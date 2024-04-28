Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been a powerhouse in the Nigerian political space since its formation in 2013.

The APC was a product of a merger between several opposition political parties including the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

There have been moves to remove Ganduje (R) as national chairman of the APC. Photo credits: Adams Oshiomhole, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: Facebook

The leadership of the APC has seen several changes over the years — at least one through removal.

Following the controversy surrounding the purported suspension of Abdullahi Ganduje as the national chairman of the APC, Legit.ng highlights APC chairmen since 2013 and those who were apparently kicked out.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1) Bisi Akande

Akande, a former governor of Osun state, was the first interim chairman of the APC.

He successfully steered the party's affairs towards becoming a leading political platform in Nigeria, and stepped aside in 2014 due to his age (he was 75 at the time).

2) John Odigie Oyegun

Oyegun, from Edo state, led then-opposition APC and Muhammad Buhari to victory in 2015 after defeating the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) and President Goodluck Jonathan.

It was the first time an incumbent president and a ruling party was defeated in a presidential poll in Nigeria.

In 2018, he withdrew from the APC national chairmanship race.

3) Senator Adams Oshiomhole

On 23 June 2018, Oshiomhole emerged as the national chairman of the APC following a voice vote by delegates at the party's national convention.

The former governor and incumbent federal lawmaker representing the Edo North senatorial district served as the APC chairman from 2018 to 2020.

He was removed following a turbulent relationship with the Progressives Governors' Forum (PGF) and his battle with his former protege, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state.

4) Mai Mala Buni

Buni is the current governor of Yobe state.

In June 2020, the national working committee (NWC) of the APC was dissolved and in its place, a new interim committee was inaugurated.

Buni headed the APC's caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee until 2022.

5) Abdullahi Adamu

In March 2022, Abdullahi Adamu was appointed the APC national chairman.

Then in July 2023, Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state, resigned from office.

He was forced out over several issues which included his non-support for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general elections.

In December 2023, Adamu disclosed that he had decided to exit active politics.

The 77-year-old was quoted to have said:

“I am not only a retiree but I am out of politics. I’m beginning to develop little allergies for political activities now and political speeches.

"So, forgive me, I will not make any political statement beyond asking for more support for the governor of the state (Nasarawa)."

6) Abdullahi Ganduje

Subsequently, Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano state, was elected the national chairman of the APC.

Although there are currently moves by some individuals to have Ganduje removed as the APC national chairman, the ex-governor is still performing his responsibilities from his Abuja office.

Read more APC news

Ganduje discloses those behind his suspension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ganduje said the Kano state government is behind his controversial suspension as national chairman of the APC.

Speaking at the party's national secretariat in Abuja when the forum of APC state chairmen paid him a solidarity visit, Ganduje said he is not surprised by the news of his suspension.

Source: Legit.ng