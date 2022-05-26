Top 10 best secondary schools in Nigeria: where should your child study?

Secondary schools are educational institutions offering post-primary education to students. In Nigeria, Secondary education is divided into two sub-categories; Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Senior Secondary School (SSS). Students from the best secondary schools in the country have always excelled in their studies. So, which are the best secondary schools in Nigeria offering quality education?

As a parent, sending your child to the best school in Nigeria should be a priority. Quality education positively impacts their academic abilities. Here are some of the best secondary schools in Nigeria in 2022.

The best secondary schools in Nigeria

Over the years, a few private institutions have set high educational standards in Nigeria. These institutions are spread across Nigeria's 36 states. Below are the top 10 secondary schools in Nigeria. They are among the highest-performing secondary schools in the country, with excellent learning facilities.

1. The American International School of Lagos

Founded: 1964

1964 Motto: We are friends that become family

We are friends that become family Contact details: +234 909 860 2005/+234 818 663 2769

The American International School of Lagos is among the best private schools in Nigeria in 2022. Located in Lagos, the institution provides an American educational program to students of all nationalities.

It was established to provide an exceptional American experience that provides Nigerian students with global opportunities. The AISL education curriculum is a fair approach that encourages all students to strive for personal greatness.

The six tenets that guide their educational approach are academic accomplishment, lifelong learning, balanced learning, cultural diversity awareness, whole child development, and technology.

2. Loyola Jesuit College

Founded: 1996

1996 Motto: Service of God and others

Service of God and others Contact details: +234 805 490 9665

The institution, located in Abuja, is one of the best schools in Nigeria. It is a private secondary school established by the Roman Catholic Church and named St. Ignatius.

All students are required to live on campus under the group members' guidance. It is among the best secondary schools in Nigeria, with good results from the examining council.

In addition, it continues to produce well-rounded critical thinkers and future leaders who excel in learning, character, spiritual growth, and humanitarian service.

3. Christ the King College, Onitsha

Founded: 1933

1933 Motto: Bonitas, Disciplina, Scientia

Bonitas, Disciplina, Scientia Contact details: +234 818 206 4092

Christ the King College Onitsha, is also known as CKC Onitsha. It is among the top secondary schools in Nigeria. Christian King College has stayed true to its tagline and declaration of the purpose of educating children in collaboration with parents to mould their hearts for a brighter future. The institution has produced some of the top graduates in the country.

4. The British International School, Lagos

The British International school. Photo: bisnigeria.org (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded: 2001

2001 Motto: A greater tomorrow

A greater tomorrow Contact details: +234 810 689 1610

The British International School Lagos is a vibrant and progressive co-educational institution located in a lush natural environment on Victoria Island.

It is a co-educational institution with state-of-the-art facilities and a highly qualified academic staff. The school equips pupils with the skills they need to succeed in the future.

The institution's community's diversity is one of its assets, with students and teachers representing over ten different nations.

5. Juilliard Academy

Founded: 2013

2013 Contact details: +234 808 885 1551

The serene Magodo GRA neighbourhood of Lagos, Nigeria, is home to the Juilliard Academy. It is a Lagos State Ministry of Education-approved international secondary school that is a WAEC, NECO, and BECE test centre.

Juilliard Academy is a co-educational day and boarding school that prepares students in grades 7 for university study. The school's diverse student body creates a vibrant and exciting atmosphere to learn, and establish lifelong friendships. Nonetheless, it is regarded as one of Nigeria's top private secondary schools.

6. Atlantic Hall School

Founded: 1989

1989 Motto: Excellence & Integrity

Excellence & Integrity Contact details: +234 1 291 2647

When searching for the best secondary schools in Nigeria in 2022, remember to pick Atlantic Hall School. The institution was founded by the Atlantic Hall Educational Trust Council, a registered non-profit organisation.

Atlantic Hall has earned multiple prizes for generating the finest WAEC and IGCSE scores in Nigeria in the previous five years. Furthermore, it boasts a welcoming environment, cutting-edge facilities, well-known teachers, and outstanding academic achievements.

7. Lumen Christi College Maya Ikorodu

Founded: 1984

1984 Contact details: +234 803 776 3193

Lumen Christi College Maya Ikorodu was established to educate and mould Nigerian children so that they could contribute to the nation's development.

Everyone works hard to create a welcoming learning atmosphere, and diversity is celebrated at our school. Lumen Christi College offers pupils a challenging academic program reinforced by a vibrant co-curricular, athletics, and enrichment program.

8. Grange Schools, Ikeja

Founded: 1975

1975 Motto: A culture of Continuous Improvement

A culture of Continuous Improvement Contact details: +234 904 999 9950

The Grange school was initially built to teach the children of West African Air Corporation (WAAC) employees.

The school has expanded throughout time to accommodate children whose parents want their children to receive an English National Curriculum education.

It is presently one of Nigeria's best secondary institutions. The school's academic policy is to provide a wide curriculum that emphasizes self-achievement, self-discipline, and community service.

9. CItadel International College Ikare Akoko

Founded: 1994

1994 Motto: Determination that breeds success

Determination that breeds success Contact details: +234 813 415 1659

Citadel International College Ikare Akoko first opened its doors at Ugbe Akoko as a temporary location. The school offer pupils a comfortable and undisturbed learning environment. It also instils in them the attributes of purposeful leadership, focusing on discipline, tolerance, and high moral standards.

Students can use computers loaded with current books and magazines in the school's e-library area. In addition, it has an E-Resources Center, making it one of the best private secondary schools in Nigeria.

10. Day Waterman College, Ikoyi Lagos

Founded: 2008

2008 Contact details: +234 805 869 8071

Day Waterman College (DWC) is a co-educational, purpose-built residential school with 500 learners. They admit kids whose ages range from 10 years to 16 years. The institution is located near Abeokuta, in the Nigerian state of Ogun.

The school offers first-rate facilities in a natural, calm, and focused location. Day Waterman College delivers a great education that emphasizes the child's potential to flourish in the future.

What is the name of the best secondary school in Nigeria?

It is challenging to settle on just one school. However, the American International School of Lagos is the best choice for many parents because it offers the American education system to students from various nations.

What is the best private secondary school in Nigeria? Other schools to consider include The Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo State, Preston International School, and The Ambassador schools among many others.

Serious parents and guardians understand the importance of sending their kids to the best secondary schools in Nigeria. Good education is the only meaningful thing that you owe your kids.

