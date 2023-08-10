All American Idol judges, past and present, and their stories

American Idol is an American reality singing competition show created by Simon Fuller. It debuted on 11 June 2002 on Fox before taking a two-year break in 2016. The reality TV series came back in 2018 on ABC and has had 21 seasons. The show features judges who travel around the country in search of talented singers. Discover all the American Idol judges and their stories.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan during the live performance at the American Idol finale. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

ABC's reality TV series, American Idol, has entertained fans and nurtured great musical talents. Aspiring singers have competed for recording contracts, cash prizes and fame for two decades. Over its 21 seasons, the show has seen several judges on the panel ranging from top musicians to TV stars and producers. Here is a look at all American Idol judges by season.

All American Idol judges

American Idol is credited for discovering several of the biggest music stars since its debut 20 years ago. These stars include Award-winning singers like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Carrie Underwood. The talent search has been made possible due to its experienced judges. Below are all American Idol judges over the years.

1. Katy Perry (season 16–Present)

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England. Photo: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

After a two-year hiatus, American Idol returned in 2018. The show introduced a new panel of judges, and Katy Perry was one of them. Before 2018, she was a guest judge on the show in season 9.

Katy Perry is a renowned singer and songwriter from the United States. Her top hits include I Kissed a Girl, Roar, Teenage Dream and Dark Horse. On the show, Katy has inspired contestants to follow their dreams and never give up.

2. Lionel Ritchie (season 16–Present)

Lionel Richie performs on stage during Starlite Occident 2023 at Cantera de Nagüeles on July 06, 2023, in Malaga, Spain. Photo: Starlite

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Richie joined the American Idol judging panel in 2018, like fellow judges Katy and Bryan. The judge is known for his compassionate and sophisticated comments for the contestants.

Lionel Richie is an American singer, songwriter and record producer who became famous in the 1970s. He was the lead singer of the Commodores and one of the top artists alongside pop legends like Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross. Some Grammy Award-winner hits include Easy, Three Times a Lady, Sail On and Still.

3. Luke Bryan (season 16–Present)

American Idol judge Luke Bryan posing for a photo. Photo: Stewart Cook

Source: Getty Images

Luke Bryan is one of the American Idol coaches. He joined American Idol in 2016 and has been on the show for six seasons. Luke joined Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in their fifth season. Before joining the panel, Bryan has been a country music artist. His best singles include Drink a Beer, Country Girl (Shake It for Me) and Drunk on You.

In his long career, he has won over 50 awards, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Decade award in country music. Luke gets along well with other judges.

4. Paula Abdul (seasons 1–8)

Paula Abdul attends Project Angel Food's 4th annual "Lead With Love" Fundraiser at KTLA 5 on June 24, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Paula Abdul is one of the original American Idol female judges. She appeared on the show from 2002 to 2009 alongside Cowell and Jackson. Abdul returned as a guest judge on season 19 after Luke Bryan caught COVID-19. She is known for her calm and sweet comments on the show.

Before joining American Idol, Paula Abdul was a singer and dancer. Her hit singles include, Straight Up, Opposites Attract and Forever Your Girl. She has choreographed music videos for big stars such as Janet Jackson.

After exiting American Idol, Paula has appeared on other shows as a judge, including The X Factor, So You Think You Can Dance, The Masked Dancer and Live to Dance.

5. Simon Cowell (seasons 1–9)

American Idol judge Simon Cowell during an interview on May 19, 2008.Photo by: Paul Drinkwater

Source: Getty Images

Simon Cowell was one of the original judges on American Idol who joined in 2002. He sat on the judging bench alongside Katy and Jackson. Although harsh and blunt, Simon is one of the most loved judges on the show.

Simon Cowell has also been a judge on other reality shows such as Pop Idol, The X Factor UK and America's Got Talent. After leaving the show, he has nurtured talents such as Leona Lewis, One Direction, and Fifth Harmony.

6. Randy Jackson (seasons 1–12)

Musician Randy Jackson speaks at the "SONY: The Future of Music Creation & Consumption" panel at Anaheim Convention Center on April 15, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Source: Getty Images

Randy Jackson is one of the original American Idol judges. He joined Simon and Katy as the first judges on American Idol in 2002. On top of being the longest-serving judge on the show, he is known for his unique words, such as "dawg" and "pitchy".

Before joining American Idol, Randy was an A&R executive at MCA Records and Columbia Records. He is also a music record producer. Jackson went on tour with the rock band Journey as a bassist. He also appeared as a bandleader on FOX's reality show, Name that Tune in 2021.

