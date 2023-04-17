Morgan Wallen’s girlfriend timeline: who has the singer dated?

Morgan Wallen is an award-winning American country music singer. He first gained recognition in the music industry when he was a contestant in The Voice in 2014. Besides having immense success as a country music singer, he has also hit the headlines for his relationships, having been romantically linked with a few famous female personalities. Who is Morgan Wallen’s girlfriend?

Morgan Wallen's GF is alleged to be Megan Moroney . Photo: @morganwallen on Instagram (modified by author)

Morgan Wallen came into the limelight in 2014 when he competed in The Voice. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best country music singers and has released several hit songs. The singer has also been in a few known relationships. Have a look at Morgan Wallen’s girlfriend timeline to learn more about his love life.

Profile summary

Full name Morgan Cole Wallen Gender Male Date of birth 13 May 1993 Age 29 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Sneedville, Tennessee, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Lesli Father Tommy Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Gibbs High School Profession Singer, entrepreneur Net worth $4 million Instagram @morganwallen Twitter @MorganWallen TikTok @morganwallen Facebook @morganwallen

Morgan Wallen’s girlfriend timeline

Morgan has been in three known relationships, and since he is a popular figure in the entertainment industry, his relationship history has been of interest to many people. Here are women the country music singer has been romantically linked with.

Katie Smith (2017 - 2021)

Social media influencer Katie Dell Smith, famous as KT Smith, and Morgan allegedly started dating in 2017. The former couple met through the social media app Snapchat. After dating for a few months, they got engaged, but their engagement was short-lived, as they called it off in 2019. However, the duo had an on-and-off relationship and welcomed their son, Indigo Wilder, on 10 July 2020.

The singer and social media influencer reportedly parted ways in 2021. She accused him of cheating. Are Morgan Wallen and Katie Smith back together? The former couple has not reunited. However, they are co-parenting their child, who is two years old as of April 2023.

Paige Lorenze (2021 - 2022)

American model Paige Lorenze. Photo: @paigelorenze on Instagram (modified by author)

How did Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze meet? It is unclear how the two first interacted since they kept their relationship out of the spotlight for a while before going public through an Instagram post in February 2022. Their relationship reportedly commenced in 2021. They were together for approximately one year before calling it quits in February 2022, less than a month after going public.

Content creator Lorenze accused Morgan of cheating on her after she received several messages on Instagram from women claiming to have had an affair with the singer.

Megan Moroney (2023)

Dating rumours about Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen surfaced in 2023 after Megan was spotted donning Morgan’s shirt when promoting her song Tennessee Orange. She later confirmed the Tennessee Volunteers shirt belonged to the Whiskey Glasses singer. However, Megan cleverly avoided answering whether she was in a relationship with the American country music singer.

Further speculation about their relationship arose from the lyrics of the song Tennessee Orange. In the song, Megan describes somebody she fell in love with, and it is believed that the person is Morgan. The lyrics read,

I met somebody, and he's got blue eyes

He opens the door, and he doesn't make me cry

He ain't from where we're from

But he feels like home, yeah

He's got me doin' things I've never done

In Georgia, they call it a sin

I'm wearing Tennessee orange for him

In an interview with SiriusXM The Highway, Megan did not answer directly when asked if she was in a relationship with Morgan Wallen.

Is Morgan Wallen single?

Does Morgan Wallen have a girlfriend? Lately, the country music singer has been romantically linked with Megan Moroney. However, the two have not verified or denied the speculations yet; therefore, Wallen is presumably single.

Fast facts about Morgan Wallen

How old is Morgan Wallen? He is 29 years old as of April 2023. He was born on 13 May 1993. His zodiac sign is Taurus. Where is Morgan Wallen from? He hails from Sneedville, Tennessee, USA, but lives in New York, USA. Why is Morgan Wallen so famous? He gained prominence as a country music singer. His top songs include More Than My Hometown, Whiskey Glasses, and Chasin’ You. What is Morgan Wallen's net worth? His net worth is $4 million. Does Morgan Wallen have kids? Yes. The singer's single child, Indigo Wilder, was born on 10 July 2020. Who is Morgan Wallen’s baby mother? He had his son Indigo Wilder with Katie Smith, a social media influencer. Is Morgan Wallen married? He is not married. He was once engaged to Katie Smith, but it did not lead to marriage as they cancelled the engagement in 2019. Who is Morgan Wallen dating? The country music singer is seemingly not in a relationship. He has been rumoured to be seeing fellow singer Megan Moroney, but neither of them has confirmed the relationship.

Who is Morgan Wallen’s girlfriend? The singer does not seem to have a girlfriend at the moment. He dated model Paige Lorenze and social media influencer Katie Smith, with whom he has a child. He has been recently linked with Megan Moroney, but both parties have not confirmed the relationship.

