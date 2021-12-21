Alexandria Osteen’s biography: who is Joel Osteen’s daughter?
Alexandria Osteen is an upcoming Christian singer. She is well-recognized as the daughter of Joel and Victoria Osteen, the founders of Lakewood Church. Like a few other musicians, her passion for music started at a tender age.
Can Alexandra Osteen sing? Yes. Alexandria is a member of Lakewood Music. She has been an integral part of the Houston-based musical group. Here is her bio to help you learn more about her personal life and musical journey.
Profile summary
- Birth name: Alexandria Osteen
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: November 9, 1998
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Current residence: River Oaks, Houston, Texas
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’6’’
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 137
- Weight in kilograms: 62
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Blue
- Father: Joel Osteen
- Mother: Victoria Osteen
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Single
- University: University of Texas
- Profession: Singer
- Net worth: $1 million
Who is Joel Osteen's daughter?
Alexandria is the only daughter of Pastor Joel Osteen. She was born in Houston, Texas, USA. Currently, the family lives in River Oaks, Houston, Texas. The name of Alexandria Osteen’s mother is Victoria.
Victoria is also a senior pastor at Lakewood Church. Aside from his Christian ministry job, she is an author. At the time of writing, she has 11 published books.
Does Alexandria Osteen have a sibling?
Alex was raised alongside one sibling, a brother named Jonathan. Like her, Jonathan is a singer. He is also a talented and skilled producer.
How old is Alexandria Osteen?
As of 2021, Alexandria Osteen's age is 23 years. She was born on November 9, 1998.
Alexandria Osteen’s birthday happens on November 9. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.
What is Alexandria Osteen’s nationality?
She is an American national. She also has white ethnicity.
Where did Alexandria go to college?
After graduating high school, she attended The University of Texas. She graduated in May 2020.
His brother is also an alumnus of The University of Texas. He graduated from the institution with a degree in Radio, Television, and Film in 2017.
What is Joel Osteen's daughter doing?
She is a talented singer. In an Instagram video, her father revealed that she started singing at 3. She joined the Lakewood Music band during her teenage years. Since then, she has played a fundamental part in the musical group.
Before joining the band, she and Jonathan were in Lakewood Young Adults (LYA). Often, they performed in church.
Some of the top songs Lakewood Music has released include:
- Live in the Wonderful
- It’s Happening Now
- Now I See
- You Are My Life
- Away From Your Love
- I’ve Got A Fire
- Whatever May Come
- Holy Ground
- One Voice
- Deep in the Heart
- The Blessing
What is Alexandria Osteen's job?
Unfortunately, she has never shared any information regarding what she does professionally. Besides, she is yet to reveal what she majored in while at The University of Texas.
Who is Alexandria Osteen married to?
Joel Osteen’s daughter is reportedly single. Mostly, she keeps her personal life under wraps. Thus, it is challenging to tell if she is dating or not.
How tall is Alexandria Osteen?
Alexandria Osteen’s height is around 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). She also weighs 137 pounds (62 kilograms). In addition, she has naturally blonde hair and blue eyes.
Alexandria Osteen is a talented upcoming American singer. She rose to fame after becoming a member of the Lakewood Music group. Other people popularly know her for being Joel Osteen’s only daughter.
