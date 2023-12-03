33 famous actresses in their 20s: most popular film stars

A new generation of dynamic actresses in their 20s is reshaping the entertainment industry's landscape with their talent and versatility. From breakout roles to critically acclaimed performances, these young actresses captivate audiences with their compelling portrayals and contribute to the evolving narratives of contemporary cinema.

Elle Fanning (R), Amandla Stenberg (M), and Florence Pugh (L) are some of the actresses rocking the film industry in their 20s. Photo: Araya Doheny, Sean Zanni, Dave Benett (modified by author)

Actresses play a pivotal role in the dynamic tapestry of the entertainment industry, bringing stories to life with their talent and skills. From portraying diverse characters to influencing cultural conversations, these women contribute significantly to the ever-evolving world of film and television.

Famous actresses in their 20s

Navigating the entertainment industry as an actress in your twenties can be challenging. However, some actresses have beat the odds and are currently impacting this industry.

1. Becky G

Actress Becky G. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Rebbeca Marie Gomez is a remarkable talent among actresses in their 20s. She is professionally known as Becky G and is a multi-talented artist with a diverse career that spans singing, acting, and more. She has starred in projects like Power Rangers and Blue Beetle.

2. Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co. 5th Avenue in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy is a British-American actress. Her most notable roles include Beth Harmon in the acclaimed series The Queen's Gambit and Casey Cooke in the movie Split.

3. Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning walks the runway during the "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris - Walk Your Worth" Show as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Elle Fanning is among the talented female celebrities in their 20s who have significantly impacted the entertainment industry. She has been featured in films such as Super 8, We Bought a Zoo and Maleficent.

4. Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart on Netflix attends as Lancel reveals the new Ambassador Cocktail At Lancel Flagship Store Opera In Paris, France. Photo: Foc Kan

Lili Reinhart is an American actress famously known for her role as Betty Cooper in the TV series Riverdale. She is one of the prominent actresses in their 20s thriving in this industry.

5. Liana Liberato

Liana Liberato attends the Premiere of Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Liana Liberato is among the talented American actresses in their 20s steadily building their careers. Liana's notable roles in films and television shows include The Best of Me and Light as a Feather.

6. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Florence Pugh is a British actress. She gained widespread recognition for her breakthrough performance in the critically acclaimed film Lady Macbeth.

7. Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Maisie Williams is a British actress best known for her role as Arya Stark in the TV series Game of Thrones. Throughout her career, Maisie has received several awards for her outstanding portrayal of Arya, including an Emmy Award nomination.

8. Landry Bender

Landry Bender attends the LA screening of "BURDEN" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Landry Bender is among the popular actresses in their 20s with a bright career. Some of her notable films include The Sitter, where she starred alongside Jonah Hill, and The Bling Ring, a crime film directed by Sofia Coppola.

9. Mackenzie Foy

Actress Mackenzie Foy visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Mackenzie Foy made a notable entry into the public eye by portraying Renesmee Cullen in The Twilight Saga. In 2018, she starred in the film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

10. Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Robert Smith

Sophie Turner is among the notable female celebrities in their 20s. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Sansa Stark in the acclaimed television series Game of Thrones.

11. Bailee Madison

Bailee Madison attends an exclusive screening of HBOMax's "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Madison is another example of beautiful actresses in their 20s. She is a talented actress known for her roles in Bridge to Terabithia, Just Go with It, and Don't Be Afraid of the Dark.

12. Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Sadie is a young American actress recognised for her captivating performances on both big and small screens. She gained widespread acclaim for her role as Maxine Max Mayfield in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. So far, the star has over 15 acting credits under her name.

13. Peyton List

Peyton List visits the Young Hollywood Studio in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mary Clavering

Peyton List is an American actress known for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days and The Thinning. She rose to fame in 2011 when she appeared as Emma Ross in the TV series Jessie.

14. Isabela Merced

Isabela Merced attends ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris, and Lexus at Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Isabela Merced is an American entertainer proficient in acting, voice work, singing, songwriting, dancing, and playing the ukulele. Isabela is known for Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

15. Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter on the "Evil AI" episode of STARS ON MARS airing on FOX. Photo: FOX

Ariel Winter stands out as one of the rising stars in Hollywood, showcasing her talent in both television series and films. She is recognised for her role as Alex Dunphy on the Emmy-winning hit series Modern Family on ABC.

16. Zendaya Coleman

Zendaya accepts the Star of the Year Award during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Zendaya Coleman is an American actress. She initially gained recognition as a child model before making her mark in television with appearances in series such as Good Luck Charlie. She has also been featured in HBO's Euphoria.

17. Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Jenna Ortega is an American actress who stands tall among brunette actresses in their 20s. She has gained prominence for her roles as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday and Phoebe in the horror sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

18. Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey attends the 2023 Time100 Next at Second in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Bella Ramsey started her professional acting career by portraying the young noblewoman Lyanna Mormont in Season 6 of HBO's Game of Thrones. This character swiftly gained popularity among fans, leading to Bella's return for the subsequent two seasons.

19. Lily Chee

Lily Chee at the Mytheresa NYFW cocktail party at Temple Bar in New York, New York. Photo: Lexie Moreland

Chee is among up-and-coming actresses in their 20s making an impact in the entertainment industry. She is a New York-based actress known for her role as Young Elektra in the TV series Daredevil. At this time, Chee Lily has garnered eight acting credits under her name.

20. Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg attends the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival Chanel Arts Dinner at Balthazar in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

The list of famous actresses in their 20s cannot be complete without mentioning Amandla Stenberg. She has starred in several films and TV shows, such as The Hate U Give, Drunk History, and The Hunger Games.

21. Bella Thorne

Actress Bella Thorne attends a Los Angeles screening of "Divinity" at Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Bella Thorne embarked on her career as an actress at a tender age, featuring in series such as Entourage and My Own Worst Enemy. Transitioning to film, she delivered notable performances in movies like Blended and The DUFF, establishing herself among the best actresses in their 20s.

22. Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Katherine Langford is an Australian actress known for playing Hannah Baker in the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. She has also been cast in various projects like Spontaneous, Knives Out, and Imperfect Quadrant.

23. Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld participates in the Core Hydration event in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

The list of popular actresses in their 20s requires the mention of Hailee Steinfeld. She is an American actress who has been featured in films like True Grit, The Edge of Seventeen, and Bumblebee.

24. Maria Bakalova

Maria Bakalova attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of the HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkel Meyer

Maria Bakalova is a Bulgarian actress. She gained international recognition for her breakout role as Tutar Sagdiyev in the film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Her performance earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, making her one of the notable up-and-coming actresses in their 20s.

25. Eliza Scanlen

Eliza Scanlen visits The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Corey Nickols

Born in Australia, Eliza was featured on the big screen through a soap opera known as Summer Bay. She gained recognition for her role as Amma Crellin in the HBO television series Sharp Objects, where she starred alongside Amy Adams.

26. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo attends "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer known for her breakout role in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series. She is among cute actresses in their 20s who are transforming the entertainment industry. She has 22 acting credits under her name.

27. Emma Myers

Emma Myers at the private dinner held by Eli Mizrahi of Mônot in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Roger Kisby

Emma Myers, a renowned actress in her 20s, hails from New York City. Some of her movies and TV series include Wednesday, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, and Family Switch.

28. Joey King

Joey King attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Moonfall" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Joey King rose to fame in 2010 following her role in the film Ramona and Beezus. Joey has also showcased her acting prowess in other films like The Kissing Booth series and The Conjuring.

29. Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton signs autographs during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3 at Javits Center in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Kathryn Love Newton, an American actress, has taken the entertainment industry by storm. She gained recognition in 2017 for her role as Abigail Carlson in the TV series Big Little Lies. She has also starred in the films Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and Freaky.

30. Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz attends the New York Screening of Netflix's "Nimona" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Chloe Grace Moretz is among stunning actresses in their 20s with blonde hair. She entered the spotlight as a child celebrity in 2004 and showcased her talent in movies such as The Amityville Horror and Heart of the Beholder.

31. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Sabrina Carpenter is a multifaceted artist known for her talents as a singer, songwriter, and actress. With a successful career that began with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, she has transitioned into a flourishing acting career, being part of films like The Hate U Give.

32. Millicent Simmonds

Actress Millicent Simmonds attends "Wonderstruck" Photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Millicent Simmonds is a deaf American actress known for her breakthrough role in the 2017 drama film Wonderstruck. Born in March 2003, the talented actress has showcased her skills in other films like A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II .

33. Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp attends "The Idol" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Lily-Rose Melody Depp is an actress whohas appeared in notable films such as Yoga Hosers, The Dancer, A Faithful Man, and The King. She is also known for starring in the TV series The Idol.

Actresses in their 20s represent a vibrant and transformative force within the entertainment industry. Navigating challenges with resilience, they shape narratives and inspire audiences worldwide. Some of these actresses include Millicent Simmonds, Sabrina Carpenter, and Bella Thorne.

