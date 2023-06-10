John Mayer’s girlfriend list: who has he dated over the years?

John Clayton Mayer is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist. He is widely known for his songs, such as No Such Thing, Your Body Is A Wonderland, Waiting on the World to Change, and Daughters. The singer’s popularity has raised curiosity about his dating life. Who is John Mayer’s girlfriend?

Musician John Mayer attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on 8 February 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

John Mayer was born on 16 October 1977 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States. John has been in the music industry since 1998 and has released numerous songs and albums. Since coming into the limelight, the singer has reportedly been in multiple relationships. Here is a look at his personal life and who he has dated.

John Mayer’s girlfriend list

John Mayer’s success in the music industry has attracted attention to his personal life. The singer has been linked to numerous A-list celebrities in the past, such as Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Jennifer Love-Hewitt, and Jessica Simpson. Here is a look at John Mayer’s dating history.

Kiernan Shipka (2022)

Kiernan Shipka discusses "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" with the Build Series at Build Studio on 3 April 2019 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Kiernan Brennan Shipka is an American actress best known for her roles in Mad Men, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale and The Legend of Korra. John and Kiernan sparked dating rumours after they were spotted at dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, in November 2022.

The two were previously seen hugging after dinner and drinks in Hollywood in February 2022. However, neither has confirmed the potential romance.

Katy Perry (2012 – 2015)

Musician John Mayer and singer Katy Perry attend Hollywood Stands Up To Cancer Event on 28 January 2014 in Culver City, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson is an American singer, songwriter and TV personality. She first rose to fame with her 2008 hit single, I Kissed a Girl and her 2010 album Teenage Dream. Perry and Mayer had an on-and-off relationship that began in 2012 and ended in 2015.

Despite their split, the two are still good friends. John’s 2017 album, The Search for Everything, features multiple songs which have been confirmed to be about her, including Still Feel Like Your Man. Perry also named him her best lover during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Katy is now engaged to Orlando Bloom.

Reena Hammer (2010)

Reena Hammer is a business professional from London, England, United Kingdom. She is the daughter of Ruby Hammer, a popular British MBE makeup artist and a fashion and beauty entrepreneur. John dated the makeup artist in 2010, but their relationship was short.

Kim Kardashian (2010)

Kim Kardashian on 21 June 2022. Photo: Nathan Congleton

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly spent some time with Mayer in October 2010 while filming one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in New York City. However, the romance was short-lived as Kardashian began dating Kris Humphries that December. Kim and Mayer have never confirmed any information about their relationship.

Miley Cyrus (2010)

Miley Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on 9 March 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Miley Ray Cyrus is a singer-songwriter and actress best known for starring in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. Miley and Mayer sparked dating rumours in 2010 after they were spotted kissing backstage at the Grammy Awards.

Rashida Jones (2009)

Rashida Jones attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 27 March 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: John Shearer

Rashida Leah Jones is an American actress, writer, producer, and director widely recognised for appearing in Parks and Recreation, The Social Network and Boston Public. The Grammy Award-winning singer was spotted on a romantic date with Quincy Jones' daughter on Friday night at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood.

Taylor Swift (2009 – 2010)

Taylor Swift accepts the iHeartRadio Innovator Award onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on 27 March 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Taylor Swift and Mayer were linked together in 2009 after they collaborated on the song Half of My Heart. The musicians often performed together, sparking dating rumours as Swift moved on from her relationship with her Valentine's Day co-star Taylor Lautner.

Mayer and Taylor's relationship reportedly lasted from December 2009 to February 2010. The pair, however, have never officially confirmed their relationship.

After they broke up, they both released break-up songs. Swift's Dear John and Mayer's Paper Doll were allegedly about their ill-fated romance, which ended in 2010. In an interview with Rolling Stone, John said that Dear John's lyrics humiliated him and he didn't deserve it.

Scheana Marie (2009)

Scheana Marie attends the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on 2 June 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Scheana Marie is an American TV personality, actress, podcast host and singer. She is best known for appearing in the hit Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules. Scheana revealed that she first met Mayer in 2008 at the Grand Havana Room, a cigar club in Beverly Hills, California, where she was a bartender and cocktail waitress and began dating in 2009.

Mayer dated Scheana for a short period in 2009. He apparently dumped her after she talked about their relationship with the press. Scheana Shay claimed that while she was dating John Mayer, they had a throuple with her roommate Stacie Adams, who appeared on The Hills.

Jennifer Aniston (2008 – 2010)

Jennifer Aniston attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2" at Regency Village Theatre on 28 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Jennifer Joanna Aniston is an American actress and producer. She gained popularity for her role as Rachel Green on the TV sitcom Friends.

