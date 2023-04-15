50 famous 90s bands that made that decade absolutely iconic

The 1990s were a decade of live music, and fresh and brilliant musicians were exploring their musical potential. Various bands rose to prominence during the era, and their music is still recognized today. What are some of the 90s bands who helped define the decade?

Brian Bell, Patrick Wilson, Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner of Weezer perform at the Draft Theater during the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mindy Small

From pop and indie to rock and metal, 90s groups dominated the music scene a few decades ago, and some continue to do so to this day. Who were the people whose songs captured the hearts of many millennials?

Famous 90s bands that shaped the generation

The 90s was a decade of musical evolution, and it was undoubtedly ruled by some of the most iconic bands of all time. Here are the 50 most famous '90s bands that defined the era.

1. Nirvana

From left to right Pat Smear, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Grohl of Nirvana attend the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Nirvana was one of the best '90s rock bands that brought grunge to the mainstream. Formed in Washington in 1987, Kurt Cobain and drummer Dave Grohl rose to beloved rockstars, with Smell Like Teen Spirit and Nevermind defining Nirvana's development.

2. Alice in Chains

Guitarist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains performs at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jeff Hahne

Like Nirvana, this Seattle-based grunge band was known for its raw and emotionally charged music. Their hits like Rooster and Man in the Box cement their place in pop culture history.

3. Green Day

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the 2023 Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park in Tempe, Arizona. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Green Day's catchy pop-punk anthems became the soundtrack of the era's rebellious youth culture. Their iconic hit songs like Basket Case and American Idiot are still beloved today and featured in movies and TV shows.

4. Pearl Jam

Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam performs onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Pearl Jam is one of the most iconic 90s bands that created an indelible mark on the music industry with their hits like Jeremy and Alive. It is one of those bands still growing strong in the modern industry, with nearly 90 million albums sold worldwide.

5. Radiohead

Musician Thom Yorke, founding member of Radiohead, performs onstage with The Smile at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Radiohead's incredibly unique songs have been captivating even the most jaded music lovers with their unnatural sounds and mesmerizing sonic layers. Thanks to their hit albums like OK Computer and Kid A, Radiohead has become one of the most respected and influential bands of the 90s.

6. No Doubt

Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn perform with Tony Kanal from the band No Doubt during the Linkin Park And Friends Celebrate Life In Honor Of Chester Bennington concert. Photo: Christopher Polk

No Doubt is the epitome of ska punk coolness, thanks to the irresistible charm and swagger of frontwoman Gwen Stefani. This band's musical legacy is iconic, with hit albums like Tragic Kingdom and Return of Saturn, featuring chart-topping songs like Don't Speak and Ex-Girlfriend.

7. Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Dave Grohl formed Foo Fighters after the demise of Nirvana and has been melting faces with riffs and heartfelt lyrics since. The band's first album in 1995 was a smashing success for the rest of the decade, followed by their ten studio albums.

8. Destiny's Child

Destiny's Child featuring Beyonce Knowles during Destiny's Child photocall at the Fashion Cafe at Fashion Cafe in London, Great Britain. Photo: Fred Duval

Destiny's Child was a fierce girl group that inspired millions of young women to embrace their independence and strength. With a string of hits from Say My Name to Survivor, they proved to be an iconic symbol of girl power in the late 90s and early 2000s.

9. Soundgarden

Marcus Durant (C) performs with Soundgarden during I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell in Inglewood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Though formed in 1984, the band's thunderous sound and Chris Cornell's electrifying vocals had not yet gotten their breakthrough in the Seattle scenes. Not until their hit albums Superunknown, Black Hole Sun, and Spoonman that they became famous and won the Grammys.

10. R.E.M.

Michael Stipe, lead singer of R.E.M. Photo: Sawatzki/ullstein bild

Their hit albums since their Europe and U.S. tours in 1981, including Out of Time and Automatic for the People, showcased the band's exceptional talent that dominated the rock scene. They disbanded in 2011, leaving a significant gap in American rock.

11. Smashing Pumpkins

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

The Smashing Pumpkins are the quintessential alternative rock band of the '90s, with Billy Corgan's vocals, James Iha's guitar riffs, and angry and emotional lyrics that spoke to the generation. Their hit albums, Siamese Dream and Adore, solidified their place in pop culture as one of the most influential and innovative groups from the 90s.

12. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

RHCP are the spiciest band in town, with a musical flavour that includes funk, punk, and pop. They have rocked stadiums and airwaves with their top albums like Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Californication, and Stadium Arcadium.

13. Insane Clown Posse

Joseph Utsler, aka Shaggy 2 Dope, and Joseph Bruce, aka Violent J, of Insane Clown Posse perform at The Regent Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

With clown face paint and their loyal fanbase known as the Juggalos, Insane Clown Posse has been a staple of the underground hip-hop scene since the '90s. Their hit albums showcased their unique blend of horrorcore rap and carnival-inspired theatrics.

14. Metallica

The Metallica band. Photo: Randy Holmes

If you have ever been curious about what it feels like to ride a lightning bolt, then Metallica's albums are just the musical equivalent you need. With hits like Master of Puppets and Enter Sandman, these metal icons have rocked their way into the hearts of fans across generations.

15. U2

U2 singer during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Since the 1980s, U2 have been rocking the world with its unique blend of anthemic rock, socially conscious lyrics, and Bono's iconic sunglasses. Not surprising that their hit albums, including The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby, are still as relevant today as they were back then.

