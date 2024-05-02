The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the date the first set of Nigerian pilgrims will be transported to Saudi Arabia

The commission noted that there will be changes to this year's schedule, revealing plans to make a stop at Madinah

NAHCON urged all concerned stakeholders to work diligently and together to ensure this year's Hajj is a success

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that the first set of pilgrims will be airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 15.

The commission made public that a total of 65,500 Nigerians will participate in this year's annual holy pilgrimage.

Many registered pilgrims were unable to complete their payment and will be missing out

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was made by NAHCON Chairman/CEO Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi in his remark during the first National Stakeholder Summit of Nigeria’s Hajj and Umrah Industry, Tribune reported.

In the summit that was held at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, Arabi announced that ten airlines have been approved to convey pilgrims to the holy land.

The Chairman also explained that there would be a detour this year, with pilgrims scheduled to stop at Madinah for four days before the commencement of Hajj worship.

NAHCON charges stakeholders

In the summit themed “Partnership, Collaboration and Teamwork: The tripod of success for 2024 Hajj operations”, the commission charged all stakeholders to be dutiful in their responsibilities so that this year's religious exercise would be hitch-free.

He said the summit's theme was carefully crafted to reflect the need and importance of collaboration and cooperation among stakeholders to the success of this year's Hajj.

