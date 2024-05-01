BBNaija's Chomzy has welcomed a baby boy with her husband as she shared the good news on social media

In the post, she shared several pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot as she announced that her little one has arrived

Her husband also posted a picture of his baby's hand and said that it was a baby boy while adding that his dad was back

Reality show star Esther Chioma Ndubueze, better known as Chomzy, is now a mother. She shared the good news on her social media page as she gushed on herself.

Legit.ng had reported that Chomzy had tied the knot with her lover four months ago. There were rumors that she had embarked on a nine-month course before she shared the wedding pictures.

In the new post she made, she showed off some of the pictures she took for her pregnancy shoot and she announced that their little one had arrived.

BBNaija's Chomzy welcomes son. Photo credit @thechomzy

Source: Instagram

Chomzy's husband shares picture

In his post, the man who gave his wife a car shared a picture of the hand of his baby.

According to him, his late father was back as God had turned their sorrow to laughter. Rich Figo also thanked God for his goodness over his life and his family for answering his prayer and giving him another son.

Rich Figo shows love to his wife

In his emotional message about the good news, he shared how much he loves his wife for giving him a son.

He noted that it had been an amazing journeying with his wife whom he called his queen.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Chomzy. Here are some of the comments below:

@rich_figo_:

"God bless you my Angel for ever love."

@diana.edobor:

"Congratulations my love.'

@mobettohtothetop:

"Congratulations Chommy."

@daniellapeters_:

"Aww, Congratulations darling."

@prince.ugomike.enwerem:

"Congratulations Nwunye Figo."

@iiebaye:

"Congratulations."

@nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Big big congratulations."

@cubana_chiefpriest:

"Congrats bro."

@queen_bee7744:

"So very excited for you. There is nothing more precious than being parents to a healthy baby boy! Good luck to the family! And yes to my little man (newborn) Congratulations on your new arrival."

