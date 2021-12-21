Alexandria Osteen’s biography: who is Joel Osteen’s daughter?

Alexandria Osteen is an upcoming Christian singer. She is well-recognized as the daughter of Joel and Victoria Osteen, the founders of Lakewood Church. Like a few other musicians, her passion for music started at a tender age.

Joel Osteen's daughter singer Alexandria. Photo: @alexandraosteen

Source: Instagram

Can Alexandra Osteen sing? Yes. Alexandria is a member of Lakewood Music. She has been an integral part of the Houston-based musical group. Here is her bio to help you learn more about her personal life and musical journey.

Profile summary

Birth name: Alexandria Osteen

Alexandria Osteen Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: November 9, 1998

November 9, 1998 Age: 23 years old (as of 2021)

23 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA Current residence: River Oaks, Houston, Texas

River Oaks, Houston, Texas Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’6’’

5’6’’ Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 137

137 Weight in kilograms: 62

62 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Father: Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen Mother: Victoria Osteen

Victoria Osteen Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single University: University of Texas

University of Texas Profession: Singer

Singer Net worth: $1 million

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Who is Joel Osteen's daughter?

Alexandria is the only daughter of Pastor Joel Osteen. She was born in Houston, Texas, USA. Currently, the family lives in River Oaks, Houston, Texas. The name of Alexandria Osteen’s mother is Victoria.

Victoria is also a senior pastor at Lakewood Church. Aside from his Christian ministry job, she is an author. At the time of writing, she has 11 published books.

Does Alexandria Osteen have a sibling?

The Osteens family, Jonathan, Victoria, Alexandria, and Joe, during a vacation in Vaticano, Roma. Photo: @alexandraosteen

Source: Instagram

Alex was raised alongside one sibling, a brother named Jonathan. Like her, Jonathan is a singer. He is also a talented and skilled producer.

How old is Alexandria Osteen?

As of 2021, Alexandria Osteen's age is 23 years. She was born on November 9, 1998.

Alexandria Osteen’s birthday happens on November 9. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Alexandria Osteen’s nationality?

She is an American national. She also has white ethnicity.

Where did Alexandria go to college?

After graduating high school, she attended The University of Texas. She graduated in May 2020.

His brother is also an alumnus of The University of Texas. He graduated from the institution with a degree in Radio, Television, and Film in 2017.

What is Joel Osteen's daughter doing?

She is a talented singer. In an Instagram video, her father revealed that she started singing at 3. She joined the Lakewood Music band during her teenage years. Since then, she has played a fundamental part in the musical group.

Before joining the band, she and Jonathan were in Lakewood Young Adults (LYA). Often, they performed in church.

Some of the top songs Lakewood Music has released include:

Live in the Wonderful

It’s Happening Now

Now I See

You Are My Life

Away From Your Love

I’ve Got A Fire

Whatever May Come

Holy Ground

One Voice

Deep in the Heart

The Blessing

What is Alexandria Osteen's job?

Alexandria with other members of the Lakewood Music band. Photo: @alexandraosteen

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, she has never shared any information regarding what she does professionally. Besides, she is yet to reveal what she majored in while at The University of Texas.

Who is Alexandria Osteen married to?

Joel Osteen’s daughter is reportedly single. Mostly, she keeps her personal life under wraps. Thus, it is challenging to tell if she is dating or not.

How tall is Alexandria Osteen?

Alexandria Osteen’s height is around 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). She also weighs 137 pounds (62 kilograms). In addition, she has naturally blonde hair and blue eyes.

Alexandria Osteen is a talented upcoming American singer. She rose to fame after becoming a member of the Lakewood Music group. Other people popularly know her for being Joel Osteen’s only daughter.

READ ALSO: Robin Gadsby’s biography: what is known about Katee Sackhoff’s husband?

Legit.ng recently published another article about Robin Gadsby. He is the husband of actress Katee Sackhoff. Interestingly, the couple met on the set of Another Life, where Robin was an assistant producer.

Gadsby is an actor, writer, and producer from British Columbia. He has starred in Sentience (2017) as Malcolm, The Yoga Bridge (2017) as Jory, and Love is Simple (2014) as Beck. Could you read the post to learn more about him?

Source: Legit