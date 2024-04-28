Davido's new 2024 electric Rolls Royce Spectre has arrived in Nigeria as a video, and the picture of the expensive whip have emerged online

The DMW singer also confirmed that his latest acquisition has landed in the country after he posted a tweet about an electric car charger

Davido's latest car has stirred excitement among many of his fans as they took to different platforms to celebrate their favourite

It is another win for Afrobeat star Davido who has taken an acquisition of his new 2024 electric Rolls Royce Spectre.

Recall that the singer, during an interview with the American Youtuber Kai Cenat, confirmed the rumours of him acquiring a 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre worth $500,000 (N653m).

Fans celebrate with Davido. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Barely hours after the videos and pictures of the new car emerged online, Davido, in a recent post, revealed his urgent need for a car charger.

The DMW label boss stirred conversations after taking to his X handle to state his need for an electric car charger to be shipped to Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

“I need an electric car charger shipped to Naija."

See Davido's tweet below:

Watch a video of Davido's new whip below:

See the pictures below:

Recall that Davido recently spoke about his family, the Adelekes, owing four power plants that generate electricity in Nigeria

Reactions as Davido request for car charger

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the singer's tweet, read them below:

YoungEmmanuelJ:

"Idolo, buy one for wizkid too abeg."

@iMotivateAfrica:

"Idan make I help you order from Amazon."

be_florence1:

"Baddest I can act as an electric car charger just for you❤️ just ship me from Akure."

thisistolu:

"Ehn wait o. That electric roll Royce don enter naija o."

mr_tobby01:

"Chai, 001 Rolls Royce spectre(E.V) worth more than ₦1.8Billion don land, chai."

@Sarkideyforyou:

"Davido this is something you can actually order offline, not everything you need to tweet."

How Davido spent N927m

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido's interview with Zane Lowe.

The Unavailable crooner shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production

Source: Legit.ng