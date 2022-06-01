iAmjordi’s biography: age, height, net worth, boyfriend, religion

Who is iAmjordi? She is an American content creator, dancer, singer, songwriter, and social media infleuncer. She is well recognized on TikTok and Instagram for her entertaining content.

Photo: @iamjordiofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

iAmjordi is a young multi-talented social media personality. She has become popular on various social media platforms due to her consistent and relatable content, especially on TikTok and YouTube.

Profile summary

Full name iAmjordi Gender Female Date of birth 28 May 2003 Age 19 years (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, United States Current residence South Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 34-25-33 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Siblings 2 Relationships Status Single Profession Social media influencer, dancer, singer, songwriter, content creator Net worth $1 million - $5 million YouTube iAmJordi TikTok @iamjordiofficial Instagram @iamjordiofficial

iAmjordi’s biography

The social media personality was born in 2003 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, United States of America, and she was raised alongside two older sisters. She is currently residing in South Carolina, United States.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

What age is IAmJordi? As of May 2022, iAmjordi's age is 19 years, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is iAmjordi's real name?

The TikTok star has not revealed her real name yet. Currently, she uses her nickname, iAmjordie, across all her social media platforms.

Career progress

iAmjordi is a dancer, singer, songwriter, content creator, actor and social media personality. She is best known for sharing lip-syncing, comedy, transition videos and other relatable content on her TikTok account, which has 9.3 million followers.

She launched her YouTube channel on 19 February 2017, and she uploaded her first video on 30 June 2019, a cover of Calum Scott Dancing on My Own. Currently, the channel has over 1 million subscribers, and it contains short comedy clips, pranks, cover songs, and dance videos.

Her Instagram account has over 764k followers at the time of writing. She majorly uses the account to share her lifestyle pictures and comedy clips and also endorses various products such as Ivory Ella, GoGo SqueeZ BlastZ, and Romwe.

Before fame, the social media entertainer was a dancer. She began dancing at the age of five. She has performed at different venues, including the Alabama Theater and the House of Blues. She also presented at VidCon in 2018 and Playlist Live in 2019.

Is iAmJordi a singer?

Yes, she has done numerous cover songs for different artists, such as Fingers Crossed by Lauren Spencer Smith and One by Lewis Capaldi. She is also a songwriter. Is iAmJordi an actor? Yes, she appeared in an episode of the series DanceCon.

What is iAmjordi's net worth?

According to the Popular Bio, her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. This information is, however, not official.

Who is iAmjordi's boyfriend?

Currently, the famous TikTok star is seemingly single. She has neither confirmed any information about his current nor previous relationship history.

What is iAmjordi's height?

She stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall, and she weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-25-33 inches (86-64-84 centimetres).

In addition, she has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Fast facts about iAmJordi

Who is iAmjordi? She is an American social media personality, dancer, singer, songwriter, and content creator. Where is iAmjordi from? The TikTok star was born in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, United States of America. When is iAmjordi’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 28 May every year. What is iAmjordi's religion? She is a Christian believer. What is iAmjordi’s nationality? The social media entertainer is an American national of white ethnicity. What is iAmjordi’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs around 110 pounds (50 kilograms). Her hair is dark brown, while her eyes are green.

iAmjordi is a young singer, songwriter, dancer and social media personality. She has become popular in the entertainment industry because of her consistent and engaging content on various social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.

READ ALSO: Mide Martins’ biography: age, siblings, husband, children, net worth

Legit.ng also shared an exciting piece about Mide Martins. She is a renowned Nollywood actress, model, and film producer. The actress was born in Lagos State, Nigeria. Martins is the wife of Afeez Owo, who is also a famous actor and director.

Mide Martins started acting in 2001 after appearing in Mikan Je. She has since appeared in other popular films such as My Wife, My Trouble (2022), Mosadoluwa (2020), Sunday Ewenje (2021), and Onitemi (2022).

Source: Legit.ng