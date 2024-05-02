JAMB has announced that the results of some candidates who took the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will not be released

JAMB said there are enough pieces of evidence against UTME candidates with withheld results that they were involved in examination infractions

Legit.ng reports that the examination agency stated that those getting responses that their results are under investigation most likely also broke some laws

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said withheld results would not be released.

JAMB disclosed this on Thursday morning, May 2, while quoting a tweet through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The examination body, however, said results under investigation might be released, “if not found guilty thereafter”.

An inquirer, Shehu Abdulrahman Adeiza, had quizzed:

“@JAMBHQ Good morning. My friends wrote JAMB this year but they checked their results.

“One was withheld and the other was under investigation...... Please what is the cause of this and is there any solution to this...What can they do???”

JAMB responded:

“Perhaps there are enough evidence against them that they were involved in examination infractions. Please be aware that the withheld result won't be released, however, the one under investigation might be, if not found guilty thereafter.”

JAMB withholds UTME results of 64,624 candidates

Recall that JAMB said the results of 64,624 out of the 1,904,189 who sat the examination were withheld by the board and would be subjected to investigation.

JAMB's registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed that the results of the over 60,000 admission seekers would be subjected to investigation.

How to check UTME 2024 results

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2024 UTME conducted by JAMB is over.

The official JAMB website is the main platform for accessing UTME results and printing their results slips.

