A Nigerian student has shared the message he received after trying to check his JAMB examination result with a code

The message stated that the service was not yet available and the desperate student sought help online

Reacting to the post, some netizens revealed that the code would not work yet because the results have not been released

A Nigerian student, Yusuf Kameel Abu, recently tried checking his JAMB examination result with a code via mobile.

The young man texted the words 'UTME Result 2024" to the number 55019 and awaited the results to appear.

JAMB student displays message he received

However, he got a message from the number informing him that the service was not yet available.

"2024 UTME result. This service is not available now," the message read.

The desperate student shared a screenshot via a Facebook forum JAMB 2024 connect and sought answers about the reason behind the message.

Some netizens opined that the service was not available because the results have not been released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yet.

Reactions as JAMB student shares message he received

Social media users stormed the comments section on Facebook to share their thoughts about the situation.

Fortune Matthew said:

"Be patient. When the results is officially out, you will be notified."

Inioluwa Cortez wrote:

"Keep it up, by the time you spend 1k it go show."

Triumph Bright said:

"Just dey busy dey waste your money, Is it not obvious say results never come out."

Prince Sunny said:

"Jamb results is not officially out you will get notified once the results are ready so you are advised to wait until it is finally ready."

Victor Ben reacted:

"The result isn't out yet, check on the 30th or 2nd may."

Jennifer said:

"Abeg, make una calm down. Result will not be put until everyone is true."

Suzzzi added:

"Smiles no hurry in life, calm down."

JAMB speaks on question with 'double answer'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) reacted after an X user shared a purported UTME question showing two answers.

The candidate asked the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to explain why there is a question with double answers.

