Her In "American Pie."

Source: Getty Images

The actor has dated several women. In 2005, he started a relationship with Victoria’s Secret model Dianna Miller. They split up in 2008.

Following that, he met model Lindsay Frimodt. The beloveds announced their engagement in 2012. Unfortunately, they split up the following year.

When it comes to the actor’s current marital status, he is married. His spouse’s name is Olivia Korenberg.

She is an interior designer. The beloveds exchanged their wedding vows in 2019. The actor does not have any children from his previous or current relationships.

How tall is the actor?

Seann William Scott’s height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. He weighs about 77 kg, or 170 lbs.

What happened to Seann William Scott?

In March 2011, the news broke that the actor had voluntarily entered a treatment facility. The news revealed that the actor spent 30 days in rehab but did not specify what health issues he was dealing with at the time.

As a result, he gained a negative reputation due to the news. Most of his fans assumed that Scott was addicted to drugs or alcohol.

Are Seann William Scott's tattoos real?

Seann William Scott in the Dial M for Murtaugh" episode of Lethal weapon airing on FOX.

Source: Getty Images

People who saw him in the series Lethal Weapon couldn't help but notice his character's tattoos. They caused some consternation among his fans, who wanted to know if they were real or part of the character's image.

All of Seann William Scott’s tattoos are real. He has the following ones:

Tribal tattoo designs on his forearms (in the memory of his father)

Polynesian design tattoos on his left hand

Seann William Scott’s films are all worth seeing. If you are a dedicated fan of the actor, you cannot help but notice how his abilities have improved over time, allowing him to become one of the most versatile professionals in Hollywood.

