Katie Sigmond’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, partner

Katie Sigmond is an accomplished American YouTuber, fitness enthusiast, and social media influencer. She is known for her fitness, beauty, travel, and lip-sync videos on various social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram. She is also part of the all-girl collaborative known as Not a Content House.

American YouTuber, fitness enthusiast, and social media influencer Katie Sigmond. Photo: @katiesigmondd

Source: Instagram

Who is Katie beside her online career? Here is a look at every detail you need to know about the popular American TikToker.

Profile summary

Full name: Katie Sigmond

Katie Sigmond Gender : Female

: Female Year of birth: August 2, 2002

August 2, 2002 Katie Sigmond's age: 19 years old (as of 2022)

19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac : Leo

: Leo Place of birth: Costa Mesa, California, USA

Costa Mesa, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5′ 5″

5′ 5″ Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements inches: 36-24-38

36-24-38 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Boyfriend: Jeremy Hutchins

Jeremy Hutchins Siblings : Hailey Sigmond

: Hailey Sigmond Profession : Social media influencer, content creator

: Social media influencer, content creator Instagram : @katiesigmondd

: @katiesigmondd Net worth: $945,000

Katie Sigmond's bio

Katie Sigmond's birthday is on 2 August 2002. She was born in Costa Mesa, California, USA, and grew up alongside her sister, Hailey Sigmond. Katie Sigmond's zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Katie on horseback. Photo: @katiesigmondd

Source: Instagram

The famous TikTok sensation began using social media platforms for fun. Her first platform was TikTok, where she periodically posted dance and lip-sync videos. As her popularity on TikTok grew, she began recording comedic skits to entertain her growing fanbase.

After becoming established on TikTok, she joined the famous all-girl content collaborative known as Not a Content House. The content creation group mainly consists of young girls aged between 16 and 18 years. Some of its most notable members include Ava Tortorici, Sabrina Quesada, and Cynthia Parker.

Katie currently has more than 500k followers on TikTok and more than 23 million likes on her content. As a fitness enthusiast, Katie encourages her followers to exercise regularly and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Who is Katie Sigmond dating?

Who is Katie Sigmond's boyfriend? Katie Sigmond is currently single. In recent years, she reportedly dated Jeremy Hutchins for a while. Before that, she was in a relationship with a guy named Caden. Her fans got to know about Caden when Sigmond made a lengthy post on her Instagram page on Caden's birthday.

On the post, she wrote,

Happy birthday to someone I can call not just my boyfriend but my best friend. …makes me feel so lucky and special that I can call you mine. I love you, Caden, and hope today treated you well.

Katie Sigmond's height and other body measurements

How tall is Katie Sigmond? The social media influencer is 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her strict exercise regime is evident in her well-toned physique.

Katie's body measures 36-24-38 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

Social media presence

Sigmond enjoying the outdoors. Photo: @katiesigmondd

Source: Instagram

Being a social media influencer, Sigmond is quite active on multiple social media platforms. She is most active on TikTok, with more than half a million followers on her page. In addition, her TikTok posts have cumulatively garnered more than 20 million likes.

Besides TikTok, she is also quite active on Instagram. Her page currently has 2.5 million followers. Katie is also active on YouTube, where she regularly posts challenges, pranks, and other vlogs. Her YouTube channel has more than 68k subscribers.

Katie Sigmond's net worth

The social media influencer has amassed quite a fortune from her videos on social media platforms as well as brand endorsements. According to Frame Ranker, the influencer's current net worth is about $945,000. Katie Sigmond's salary is reportedly $267,120 per year.

Katie Sigmond is among the numerous young people currently making a living by leveraging the opportunities presented by social media platforms. The millions of followers on her Instagram page, as well as those on her TikTok page, are a testament to the power of modern-day online content.

