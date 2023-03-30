New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) members: what are they up to now?

New Kids on the Block is an award-winning American pop group formed in 1984. The band rose to stardom in the late 1980s and was ranked top on the charts for several years. It disbanded in 1994 after releasing its fourth album, but the members reunited in 2008 to continue their music journey. Fans have been curious to know about the NKOTB members' current whereabouts.

Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight pose as they are honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: ROBYN BECK

Source: Getty Images

New Kids on the Block released hit songs such as Step by Step, Tonight, and Please Don't Go, Girl. It was able to sell more than 80 million records worldwide. Who are the members of New Kids on the Block? The band consists of brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood. Donnie's brother Mark was also once a member, but he was with the band for just a few months, similarly to Jamie Kelly, who left early on.

New Kids on the Block then and now

Jonathan Knight was the first member to leave the band after experiencing much pressure from his manager. Following his departure, the group disbanded, and members pursued their solo careers before reuniting in 2008. What are they up to now?

Jordan Knight

Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block performs onstage during "The Mixtape" tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

He was born Jordan Nathaniel Marcel Knight in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States. Jordan is 52 years old as of April 2023. He was born on 17 May 1970. He is the son of Alan Knight and Marlene Putnam. He was raised alongside his five siblings, one of them being Jonathan Knight, also a member of NKOTB.

After NKOTB disbanded, Jordan decided to pursue his career as a solo artist and actor. He released his first single, Give it To You, in 1999, which was number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2014, he collaborated with Nick Carter and released Nick & Knight Album. His most famous album is Unfinished, released on 31 May 2006.

The American musician is also an actor. Some of the TV shows and films he has been featured in include Blue Bloods, Different Drummers and FMA Weekly. Additionally, he is an entrepreneur who runs an Italian restaurant called Fuller House. The restaurant has been in existence since 2016.

Jordan is married to Evelyn Melendez. The two exchanged their vows on 12 September 2004 and have been married since. They have two sons, Eric Jacob and Dante Jordan Knight.

Jonathan Knight

Home Renovator Jonathan Knight of 'Farmhouse Fixer' speaks on the 'Personal Reinvention to Home Renovation: at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan is an American singer and entrepreneur. He was born Jonathan Rashleign Knight in Worcester, Massachusetts, USA. Jonathan is 54 years old as of 2023. He was born on 29 November 1968. His siblings are Sharon, Allison, David, Chris and Jordan. The singer currently resides on a farm in Essex, Massachusetts, USA.

Jonathan Knight was the first to exit the NKOTB band in 1994. The singer revealed that he was under much pressure due to his sexuality. Jonathan said his manager prohibited him from coming out as gay. Another reason for his exit was that he felt the group had no vision.

After leaving NKOTB, he decided to venture into the real estate business. He also discovered that he was interested in renovating old homes, which led him to host Farmhouse Fixer show. Alongside Kristina Crestin, an innovative designer, Jonathan revives old farmhouses.

Knight has been open about his sexuality since leaving the band. He is married to actor Harley Rodriguez. They have been dating since 2008, and on 15 November 2016, he proposed to his partner when they were on vacation in Africa. They later got married in private.

Danny Wood

Singer Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block performs during a stop of the Mixtape Tour at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Danny Wood is an American singer, songwriter and producer popularly known for being one of the members of the New Kids on the Block. He worked as a choreographer for the band before it split.

The American producer was born Daniel William Wood to his parents, Elizabeth and Daniel Wood, in Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts, United States. As of April 2023, Danny is 53 years old. He was born on 14 May 1969. The actor has five siblings, Rachael, Pam, Melissa, Bethany and Brett.

His mother died on 19 September 1999 after suffering from breast cancer. Following the death of his mother, the actor formed a foundation in 2016 called Remember Betty Foundation. The foundation aims at creating cancer awareness and also support cancer patients.

The American singer began releasing his solo music after NKOTB broke up. He has released songs such as Second Face, What If, Different Worlds and Coming Home. He owns a music record label called Damage Records.

As an actor, Danny has appeared in several films and TV shows, such as Tequila Express and Thank You, Good Night, and Instant Gratification.

Danny is also a YouTuber. He mainly uploads different recipes and workout routines. The channel has over 27 thousand subscribers at present.

The American songwriter has been married to Emma Porter since 2007. The two have a child together, bu the child's name remains a mystery. Wood was previously married to Patricia Alfaro from 7 December 1997 to 10 march 2006. Together they have two daughters, Chance and Vega Wood. He also has a son, Daniel William Wood Jr., born on 3 October 1992, with his ex-girlfriend Elise Stepherson.

