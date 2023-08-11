List of all American Idol winners: their lives before and after

American Idol is a popular singing competition television show. The show was created by Simon Fuller, and the first season aired on Fox in 2002. During the two decades it has been airing, it has produced many successful superstars in the music industry. In this article, you will know all the American Idol winners in all seasons since the show started.

Ruben Studdard, Carrie Underwood and Noah Thompson are amongst the top American Idol winners. Photo: @realrubenstuddard, @carrieunderwood, @noahthompsonmusic on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How long has American Idol been on TV? The show has been around for 21 years as of 2023. Throughout the show’s 21-year history, many successful musicians, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Lambert, have emerged. Below is a comprehensive list of all American Idol winners by season.

American Idol winners list

These superstars have won the hearts of the judges and fans with their magical voices. Here is an order of American Idol winners by year that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Season 1: Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson sings after winning the contest at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Ca., Sept. 4, 2002. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson made history on 4 September 2002 by becoming the first-ever American Idol winner. The singer grew up in Burleson, Texas. While in seventh grade, her school's choir teacher recognised her vocal prowess.

After winning American Idol season 1, her career has been flourishing, and she has released top-performing songs like Since U Been Gone, Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You), Miss Independent and many others.

Season 2: Ruben Studdard

Ruben Studdard, Winner of American Idol 2003 during "American Idol" Season 2 Finale in Universial City, California, United States. Photo: Ray Mickshaw

Source: Getty Images

Before appearing on the show, Ruben Studdard performed in local clubs and events. Crowned the television show winner in 2003 propelled his career to new heights, earning him the nickname Velvet Teddy Bear. After the show, he released his first album, Soulful, which was well-received by his fans. His greatest hits include Sorry 2004, Change Me, Flying Without Wings and Together.

Season 3: Fantasia Barrino

Winner Fantasia Barrino performs on stage at the American Idol Season Three Grand Finale at the Kodak Theatre on 26 May 2004 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frank Micelotta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino was born on 30 June 1984 in High Point, North Carolina, United States. Before winning American Idol's third season in 2004, she faced significant challenges, including dropping out of high school.

Her fame on American Idol led to her winning gold and platinum certifications and a Grammy. Her top songs include Lose to Win, Truth Is, When I See U and Falling in Love Tonight. She is a mother of three and is married to Kendall Taylor.

Season 4: Carrie Underwood

Former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the American Idol Season 5 Finale on May 24, 2006, at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Vince Bucci

Source: Getty Images

Who's the most successful American Idol winner? Carrie Underwood stood to be one of the most successful American Idol winners. She hails from Muskogee, Oklahoma and was born on 10 March 1983. Before winning season 4 of the show, she used to perform at local events and talent TV shows.

The singer has since released nine successful studio albums and earned eight Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards and 17 American Music Awards.

Season 5: Taylor Hicks

American Idol" Season 5 - Winner Taylor Hicks, 29, from Birmingham, Alabama. Photo: Ray Mickshaw

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Hicks is amongst the American Idol past winners who have made it in the entertainment industry. He was born on 7 October 1976, in Birmingham, Alabama. He performed in various local venues and regional shows before winning American Idol's fifth season in 2006.

The popular tracks he has released after winning the show include Do I Make You Proud, Just to Feel That Way, and Heaven Knows.

Season 6: Jordin Sparks

"American Idol" Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks, 17, from Glendale, AZ performing "This Is My Now". Photo: Lester Cohen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jordin Sparks was born on 22 December 1989 in Glendale, Arizona, USA. She became the youngest winner in the show's history at only 17 years old.

Jordin's engaging stage presence has also made to be nominated for a Grammy and won a Teen Choice Award, BET Award, American Music Award, NAACP Image Award and a People’s Choice Award. She is married to Dana Isaiah and is a mother to a son named Dana Jr. Angela Andaloro.

Season 7: David Cook

American Idol season 7 winner David Cook performs during the American Idols Live! Tour 2008 at the Conseco Fieldhouse on July 22, 2008, in Indianapolis. Photo: Joey Foley

Source: Getty Images

The singer was born on 20 December 1982 in Houston, Texas. He auditioned with Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer. Before joining the singing competition in 2008, David performed in various bands, notably Axium.

He is married to his long time-girlfriend Racheal Stump. The singer has released successful tracks such as Always Be My Baby, The Time of My Life, Come Back to Me and Light On.

Season 8: Kris Allen

American Idol winner Kris Allen performs at Fox's Billboard's New Year's Eve Live at Mandalay Bay Beach at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

The talented singer-songwriter and musician was born on 21 June 1985 in Jacksonville, Arkansas. He auditioned in Louisville, Kentucky, with Leon Russell’s A Song For You. In his early years, he used to play the viola and guitar.

After winning the singing competition, Kris Allen released songs such as Live Like We're Dying, No Boundaries, The Truth and Lost.

Season 9: Lee DeWyze

Season 9 Winner of American Idol, Lee DeWyze, performs during American Idols Live! Tour on August 18, 2010, in Sacramento, California. Photo: C Flanigan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lee DeWyze hails from Mount Prospect, Illinois and was born on 2 April 1986. Before auditioning in the show, he used to work in a paint store as a sales guy. He auditioned in Chicago, Illinois, with Bill Withers’ Ain’t No Sunshine. Since winning the show, he has released two albums and won a Teen Choice Award.

Season 10: Scotty McCreery

Former American Idol winner Scotty McCreery performs onstage at FOX's American Idol Season 11 Top 2 Live Performance Show Finale in Hollywood, California. Photo: American Idol 2012

Source: Getty Images

The talented country singer and songwriter was born on 9 October 1993 in Garner, North Carolina, USA. Before winning the show, he used to work as a bagger at Lowes Foods in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

After winning American Idol, Scotty McCreery released his debut album, Clear as Day. Since then, some popular songs he has released include It Matters To Her, Five More Minutes and The Trouble With Girls.

