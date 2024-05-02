The PDP has been predicted to meet its final destruction by August 2014 as the internal crisis rocking the opposition gets deeper

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, predict the fate of the party in a fresh revelation

Ayodele predicted that there were plans to destroy the party, and concerned members were urged to put the right strategy in place to avert the destruction

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigeria as the camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In a fresh prophecy by Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, the opposition party was predicted to meet its doom by August 2024.

Primate Ayodele's prophecy about PDP

In a video posted on his social media, the cleric said the PDP is heading to oblivion and that the party has to put a lot in place to avert its impending doom.

The cleric said:

"The PDP as a party, get ready. They want to destroy the part. By August, they will destroy the PDP. All these Atiku and co. will mess things up. A lot has to be done. They have to put a lot of things in order so that they can get it right."

How PDP crisis started

The crisis rocking the PDP escalated following the meeting of the national working committee, at which the camp of Atiku, the party's presidential candidate, expected the party leadership to sanction the minister.

Some bigwigs of the PDP, including the former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, have announced their resignation from the party after the meeting when Wike and others were not sanctioned.

The PDP crisis started after its presidential primary, when the northern-dominated PDP leadership ignored and rejected the southern bloc's call for the chairmanship position.