Donnie Wahlberg

Donny Wahlberg is seen in the "Blue Bloods" set in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez

Source: Getty Images

He is an American singer, songwriter, actor and film producer. As of 2023, he is 53 years old. The actor was born Donald Edmond Wahlberg on 17 August 1969 to his late mother, Alma Elaine, and Donald Edmond Wahlberg Sr. He has eight siblings, Jim, Paul, Robert, Michelle, Tracy, Debbie, Arthur and Mark.

Donnie is the founding member of the New Kids on the Block band. He started NKOTB and later introduced his younger brother Mark Wahlberg. However, Mark left the group after a few months, claiming he didn't like their musical style. Donnie ventured into a solo music career and acting after NKOTB disbanded.

Donnie is popularly known for his role as Donny Reagan in the TV series Blue Bloods. He has also been featured in other films and TV shows such as Return of the Mac, Massholes and What Doesn't Kill You.

The American film producer is married to Jenny McCarthy. The two exchanged their vows on 31 August 2014. The couple was featured in their A&E reality show, called Donnie Loves Jenny, between 2015 and 2016. In addition, Donnie starred alongside his brothers, Mark and Paul, in a reality show called Wahlburgers.

The singer was previously married to Kimberly Fey from August 1999 to September 2010. The two sired two children, Xavier Alexander, born on 4 March 1993, and Elijah Hendrix, born on 20 August 2001. Donnie is also the stepdad of Evan Asher, Jenny McCarthy's child.

Joey McIntyre

Photo: @joeymcintyre on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Joseph Mulrey McIntyre is an actor, singer, and songwriter. He is the youngest member of the NKOTB. He joined the group in 1985 after Mark Wahlberg exited the group.

Joey was born in Needham, Massachusetts, United States. He is the son of Thomas McIntyre and Katherine. The actor was born on 31 December 1972. He is 50 years old as of 2023. He is the youngest of eight siblings, Judy, Susan, Alice, Carol, Tricia, Jean, Kate and Tommy. Joey graduated from Catholic Memorial School in West Roxbury, Massachusetts.

After NKOTB broke up, the actor concentrated on releasing his solo songs and becoming an actor. He made his acting debut in the movie The Fantasticks in 2000. Since then, he has been featured in several TV series and films, including Boston Public, On Broadway, New Year's Eve and The Goldbergs. Some songs he has released include I Cried, I Love You Came Too Late, Own This Town and Moon River.

Joey has been married to his wife, Barrett Williams, for almost two decades. The duo have two sons, Griffin Thomas and Rhys Edward and a daughter Kira Katherine.

Fast facts about NKOTB members

What are New Kids on the Block's names? The NKOTB band comprises of five individuals, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood, Jonathan Knight and Jordan Knight. How old are the New Kids on the Block? As of 2023, Joey McIntyre is 50 years old, Jordan Knight is 52 years old, Donnie Wahlberg is 53 years old, Danny Wood is 53 years old, and Jonathan Knight is 54 years old. Who is the richest New Kid on the Block? Donnie Wahlberg and Joey McIntyre are the richest among the NKOTB members. They are both allegedly worth $25 million. How old is the oldest New Kid on the Block? Jonathan Knight is the oldest. He is 54 years old as of 2023. He was born on 29 November 1968. Why did NKOTB break up? The band split in 1994 after Jonathan Knight exited due to much pressure from the group manager. Are any of the New Kids on the Block married? Yes, Jordan Knight has been married to Evelyn Melendez, Jonathan Knight's spouse is actor Harley Rodriguez, Donnie Wahlberg's wife is Jenny McCarthy, and Joey McIntyre is married to Barrett Williams. Who are the original members of NKOTB? They are Donnie Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg, Jamie Kelly, Jordan Knight, and Danny Wood.

New Kids on the Block is a band formed in 1984. It disbanded in 1994 and reunited in 2008 and has been active since. NKOTB members include Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood and Joey McIntyre. The group focuses on the pop and R&B genres.

READ ALSO: Does Sanaa Lathan have a husband? The actress' relationship history

Legit.ng recently published Sanaa Lathan's dating history. Sanaa is an actress from the United States. The actress is widely recognized for her role in TV shows such as Hit & Run, The Twilight Zone and The Best Man: Final Chapters. Most of her fans have been curious about her dating life.

Sanaa Lathan was born in New York City, United States. The actress has been linked with several men of high calibre. The actress was once married to Shemar Moore from 1991 to 1996. She currently resides in Los Angeles, United States.

Source: Legit.ng