Season 11: Phillip Phillips

American Idol Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips performs at the 2012 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at President's Park on December 6, 2012, in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

The American singer-songwriter and musician was born on 20 September 1990 in Albany, Georgia. Before appearing in the show, he worked at his family's pawn shop.

After winning American Idol, Phillip Phillips released his debut single, Home, which became the best-selling coronation song in American Idol history. The singer is married to Hannah Blackwell, and the duo welcomed their firstborn son on 10 November 2019.

Season 12: Candice Glover

Winner of American Idol Season 12, Candice Glover, performs during American Idol Live! 2013 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on August 15, 2013, in Uniondale, New York. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

The American Idol winner was born on 22 November 1989 in Beaufort, South Carolina, USA. Before winning American Idol's twelfth season in 2013, she used to sing and participate in talent shows and church choir performances.

After winning the show, Candice Glover released her debut studio album, Music Speaks. She has released successful singles such as I Am Beautiful, Love Song, Cried and Forever That Man.

Season 13: Caleb Johnson

Season 13 winner Caleb Johnson performs at American Idol Live! at The Greek Theatre on August 14, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Source: Getty Images

Caleb Johnson was born on 23 April 1991 in Asheville, North Carolina, United States. He became interested in music in high school when he was 17. Before winning Season 13 of the show, he had initially tried out in the 10th and 11th seasons.

After winning the show, Caleb released his debut album, Testify. He has also released other tracks such as Dead Man Walking Blues, Christmas Canon and Fighting Gravity.

Season 14: Nick Fradiani

Winner Nick Fradiani performs onstage during "American Idol" XIV Grand Finale at Dolby Theatre on May 13, 2015, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Nick Fradiani hails from Guilford, Connecticut and was born on 15 November 1985. Before participating in American Idol's fourteenth season in 2015, he worked as a substitute teacher at schools and other gigs at local bars.

After winning American Idol, the musician released his debut single, Beautiful Life, which became a hit. He has released songs such as Beautiful Life, All on You and Empire.

Season 15: Trent Harmon

American Idol Season 15 winner Trent Harmon sings his winning song onstage at FOX's American Idol Season 15 Finale on April 7, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: FOX

Source: Getty Images

The American singer and songwriter was born on 8 October 1990 in Amory, Mississippi, USA. Before appearing in American Idol, he worked as a waiter in his family's yard-to-table restaurant. He auditioned with the song Unaware by Allen Stone, and his winning song was Falling.

After winning the show, Trent Harmon released songs like There's a Girl, Falling and You Got 'Em All. He is married to his long time-girlfriend, Kathleen Couch.

Season 16: Maddie Poppe

American Idol superstar winner of season 16, Maddie Pope performing on stage. Photo: Mitch Haaseth

Source: Getty Images

Maddie Poppe was born in Clarksville, Iowa, United States. Before joining the show, she used to perform with her father and his band at the Pioneer Days festival. She auditioned with the Kermit the Frog song The Rainbow Connection.

After winning American Idol, Maddie Poppe released her debut single, Going Going Gone. The musician has also released songs like Made You Miss, Not Losing You and Screw You a Little Bit.

Season 17: Laine Hardy

American idol winner Laine Hardy performs during A Capitol Fourth rehearsals on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building on July 03, 2019, in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Laine Hardy gained national recognition as the winner of American Idol's seventeenth season in 2019. He hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was born on 12 September 2000. Before winning the show, he used to perform in local bars and restaurants alongside his brother and cousins.

The talented singer released his debut single titled Flame after the show. He has also released other tracks such as Flame, Memorize You, Hurrican and Here's to Anyone.

Season 18: Just Sam

American Idol winner of the eighteenth season, Just Sam performing. Photo: ABC

Source: Getty Images

Just Sam, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, is a talented singer from Harlem, New York, United States. Before winning the show, Just Sam made a living singing in subway trains. She won American Idol's eighteenth season in 2020 after performing Rise Up song.

She has since released multiple songs after winning the show. Her popular tracks include Question, Change, and Pain Is Power.

Season 19: Chayce Beckham

American Idol winner Chayce Beckham performing on stage. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

Chayce Beckham is an American talented singer and musician who gained national recognition as the winner of American Idol's nineteenth season in 2021. He hails from Apple Valley, California, USA. Before joining the show, he used to work as a heavy machinery operator. Chayce’s winning song was “23.”

The musician has released songs like Keeping Me Up All Night, Till The Day I Die and Where the River Goes.

Season 20: Noah Thompson

Award-winning singer Noah Thompson performing. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

Thompson was born on 18 April 2002 in Huntington, West Virginia, USA. Before joining the show, he used to be a construction worker. His winning song was One Day Tonight.

After the show, he released other popular tracks such as Stay, She Gets It From Me and Us No More. He has a girlfriend named Angel Dixon whom he has a son with.

Season 21: Iam Tongi

The American Idol winner of season 21, Iam Tongi performing. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

Iam Tongi was born on 1 September 2004 in Kahuku, Hawaii, United States. He learned to play the ukulele and guitar at a tender age. The singer triumphed during the season 21 finale on 21 May 2023. His winning song was I’ll Be Seeing You.

The musician has released tracks such as Monsters, Gone, and The Winner Takes It All.

These American Idol winners have captivated audiences worldwide with their vocal prowess. Their journey from busking to winning American Idol is a testament to their dedication and extraordinary talent.

