Wizkid has shown his support for Mavin star Ayra Starr's new album dubbed TYIAT21, set to be out this month

This is coming after the music star made headlines for referring to Mavin boss Don Jazzy as an influencer

Wizkid's recent display of support for Sabi Girl has stirred confusion as many wondered if she was no longer signed to Mavin

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, appears to have retraced his steps after recently showing support for Mavin youngster Ayra Starr.

Recall that Wizkid made headlines after he seemingly threw shade at Mavin record label boss, Don Jazzy, whom he referred to as an influencer.

Wizkid retweets Ayra Starr's new album. Credit: @ayrastarr @wizkidayo @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

While Don Jazzy has remained silent, Wizkid has caused a buzz as he retweeted Ayra Starr's sophomore album titled The Year I Turn 21 TYIAT21, which is expected to be out in May 2024.

Ayra Starr's album also includes tracks featuring popular singers like Asake and Seyi Vibez.

See a screenshot of Wizkid's retweet below:

Screenshot of Wizkid's retweet. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

See Ayra Starr's new album cover below:

Recall that Isaac Fayose had claimed Wizkid was battling mental issues following the chaos he caused online.

Reactions as Wizkid retweets Ayra Starr's album

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Wizkid's action as many were left confused. Read them below:

Mbahdeyforyou:

"Wizkid drag Ladipoe but he still retweet Ayra starr album No be the same Label them dey?"

Gιιϝƚყ:palm_tree:

"Wizkid say he no dey talk to artist wey influencer sign, but he retweet ayra starr album Abi ayra starr don get another label?"

lil_maamiii:

"Ayra Starr na him smally. The day she sef go do nonsense, she go collect too."

ChuksOhaxx:

"That guy needs to be checked sha."

Plateau_Man:

"Wizkid dey chase clout now. Werey wan promote morayo."

agbabiaka:

"Something is definitely wrong somewhere, Big Wiz might be on different sht."

Sabinus supports Don Jazzy over Wizkid

Legit.ng recalls reporting that comedian Sabinus didn't try to act as a mediator after Wizkid called Don Jazzy an influencer.

Sabinus noted that he was willing to fight for Don, but Baba J would need to send him N5k first as a consultation fee before starting the legal process.

Reacting, a netizen said:

"This is the lawyer that BOBRISKY booked."

