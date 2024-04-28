The Arewa Development Initiative (ADI) expressed unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu in future elections

The group cited Tinubu's commitment to addressing insecurity and promoting economic growth as evidence of his dedication

The ADI also highlighted Tinubu's efforts to integrate the northern region into his administration, promising continued support for his potential reelection bid

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

FCT, Abuja - The Arewa Development Initiative (ADI) has assured President Bola Tinubu of the support of the northern region in future elections.

The group made this known in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Hon. Muritala Garba, and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 28.

The Arewa Development Initiative said the north would support President Tinubu in future elections. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The ADI said President Tinubu is "the best thing to happen to the North."

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Legit.ng notes that the group's statement comes after a group of northern elders said they regretted voting for President Tinubu in 2023.

Tinubu has shown will to end insecurity - ADI

ADI's coordinator Garba said President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda is already being felt in the northern region, influencing the well-being and prosperity of citizens.

He noted that the Infrastructure Fund is bolstering key areas such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, humanitarian, security and other sectors.

According to Garba, the current administration has shown the will to end insecurity and improve the economy with visible reforms and policies so far.

"President Tinubu has taken a bold step towards unifying the official and parallel markets’ exchange rates with the Central Bank collapsing the multiple official foreign exchange rates, thus promoting a more resilient and investor-friendly environment," he said.

"Tinubu has made the fight against insecurity a top priority of his administration with comprehensive strategies already being implemented to address the root causes of these issues and ensure a safer, more secure Nigeria.

Tinubu has given the north a sense of belonging - ADI

Meanwhile, the ADI said President Tinubu has given the north a sense of belonging in his administration, noting that the vice president, Speaker of the House of Reps, deputy Senate resident and SGF are all from the north.

The group, therefore, described detractors from the region as enemies of the nation who do not represent the other.

It warned against the deliberate propagation of false narratives and the use of obscure groups to undermine the president’s achievements.

"On our part, the President is assured of the support of the North should he present himself in the near future for a second term in office," Garba said.

ADI highlights Tinubu's projects in the north

The ADI also highlighted several initiatives undertaken by President Tinubu's administration to address key issues in the northern region.

These, according to the group, include the upgrade of health facilities, the construction of houses to alleviate citizen suffering, and a state of emergency declared on food security.

"The FG flagged off the cultivation of dry-season staple crops in Hadejia, Jigawa State. This project falls under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agropocket (NAGS-AP) through the support of a $134m loan facility from the African Development Bank (AfDB), " Garba added.

"We have also witnessed a revamped social investment and other humanitarian interventions. The Executive Orders to reduce the tax burden on several key economic sectors are yielding dividends.

Read more about Tinubu presidency and north:

Tinubu deliberately put northerners in key offices - Ribadu

In another report, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), noted that President Tinubu deliberately appointed northerners into strategic government positions for a reason.

Speaking during a convocation lecture at Usmanu Danfordiyo University, Ribadu disclosed that President Tinubu picked northerners to take charge of strategic places because he wanted problems in the region dealt with.

The NSA, who on Thursday, April 18, admitted that the North was bedevilled with challenges, ranging from insecurity and out-of-school children to poverty and others, disclosed that the region is dear to Tinubu's heart.

Source: Legit.ng