EFCC has conducted another round of arrests of currency traders amid the recent depreciation of the naira

The multiple arrests made in Abuja were part of the Nigerian government's efforts to combat currency speculation in the country

The value of the naira in the official market and also in the unofficial market continue to depreciate

As part of efforts to ensure stability in the foreign exchange markets, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission raided currency market in Abuja.

The raid was carried out in the Wuse Zone 4 area of Abuja, with an unidentified number of Bureau De Change operators arrested.

The move by EFCC comes amid the continuous fall of the naira in the official and unofficial foreign exchange markets.

EFCC arrests BDC operators

Punch reports that currency traders arrested by EFCC were only granted bail after paying between N30,000 and N50,000.

Some of the traders said the arrests were made on Friday, April 26, and Monday, April 29, 2024.

A trader was quoted as saying:

"The EFCC recently conducted a raid in the market, apprehending numerous operators. They detained individuals spotted on the streets and even pursued others to their offices.

"We're still trying to gather N30,000 or N50,000 for the bail of those arrested on Friday, and now they've struck again today."

This development was part of the EFCC and CBN's ongoing efforts to restore exchange rate stability and boost forex liquidity.

Traders sell naira at different exchange rate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng checks show that the dollar continues to sell at different rates in the foreign exchange markets.

In the official market, data from FMDQ securities shows that the naira fell to N1419.11 on Monday, April 30, 2024.

While on the black market, Abudulahi, a currency trader, said he sold the dollar at N1,360 per dollar, up from N1,275.

"There was increased demand for the dollar and a short supply. We sold the dollar at N1,360 and buy from customers at N1,340.

"With the EFCC on our tails, we have to maximize our profit."

CBN sells dollars to BDC operators

Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria has part of its efforts to fight naira depreciation conducted another round of dollar sales to licensed Bureau De Change Operators.

The sale is part of the apex bank's plan to ensure enough liquidity in the market and stabilise the currency.

The CBN has also fixed an exchange rate limit for the BDCs when selling to Nigerians seeking dollars.