7. Kara DioGuardi (seasons 8, 9)

Kara DioGuardi attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House on December 03, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Kara DioGuardi became the fourth judge in season 8 in 2009. In her autobiography, A Helluva High Note, she opened up about her negative experiences on the reality show.

Besides being on American Idol, DioGuardi is a successful singer, songwriter, and producer. She also served as the talent development vice president at Warner Bros. Records. DioGuardi has worked with artists such as Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson and Britney Spears.

8. Ellen DeGeneres (season 9)

Ellen DeGeneres accepts the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2020 onstage for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the former American Idol judges. She joined the panel in season 9 after replacing Paula Abdul in 2010. Ellen sat alongside DioGuardi, Simon and Jackson and was known for her funny comments to contestants.

Before American Idol, DeGeneres was a well-known stand-up comedian and talk show host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

9. Mariah Carey (season 12)

Mariah Carey performs at LA Pride in the Park, held at Los Angeles State Historical Park on June 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Mariah Carey is one of the past judges on American Idol. She joined Jackson and two newcomers, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban, in 2012 after Tyler left. Carey made a surprise appearance in season 7. She came in as a guest mentor for the contestants. Her journey on the show was short-lived, as she reportedly did not get along with fellow judge Nicki Minaj.

10. Jennifer Lopez (seasons 10, 11, 13, 14, 15)

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, popularly known as J.Lo, is an American actress, dancer and singer. She joined American Idol in season 10 together with Tyler. In her Netflix documentary Halftime, the singer stated that Idol was her "first big job" after the birth of her twins Emme and Max. It helped shape the women she has become.

J.Lo was on Idol for two consecutive seasons before taking a hiatus. She, however, returned for three more seasons 13, 14, and 15.

Apart from American Idol, Lopez is an actress known for her roles in movies such as Selena and Out of Sight. As a singer, her top hits include Let's Get Loud, Waiting for Tonight and Ain't Your Mama.

11. Nicki Minaj (season 12)

Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj joined newcomer Mariah Carey for season 12, alongside Jackson and Urban. She is known for nicknaming contestants on the show to remember their names.

Besides American Idol, Nicki is a singer, rapper and actress. Her two albums Pink Friday and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, went platinum. Some of her hit singles include Super Bass and Starships. The star has collaborated with artists like Ariana Grande, Migos and Katy Perry.

12. Steven Tyler (seasons 10–11)

Steven Tyler arrives at "American Idol" XIV grand finale at Dolby Theatre on May 13, 2015, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Steven Tyler became the American Idol judge on season 10 alongside newcomer Jennifer Lopez and veteran Jackson. He replaced Simon Cowell after nine seasons. Tyler is known for his sense of humour and solid feedback.

Besides American Idol, Tyler is the lead singer of the rock band Aerosmith. The band's hit songs include Dream On, I Don't Want to Miss a Thing and Sweet Emotion.

13. Keith Urban (seasons12–15)

Keith Urban performs during CMA Fest's milestone 50th anniversary. Photo: Connie Chornuk

Source: Getty Images

Keith Urban appeared as a judge on season 12 in 2013. Urban become a favourite due to his kind feedback and warm personality. He was on the show for four seasons. Urban also appeared as a performer on the Idol season 8 finale.

Keith Urban is a Grammy Award-winning country musician. Before American Idol, Keith was a judge on the Australian singing show The Voice in 2011.

14. Harry Connick Jr. (seasons 13–15)

Harry Connick, Jr. leads the 2022 Krewe of Orpheus parade on the traditional Uptown parade route on February 28, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

Harry Connick Jr. is another of the past American Idol judges. He joined American Idol in its 13th season alongside Lopez and Urban. Although Harry had a sense of humour, he came off harsh sometimes with his critiques. Connick also served as a mentor in season 9.

Harry is a singer and actor. He composed the soundtrack for the film When Harry Met Sally in 1989. He also appeared on NBC's Will & Grace, Independence Day and Annie Live! Connick Jr. produced and hosted his talk show Harry on CBS between 2016 and 2018.

Who are the judges on American Idol?

The reality show just concluded its 23rd season in May 2023. Its present judges are Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

Who were the judges on American Idol?

American Idol has had a total of 14 judges. They include Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Ellen DeGeneres, Keith Urban, and Jennifer Lopez.

American Idol is a reality music competition show which recently concluded its 21st season. The show has had several judges who have mentored and guided contestants. The above is a list of all American Idol judges from past to present.

