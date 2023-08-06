20 best enemies-to-lovers movies and TV shows to check out

Enemies-to-lovers movies are loved by many because they offer a unique fantasy where love can blossom even in the most unlikely circumstances. These films take you on a journey from hatred to true love by showing the intense chemistry and spark between the protagonists. This article highlights some of the best enemies-to-lovers movies and TV shows you should check out.

Enemies-to-lovers trope movies show the characters' progression and how they magically fall for each other. From Sweet Home Alabama, The Proposal and Dirty Dancing, you will learn which enemies-to-lovers romcom to add to your watchlist.

Top 20 enemies-to-lovers movies

Below is a comprehensive list of the best enemies-to-lovers movies and shows that will keep you engaged and invested in the characters' development. These films are not organised in any particular order.

1. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Pride & Prejudice, directed by Joe Wright, is amongst the good enemies-to-lovers movies. The film is about the lives and loves of five Bennet sisters – Jane, Mary, Kitty, Elizabeth, and Lydia. One of the sisters, Elizabeth, meets the wealthy Mr. Darcy. Despite their initial animosity, Elizabeth and Darcy's paths continue to cross, forcing them to confront their biases.

2. You've Got Mail (1998)

You've Got Mail is a film directed by Nora Ephron and stars Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Greg Kinnear, and Parker Posey. It revolves around the blossoming relationship between Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) and Joe Fox (Tom Hanks). Despite their differences and challenges, their animosity slowly evolves into a tentative friendship.

3. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Silver Linings Playbook is a romantic comedy-drama directed by David O. Russell. The film revolves around the lives of Pat Solitano (Bradley Cooper) and Tiffany Maxwell (Jennifer Lawrence) as they navigate their struggles. Their journey makes them embrace the idea of finding silver linings in life's trials as they find happiness amidst life's unexpected challenges.

4. Palm Springs (2020)

Palm Springs is a romance film featuring stars like Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and J.K. Simmons. The film revolves around two wedding guests (Nyles and Sarah) trapped in a time loop. Sarah and Nyles experience various ups and downs in their bond but eventually learn to confront their fears.

5. Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Home Alabama is one of the top movies about enemies to lovers directed by Andy Tennan. It revolves around the story of Melanie Carmichael (Reese Witherspoon), a successful New York fashion designer who returns to her small hometown in Alabama to finalise her divorce. Melanie is caught in a love triangle with her charming ex-husband in Alabama as old wounds heal.

6. The Sound of Music (1965)

The Sound of Music evolves around the inspiring story of Maria (Julie Andrews), a free-spirited young woman who becomes a governess for the seven children of a strict naval officer, Captain Georg von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). As Maria brings joy and music into the lives of the seven children, their strict father gradually falls in love with her.

7. Avatar (2009)

Avatar is an epic science fiction film that follows the story of Jake Sully. As Jake immerses himself in the Na'vi culture, he bonds with a Na'vi princess named Neytiri. He becomes torn between loyalty to his human origins and his growing connection towards the Na'vi people.

8. When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

When Harry Met Sally is an enemies-to-lovers film that stars Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby. The film follows the lives of Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) as they navigate their complicated friendship over twelve years. Their relationship eventually transition from friends to lovers.

9. In Time (2011)

In Time is one of the best enemies-to-lovers Netflix films written and directed by Andrew Niccol. It is a science fiction thriller set in a future where time has become currency. Advanced tech enables the rich to live forever while the poor struggle to survive. With the help of Sylvia Weis and Will Salas, they challenge the unjust social order and fight for a fairer distribution of time.

10. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast is an animated film that tells the enchanting tale of Belle, a young woman who finds herself in an unexpected and magical love story. To get her father released, Belle becomes a captive in the enchanted castle of a cursed prince who has been transformed into a beast. She forms a strong bond with the prince, who finally gets cured of his curse.

11. Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing is one of the romance movies about enemies to lovers you can watch on Amazon Prime. It revolves around the story of Frances "Baby" Houseman (Jennifer Grey), a young woman on vacation with her family in the Catskill Mountains. She finds herself falling in love with Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), defying social barriers to pursue their shared passion for dance.

12. Game of Thrones (Jon Snow And Ygritte)

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Ygritte (Rose Leslie) began as enemies on opposite sides of the Wall. When they first met, Jon almost killed Ygritte. However, as they spend time together, they develop a bond, trust, and respect, leading to genuine feelings of love.

13. Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Two Weeks Notice is a romantic comedy that revolves around the relationship between Lucy Kelson (Sandra Bullock), a lawyer, and George Wade (Hugh Grant), a wealthy real estate tycoon. Their clashing personalities lead to humorous and heartfelt moments as they spend time together. They navigate the complexities of work and love, discovering a deeper appreciation for each other.

14. How to Marry a Millionaire (1953)

How to Marry a Millionaire is a classic romantic comedy directed by Jean Negulesco. The film follows the misadventures of three models, Schatze, Pola, and Loco, who devise a plan to find wealthy husbands. They rent a luxurious penthouse in New York City to attract eligible millionaires but later discover that love and true happiness cannot be bought.

15. My Fair Lady (1964)

My Fair Lady is a classic musical film based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion. The film revolves around Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller who becomes the subject of a bet between Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Hugh Pickering. Eliza's transformation leads her to form a complicated relationship with Higgins, filled with both frustration and moments of connection.

16. Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones's Diary is a romantic comedy that follows the life of Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger), a woman determined to improve herself and find love. As she seeks to find love, she finds herself torn between two men, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), a seemingly aloof but kind-hearted barrister, and Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), her charming but unreliable boss.

17. Never Have I Ever (Devi And Ben)

Never Have I Ever is one of the popular enemies-to-lovers TV shows. The first season was all about two academic rivals, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Ben (Jaren Lewison). After understanding each other on a deeper level, they find common ground and shared experiences that help them see beyond their initial impressions.

18. Street Dancer 3D (2020)

Street Dancer 3D is one of the top Bollywood enemies-to-lovers movies released in 2020. The film follows two rival dance groups, the Rule Breakers and the Street Dancers, who battle to prove their supremacy. The two groups finally join forces to take on a common enemy and discover the power of unity, friendship, and the transformative nature of dance.

19. The Vampire Diaries (Klaus And Caroline)

Klaus and Caroline's relationship was layered with a lot of tension at first. Klaus (Joseph Morgan) is a menacing hybrid and the most powerful original, while Caroline (Candice King) is a patient but fierce teen navigating the strange supernatural turmoil. With time, Caroline realises that there is more to him than meets the eye and a subtle connection forms between them.

20. Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Something's Gotta Give is a romantic comedy-drama exploring the story of Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson), a wealthy bachelor who likes younger women. During a weekend getaway, Harry suffers a heart attack and is left in the care of Erica Barry (Diane Keaton), the mother of one of his previous flames. As Harry recovers, he finds himself drawn to Erica despite their initial clashes.

Enemies-to-lovers movies give audiences a sense of hope, reminding them that love knows no bounds and that genuine connection can be found when one least expects it. The above are the best enemies-to-lovers movies and TV shows you can check out.

