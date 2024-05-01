Nigerian workers are hopeful of better days under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government in the wake of rising inflation and economic hardship

Interestingly, some governors have decided to make life easy for workers in their respective states by increasing the minimum wage

However, the governor of Cross River state has approved the pay rise of the state's workers in line with the current economic realities

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has announced a new minimum wage of N40,000 for state workers.

The governor of Cross River, Bassey Edet Otu, has approved a new minimum wage for workers. Photo credit: Special Assistant to Cross River State Deputy Governor on New Media

Gov Otu gives reason as he increases minimum wage

Otu disclosed that the new wage implementation aligns with the realities of the time in the state rather than sentiments.

The governor, while participating in the Workers’ Day celebration at the U.J Esuene Stadium in Calabar, on Wednesday, May 1.

As reported by The Nation, Otu revealed that under his administration, the payment of salaries, workers’ wages, and pension entitlements continues to be prioritized as a first-line charge.

Otu said his government was very appreciative of workers even though their industrial output was only 5 percent which was very poor, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“Owing to the peculiarity of Cross River State regarding its lean finances occasioned by low Statutory Federal Allocation and aggravated by the unfavorable State GDP to Debt servicing ratio, the new wage implementation is in line with the realities of the time rather than sentiments.”

Nigerians react as Governor Otu increases wage for workers

Nigerians via the comment section on X reacted differently to the move by Governor Bassey Otu. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions below:

@hommie4real tweeted:

"Are you kidding me? When a bag of rice is 80k."

@GolovyJBrown tweeted:

"This one is still in 2007."

@AloedaAlexander tweeted:

"Poverty based wage unfortunately."

NLC speaks on payment of N615,000 minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, insisted that the the living wage for workers should be N615,000.

The president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, made this disclosure during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, May 1. He added that the last minimum wage of N30,000 expired on April 18, The Cable reported.

