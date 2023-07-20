33 best Yuri anime shows and movies to watch of all time

Yuri anime is a series from the Japanese manga genre that focuses on romantic female relationships. Yuri means Lily in Japanese, and it exploits the most forbidden topic among many societies. Look no further if you are searching for an anime with such a theme.

Yuri's anime storyline encompasses a wide range of genres and themes. The main theme is about blossoming love and narratives that delve into the challenges and societal pressures faced by LGBTQ+ individuals. Every Yuri anime offers a unique narrative with twists, turns, and resolutions.

Best Yuri anime shows and movies

Yuri anime movies are captivating to fans because of their representation, emotional depth, and exploration of the "taboo" love. Many people resonate with Yuri's stories, as the genre directly touches on what affected them.

Kannazuki no miko - Destiny of the Shrine Maiden (2004)

What is the most popular Yuri? According to IMDb, this is the highest-rated Yuri series in the franchise, rated 8.2. The series has 12 episodes based on a manga of the same name by Kaishaku. This series is a combination of romance, supernatural powers, and mecha.

Bloom Into You (2018)

Bloom Into You is about romance and confession. The story revolves around a young teenage girl called Yuu. Yuu, now in high school, feels disillusioned and empty regarding her romantic impulses.

She understands what it is like to fall in love but hasn't ever experienced it. At this point, Yuu meets Touko Nanami, the ideal student council president.

Dear Brother (1991–1992)

The storyline follows Nanako and her childhood friend Tomoko who enrol in a unique all-girl high school. Nanako documents her adventures with her brother through letters. The storyline is intriguing, especially if you are into societal hierarchies and family dynamics.

YuruYuri (2011–2019)

This is a comedy series about the everyday activities of Akari Akaza, her childhood friends Kyoko Toshino and Yui Funami, and her classmates at Chinatsu Yoshikawa's Entertainment Club.

Mai-HiME (2004–2005)

Mai-HiME is also a Yuri anime series that was aired between the years 2004 and 2005. The series revolves around Fuuka Academy girls who possess special abilities. The plot thickens as these schoolgirls summon robotic weapons to fight for them and stop an upcoming evil organisation from taking over.

Kase-san and Morning Glories (2018)

Yui Yamada, 17, falls in love and begins dating her school's track star, Tomoka Kase. Tomoka is a boisterous tomboy with many friends, and Yui is a shy feminine girl who adores gardening.

Despite their different attitudes and relationships, they tend to believe in each other beyond anything else as they revel in the enchantment and vitality of first love.

Mai Otome (2005–2006)

Mai Otome is a good Yuri anime series created by the animation studio Sunrise and directed by Masakazu Obara. It revolves around Arika Yumemiya, a young girl from a small village who dreams of becoming an Otome like her mother. Arka's journey of becoming an Otome is filled with friendships, rivalries, and discovering her hidden past.

Noir (2001–2002)

If you love action anime, Noir is the Yuri anime to watch. The series follows female assassins named Mireille and Kirika. The two are well-skilled and tasked with carrying out dangerous missions. Together, Mireille and Yuumura find themselves falling for each other.

Konohana Kitan (2017)

Yuzu is a joyful fox girl looking forward to her first work at Konohanatei, an inn with hot springs. Despite her lack of expertise, her exuberant enthusiasm compensates for her sloppy errors. The TV series is interesting because it is among the best Yuri anime that addresses the topic of self-love and belief.

Flip Flappers (2016)

Flip Flappers is a good Yuri anime for those looking for mysterious adventures in anime. The story revolves around Cocona and Papika. Cocona is a reserved and introverted high school girl.

On the other hand, Papika is known as an energetic and free-spirited girl from a mysterious organisation, Flip Flap. The two come together to explore the world as they discover the reason for their existence and mission on Earth.

Revolutionary Girl Utena: The Movie (1999)

This anime series is centred on Utena Tenjou, a young girl who aspires to become a prince. She attends Ohtori Academy, where she starts participating in duels. The girl goes through an adventurous journey with her friends exploiting various relationships.

Strawberry Panic (2006)

The Strawberry Panic storyline follows the story of a young reddish-haired girl known as Aoi Nagisa. Aoi transfers to an all-girls catholic school known as Strawberry Dorms, where she faces many challenges, including hidden desires and unrequited love.

Mahou Sensei Negima! OVA Natsu (2006)

Mahou Sensei Negima! OVA Natsu is a movie based on Negima! Magister Negi Magi and created by Ken Akamatsu. The video follows a storyline of Nodoka and Yue, who cast a fate spell, but the strong get attacked by Nodoka and Negi.

Sweet Blue Flowers (2009)

Two best friends, Akira Okudaira and Fumi Manjoume, journey through high school life together. Akira Okudaira is cheerful and constantly in the limelight, while Fumi is shy and anxious. The two are forced to separate for some years, but the separation changes the nature of their friendship.

Kiddy Grade (2002–2003)

This anime offers an entertaining and thought-provoking experience for fans of science fiction and action. Kiddy Grade premiered in 2002 and ended in 2003. It revolves around two women carrying out several missions to fight crime across the galaxy.

