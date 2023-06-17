Taylor Swift’s boyfriend history: a comprehensive timeline

Taylor Swift is a famous singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, record producer, and music video director from the United States. The star was thrust into stardom after her songs, including Shake It Off and You Belong With Me, went viral. Besides her career, her personal life, especially her love life, has attracted attention. Fans are curious to know Taylor Swift’s boyfriend history.

Taylor Swift's developed an interest in music at a young age. She learnt how to play the guitar at the age of 12. Her performance has won her many accolades, including Grammy Awards, Jim Reeves International Award, and Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist. Who is Taylor Swift's boyfriend? Find out who she has been involved with romantically over the years.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend history

How many boyfriends has Taylor Swift had? Taylor has dated over 15 men since 2008. Below are some of the men she has been involved with over the years. Some are confirmed while others are mere speculations.

Joe Jonas (2008)

Joseph Adam Jonas, famous as Joe Jonas, is a prominent singer and actor from the United States. He is widely recognised for being a member of the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers. Joe's first public relationship was with Taylor Swift. The two dated from July to October 2008.

Swift confirmed dating the famous musician during her interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she disclosed her breakup with Joe. The famous singer wrote some songs, including Forever & Always and Last Kiss, linked to her breakup with Joe.

Lucas Till (2009)

Lucas Till is an American actor best known for The Spy Next Door and Monster Trucks. Lucas is also part of the dating history of Taylor Swift. The duo dated from March 2009 to April 2009 after meeting on the set of the 2009 movie Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Taylor Lautner (2009)

Taylor Daniel Lautner is a popular American actor best known for his role in Twilight (2008). The popular actor and Swift dated from August 2009 to December 2009.

They first met on the set of the romantic comedy Valentine's Day, where they both portrayed love interests as high school sweethearts. After their breakup, the musician released Back to December. The song has been linked to her brief love affair with Taylor Daniel.

John Mayer (2009–2010)

John Clayton Mayer is a well-known American singer and guitarist born in October 1977. Mayer and Swift first met during the 2009 Grammy Awards. Despite their age gap of 13 years, the two celebrities dated for a few months between 2009 to 2010.

After they parted ways, Taylor composed a poetic breakup song titled Dear John. Its lyrics portrayed the reason why they broke up. Later in June 2012, the American guitarist revealed to Rolling Stone that he was embarrassed by the Swift song. He said,

It made me feel terrible. It was a really lousy thing to do.

Cory Monteith (2010)

Like in previous relationships, Taylor Swift and Cory Monteith kept their love affair secret. Their romance rumours emerged in January 2010 when they were spotted together at a Grammys party. Swift reportedly dated Cory for a month from April to May.

Despite being seen together at the event, the duo never declared their relationship. Cory later died on 13 July 2013 due to a substance OD.

Jake Gyllenhaal (2010–2011)

The Brokeback Mountain star started dating Swift in October 2010 after they met in New York City. The ex-lovers were seen together in public on numerous occasions. Their romance was short-lived because they split in January 2011.

In October 2012, Taylor released her fourth studio album, which had songs like All Too Well, which many believed was inspired by her failed relationship with Jake.

Eddie Redmayne (2011–2012)

The American musician has previously been linked to Eddie Redmayne. Eddie is an English actor widely recognised for starring in The Theory of Everything. They reportedly dated from October 2011 to January 2012.

They were frequently seen together in New York. However, neither of them has ever confirmed or denied the alleged relationship.

Chord Overstreet (2011)

Taylor Swift and Chord Overstreet reportedly dated in 2011. The duo were reportedly seen together on a date. Chord is an actor, singer, voiceover artist, and composer from the United States.

Zac Efron (2012)

Zac Efron was rumoured to be Taylor Swift's boyfriend back in 2012. The two are believed to have dated only a month, from February to March. They later did a song together to dismiss the dating speculation.

Conor Kennedy (2012)

Conor Kennedy is the grandson of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States. Conor and Taylor were allegedly in a relationship from July to October 2012. Taylor's song, Better Again, is reportedly about her relationship with Conor.

Harry Styles (2012–2013)

The Hunger Games star has been romantically linked to fellow musician Harry Styles. The duo dated for two months, from December 2012 to January 2013. The former lovers parted ways when they were both on holiday in the British Virgin Islands after an altercation.

Evan Spiegel (2013–2014)

Evan is one of Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriends, although they have never set the record straight. There were rumours that Swift had a romantic relationship with Evan Spiegel from 2013 until 2014. Evan is an entrepreneur and Snapchat co-founder.

Calvin Harris (2015–2016)

Calvin Harris also features in the list of Taylor's ex-boyfriends. The Scottish DJ dated Taylor for over a year. They first met on 24 February 2015 at the Elle Style Awards in the UK and struck a relationship almost instantly. They split on 29 May 2016, reportedly because the record producer was uncomfortable with Taylor's success.

Tom Hiddleston (2016)

Relationship rumours between Tom and Taylor emerged in May 2016 when they were seen dancing at The Met Gala. A few days later, the English actor and Taylor were spotted kissing while on a romantic beach date in Rhode Island.

The famous actor confirmed dating Taylor during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Well, um. How best to put this? The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we're very happy. Thanks for asking. That's the truth. It's not a publicity stunt.

The ex-lovers parted ways after dating for three months. They broke up reportedly because Tom wanted to date Taylor publicly, while on the other hand, the singer was uncomfortable with public displays of affection.

Joe Alwyn (2016–2023)

Joseph Matthew Alwyn, better known as Joe Alwyn, is an English actor. Joe and Taylor allegedly began dating in late 2016. How did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn meet? They reportedly met in 2016 at MET Gala.

The relationship between Taylor and Joe was first reported in May 2017, after dating secretly for several months. After dating for over six years, the former lovebirds parted ways in April 2023, allegedly due to differences in their personalities.

Matthew Healy (2023)

Taylor Swift's boyfriends' list cannot end without mentioning Matthew Healy. She was rumoured to have struck a relationship with Matthew from May to June 2023. The dating allegations emerged after the two were and kissing on May 11 at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

The English singer was first romantically linked with Swift back in 2014. Matty Healy and Taylor Swift only dated for more than a month and called it quits. It is not known why the relationship between Taylor and Healy ended.

Who is Taylor Swift's new boyfriend?

Does Taylor Swift have a boyfriend? No. The American entertainer is presumably single as of June 2023.

FAQs

Who is Taylor Swift? She is an American singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, and record producer. How old is Taylor Swift? She is 33 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1989. Who is Taylor Swift's current boyfriend? The American actress is apparently single at the moment. How many boyfriends has Taylor Swift had? The American philanthropist has reportedly dated over fifteen men. Who is Taylor Swift's ex-husband? She has never been married. How much is Taylor Swift worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $400 million.

Taylor Swift is an American singer and record producer. She gained prominence following the release of her early hits like You Belong With Me. Apart from gaining fame as a music artist, Swift has been in numerous relationships. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend history shows she has been romantically involved with several high-profile persons, including Joe Jonas and Calvin Harris.

