Actor Afeez Oyetoro 'Saka' is trending on social media platform X over a clip of him lamenting the cost of fuel in his area

The actor, who is based in Abeokuta, Ogun, revealed the price a litre of fuel was sold in his area as he appealed to Nigerians

Afeez Oyetoro's video has stirred reactions from many, as others shared their experience online

Popular comic actor Afeez Oyetoro, better known as Saka, has voiced out his frustration over the price of fuel in his area.

In a video he shared online on Sunday, April 28, Saka cried out over the situation of things in the country, especially regarding fuel.

In his heartfelt message, the Nollywood actor appealed to Nigerians to make the country comfortable for others.

According to Saka, who resides in Abeokuta, Ogun state, a litre of fuel in his area is being sold at N900.

“Let’s make this country comfortable, please Nigerians, a litre of fuel is N900 in my area," Actor Afeez Oyetoro said in the video.

Recall that Legit.ng reported fuel scarcity in parts of the country.

Netizens react to Saka's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Shile_matrix:

"Why is he calling on Nigerians he should be calling on the president instead."

Tunde_AI:

"It's so sad...But wait is it true this man was a lecturer."

sirgchamp:

"If you check well, you go know say na we dey do ourselves."

Teesaids:

"Fuel is N900 in the area of Actor Afeez Oyetoro what about my area N1000."

Big_C67:

"This New Increase in Fuel price sha Favour me and my Family."

MudashirIsmail1:

"Only GOD can help us in this country It’s over again."

alubarika94:

"Now this is very sad!! How on earth will they be selling fuel for 900."

Robbers attack Saka's home

Legit.ng previously reported that Saka made headlines over a report that armed robbers attacked his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The report revealed that the robbers, who stormed the actor’s home, demanded the sum of N20 million.

The robbers were said to have beaten the actor after he was unable to give them the outrageous sum as they carted away his mobile phones and laptops, among others.

