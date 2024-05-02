The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has introduced a new minimum bank account balance requirement for customers to qualify for insurance

The insurance gives a customer the right to receive back a percentage of their sum in case of a bank failure

Customers whose bank accounts do not meet the specified minimum balance will not receive a refund

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced an increase in the deposit insurance coverage for all licensed deposit-taking financial institutions.

Deposit insurance coverage guarantees that an account holder's money at an insured bank is safe up to a certain amount.

NDIC increases deposit insurance coverage for banks Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

If a financial institution fails or goes bankrupt, this coverage ensures that depositors will be reimbursed up to a certain limit for their deposits.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

New bank deposit minimum requirement

Announcing the changes, Bello Hassan, the NDIC Managing Director/Chief Executive, informed journalists in Abuja on Thursday, April 5, 2024, that the changes apply to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Microfinance Banks (MFBs), Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs), Payment Service Banks (PSBs), and Mobile Money Operators (MMOs).

He explained that the increase ensured that depositors are better protected in the unlikely event of a bank failure.

Hassan also stressed that the increased deposit insurance coverage levels will take effect immediately, offering Nigerians greater peace of mind when saving their money with licensed financial institutions, Punch reports.

He added:

"The move is expected to strengthen the banking system and encourage further financial inclusion within the country."

Here is a breakdown of the changes

Type of financial institution Previous deposit minimum New deposit minimum %amount for customers in case of failure Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) N500,000 N5,000,000 98.98% Microfinance Banks (MFBs) N200,000 N2,000,000 99.27% Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) N500,000 N2,000,000 99.34% Payment Service Banks (PSBs) N500,000 N2,000,000 99.99% Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) N5,000,000 98.98%

Full list of failed microfinance banks

Earlier, Legit.ng revealed that the directors of 183 failed microfinance banks and Primary Mortgage Banks would soon face investigation over their roles in the failed institutions.

The managing director/chief executive officer of NDIC, Bello Hassan, disclosed this during a workshop organised by the corporation for security and law enforcement agencies in Lagos.

Vanguard reports that Hassan said the corporation would soon approach security agencies to investigate some of the failed banks' directors and bosses, bringing them to justice and holding them accountable for their collapse.

Source: Legit.ng