Jennifer and John began dating after meeting at an Oscars party in early 2008. The pair were in an on-and-off relationship for about a year before eventually going their separate ways in 2010. After splitting, Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux.

Minka Kelly (2007 – 2008)

Minka Kelly attends the Tell Me Everything book launch at Clase Azul Loft on 2 May 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Minka Dumont Kelly is an actress, model and philanthropist from Los Angeles, California, United States. She is famous for her role as Lyla Garrity on the NBC drama series Friday Night Lights. Mayer and Minka had a brief fling after John’s relationship with Jessica Simpson dissolved.

The two began dating in September 2007 and ended their relationship in January 2008. Regardless of their split, the pair remained close friends, with Kelly attending Mayer's concert in Los Angeles and enjoying meals together at The Sunset Marquis Hotel.

Cameron Diaz (2007)

Actress Cameron Diaz attends the Cameron Diaz In Conversation With Rachael Ray at 92nd Street Y on 5 April 2016 in New York City. Photo: Brad Barket

Cameron Michelle Diaz is an American actress. She has received various accolades, including nominations for four Golden Globe Awards and a British Academy Film Award.

Cameron and John sparked dating rumours after they were first spotted at NYC's Bowery Hotel a few months after Diaz ended her relationship with Justin Timberlake in 2007. Mayer had also ended his on-again, off-again relationship with Jessica Simpson. They also went on a casual dessert date to French-Vietnamese restaurant Indochine.

Jessica Simpson (2006 – 2007)

A picture of John Mayer and Jessica Simpson. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Jessica Simpson is an American singer, actress and entrepreneur. She became famous for her 1999 hit debut single, I Wanna Love You Forever. She has appeared in several movies, including The Dukes of Hazzard and Employee of the Month.

Mayer dated Jessica from August 2006 to May 2007 after she split with Nick Lachey. The pair never disclosed much about their relationship until 2010, when John shared personal details about his love for Simpson in an interview with Playboy. Jessica Simpson has been married to Eric Johnson since 5 July 2014.

Milana Vayntrub (2006 – 2007)

Milana Vayntrub attends the Vegan Fashion Week opening night fashion show and cocktail party at California Market Center on 10 October 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Milana Vayntrub is an American actress, comedian, and activist. Milana and Mayer sparked dating rumours in 2006. Their relationship was more of a casual fling than a serious relationship. The pair reportedly dated for close to one year, ending the relationship in 2007.

The relationship between Milana and John attracted a lot of backlash for the singer. At the time, the stand-up comedian was 19 years old, while Mayer was 28. None of them have ever confirmed the rumours about their relationship.

Rhona Mitra (2005)

Actress Rhona Mitra attends the screening of Open Road Films' 'The Loft' at the Directors Guild Of America on 27 January 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen

Rhona Natasha Mitra is a British actress, model and singer best recognised for her roles in Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Strike Back and The Last. Mayer and the British actress were romantically linked briefly in 2005. The pair dated for a few months before their breakup. The two kept their affair under wraps.

Vanessa Carlton (2002 – 2003)

Vanessa Carlton previews her upcoming Broadway debut in "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical" at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on 18 June 2019 in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Vanessa Lee Carlton is an American singer-songwriter and pianist widely known for her debut album, Be Not Nobody and debut single A Thousand Miles. Mayer and the singer dated in 2002 when they first started in the music industry. Their love affair was short, and they called it off in 2003.

Jennifer Love Hewitt (2002)

Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA - "9-1-1" at Dolby Theatre on 17 March 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Jennifer Love Hewitt is an actress and singer from Waco, Texas, United States. Hewitt started her career as a child actress and singer, appearing in national TV commercials before joining the cast of the Disney Channel series Kids Incorporated. Mayer's first headline-grabbing romance was with actress Hewitt.

The actress and singer dated briefly in 2002, and their relationship was over before people even knew it had happened in the first place. Mayer’s brief relationship with Hewitt reportedly inspired his hit song Your Body Is A Wonderland. However, the two started dating a year after its release, making it impossible.

Jennifer has been married to her Love Bites co-star Brian Hallisay since 2013. They have two children.

FAQs

Who is John Mayer? He is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist best known for his songs such as No Such Thing and Your Body Is A Wonderland. Where is John Mayer from? The singer was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States. How old is John Mayer? He is 45 years old as of 2023. He was born on 16 October 1977. Who is John Mayer’s wife? The American singer is not married, therefore, he does not have a wife. Who is John Mayer dating? He is not dating anyone at the moment. He is seemingly single. What is John Mayer’s height? He is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall.

John Mayer is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist. John has been linked to several high-profile women since stepping into the spotlight in the early 2000s. Above are some of the known John Mayer’s girlfriends.