El Cazador de la Bruja (2007)

El Cazador de la Bruja is centred on two young girls, Ellis and Nadie. Ellis is a young girl with the power to heal wounds and manipulate nature, while Nadile is a bounty hunter who becomes her protector. The series features a mix of gunfights, supernatural elements, and a touch of folklore.

Saki (2009)

The story follows a tenth-former who wore out an old acquaintance named Saki Miyanaga in the school mahjong club only because he understood the rules. Saki possesses a unique ability called "the Saki" that allows her to predict the tiles and make extraordinary moves.

Mahou Sensei Negima! OVA Haru (2006)

Mahou Sensei Negima! OVA Haru is a cute Yuri anime series known for its vibrant animation, lighthearted humour, and engaging character interactions. Many relate to this series because of its characters' challenges and adversaries.

Sakura Trick (2014)

Sakura Trick is all about love and self-discovery. Two high school friends, Haruka Takayama and Yuu Sonoda, share a special friendship that goes beyond mere friendship to romance. The series is one of the best Yuri anime to watch, especially if you love romantic comedies and stories focusing on female relationships.

Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha (2004)

Are you looking for a Yuri anime to watch this season? Consider Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha. The story follows a third-grade student at Seishou Elementary School, Nanoha Takamachi. Nanoha and her family own a café that sustains them; however, they face many challenges that force them to use their hands.

Maria Watches Over Us (2004)

Maria Watches Over Us explores themes of friendship, loyalty, personal growth, and the complexities of human relationships. Sachiko promises to be Yumi's soeur, the most popular girl at the academy. Yumi is utterly startled by the concept because they barely know each other.

Wataten!: An Angel Flew Down to Me (2019)

Wataten!: An Angel Flew Down to Me is a cute Yuri anime with great lessons on queer love. The story is told by a shy college student named Miyako. Miyako falls in love with her super cute friend Hana-chan. The romantic feelings make it difficult for her to properly relate with Hana-chan leaving the relationship to look awkward.

Burst Angel (2004)

This is a Yuri romance anime series with 24 episodes. The series follows the story of a group of bounty hunters known as the "RAPTORS" as they take on various missions while dealing with supernatural and mecha elements. In addition, the story unfolds with romantic relationships blossoming between the characters.

Simoun (2006)

Everyone is born female in Daikuuriku, and at 17, they select what gender they want to be. The peaceful monarchy of Simulacrum is guarded on this planet by magical flying vehicles called "Simoun," Simoun can only be piloted by young virgin girls. These maidens are placed in pairs for protection, and their union is sealed with a kiss.

Kanamemo (2009)

This is a good Yuri anime series written and illustrated by Shoko Iwami. The Kanamemo storyline unfolds around Kana Nakamachi, a young girl left orphaned after her grandmother passed on. Kana suffers for a while before she decides to live in Kashimashi, a newspaper delivery office that also serves as a home for other eccentric female employees.

Yuri Is My Job! (2023)

This is one of the new Yuri anime. The series was launched in 2023, showcasing the jealousy, love, and envy surrounding romantic relationships. The story is about a small girl named Hime who falls in love with a fellow waitress at a restaurant. The newfound love stirs different emotions among her friends, including her crush.

Maria Holic (2009–2011)

Maria Holic is one of the Yuri anime with a very romantic and comedic plot. The story follows a young lady caught up in a series of comedic situations and misunderstandings. Mariya is the centre of attention in the series exploiting the themes of self-discovery, gender identity, and the complexities of human relationships.

MS. Vampire Who Lives in My Neighborhood (2018)

This is the present-day supernatural comedy that follows Amano, a high school girl saved from a weird incident by a vampire named Sophie Twilight. Akari unexpectedly comes to her residence, and the two begin to live together. Despite being a vampire, Sophie never assaults humans and instead buys blood over the mail and leads a modern life.

Happy Sugar Life (2018)

This is a spine-chilling pure love psycho horror story about a girl called Satou Matsuzaka who has feelings for Shio. She feels lovely when she lies beside her and assumes its love. She abandons her mum to be with her.

Citrus (2018)

Citrus is also a top Yuri anime. This is one of the amines that push boundaries and sparks conversations about love, identity, and the power of human connection. The story is told of a gorgeous but harsh Mei that turns Yuzu's life upside down.

Uchi no Maid ga Uzasugiru (2018)

Uchi no Maid ga Uzasugiru is a story of a young girl Misha Takanashi. Misha was orphaned at a young age and was forced to take on an adult role at a young age. She can navigate life with her clumsy Russian maid Tsubame Kamoi bringing a comedic experience to the series.

Kampfer (2009)

Kempfer was written by Toshihiko Tsukiji and illustrated by Senmu; however, the adaptation of the novel into anime was produced by Nomad and directed by Yasuhiro Kuroda.

The story unfolds when a high school boy Natsuru Senou discovers that he has changed from a boy to a girl. She fights to find out the reason behind the change throughout the series.

He Is My Master (2005)

This is one of the Yuri shows aired in 2005. The series follows the story of a teenage boy named Yoshitaka Nakabayashi. The boy faces several challenges when he hires two young girls, Izumi and Mitsuki Sawatari, as his maids.

Yuri anime shows are interesting and have compelling narratives. They showcase the power of inclusivity, resonating with viewers from various backgrounds.