16. Weezer

Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner of Weezer attend Audacy's 9th Annual We Can Survive Concert at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

From their humble beginnings in Los Angeles, Weezer has become one of the most iconic alternative rock bands of all time, known for their catchy tunes and quirky music videos. They have sold over 35 million records worldwide and 10 million in the U.S.

17. Blink-182

Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 pose backstage at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

It is hard to have a 90s bands list without mentioning such a pop-punk sensation as Blink-182. This Southern California trio has been making music since the 90s and has released hit albums like Enema of the State and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.

18. The Offspring

Dexter Holland (L) and Noddles of The Offspring perform during the 2023 Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park in Tempe, Arizona. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

This punk rock band from California has been shaking up the music scene since the '80s, selling over 40 million records worldwide. Their signature sound heard in popular movies like The Chase and Batman Forever is a legacy not to be missed.

19. Guns N' Roses

Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Hailing from Los Angeles, Guns N' Roses have succeeded worldwide with hits like Sweet Child O' Mine and November Rain. Their rebellious attitude and wild antics on and off stage earned them a spot in pop culture history as the ultimate bad-boy band.

20. Oasis

Noel Gallagher of Oasis band poses for a photo during his visit to Absolute Radio in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Champagne Supernova and Wonderwall still ring fresh in the ears as Oasis is forever rooted in Britpop history as a sibling duo of Liam and Noel Gallagher. Despite their well-publicized feuds and subsequent disbandment, their music remains a cultural touchstone for generations of fans and artists alike.

21. Blur

Musician Graham Coxon, the founding member of Blur, performs onstage during the Autism Think Tank benefit at The Alex Theatre in Glendale, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

As the iconic Britpop band of the 90s, Blur's musical journey was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, full of hits and intense rivalry with Oasis. Their ability to uniquely approach British culture and combine several musical styles made them favourites for mainstream and indie music scenes.

22. The Verve

The Verve achieved global success with their iconic song Sonnet from Urban Hymns, a pop culture staple today. This came as a wrap from drug abuse struggles, which surprisingly received multiple nominations and awards.

23. Tool

Drummer Danny Carey of American rock band Tool. Photo: Richard Ecclestone

This Los Angeles-based progressive metal band has captivated audiences since the early 90s with their intricate rhythms, mind-bending visuals, and award-winning albums like Undertow and Ænima.

24. Hootie & The Blowfish

Darius Rucker of music band 'Hootie and the Blowfish' is seen performing at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: BG017

You can't list '90s rock bands without mentioning the powerhouse Hootie & The Blowfish. This Grammy-winning band dominated the airwaves with several hits, including Only Wanna Be with You and Hold My Hand.

25. Live

Imagine soaring through the '90s with the musical grunge sounds of Live, the platinum-selling band from York, Pennsylvania. They have achieved multi-platinum success with their albums Secret Samadhi and Throwing Copper, becoming one of the popular bands in the 90s.

26. Suede

Simon Gilbert of Suede performs at Electric Ballroom on October 06, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Lorne Thomson

As the Britpop scene exploded in the 90s, Suede emerged as the most exceptional of the bunch. With their eponymous debut album, they paved the way for the likes of Blur and Oasis, solidifying their place in music history as one of the genre's pioneers.

27. Pantera

Pantera band performing as part of day 1 of the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest 2022 at Foro Pegaso in Toluca, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Another metal band that would tear the roof off any venue is Pantera, pioneers of groove metal since forming in 1981. Hailing from Texas, this group blazed a trail through the '90s with their sound and hard-hitting hits like Walk and Cowboys From Hell.

28. Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor presents The Cure onstage at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show at Barclays Center in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

From the depths of Cleveland, Ohio, rose NIN's angsty lyrics and blistering soundscapes that made them a household name. With multi-platinum albums, Grammy Awards, and a hit song featured in the opening credits of David Fincher's Seven, NIN's impact on the music scene is not ending anytime soon.

29. Garbage

Duke Erikson, Shirley Manson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig of Garbage attend Audacy's 9th Annual We Can Survive Concert at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Before you get curious about the name, this alternative rock band from Madison has certainly proven they are not garbage. With over 17 million records sold worldwide, seven studio albums, and countless hits like Stupid Girl and Only Happy When It Rains, they have proven to be one of the best bands.

30. Rage Against the Machine

Tim Commerford, Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Just like the name would suggest, Rage Against the Machine would unleash their energy in musical fury explosions. Despite several fallings-out, the band is still going strong.

31. Spiritualized

Spiritualized shook the decade with its ethereal sound and great live performances. For over three decades, this iconic space-rock band has had multiple acclaimed albums and even a nod in several video games, TV shows, and movies.

32. TLC

Lenny Kravitz poses with Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of TLC backstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli made waves in the music industry with their empowering lyrics, innovative sound, and unforgettable fashion sense. This earned them countless accolades, including four Grammy Awards from thirteen nominations.

33. Bush

Gavin Rossdale (2nd R) poses alongside other members of Bush pose at The Hard Rock Cafe in Darling Harbour during a media call for Under The Southern Stars in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

This band from London is a '90s rock sensation that gave the decade's top hits like Glycerine and Machinehead. With over 20 million records sold worldwide, Bush solidifies their place in the world of rock legends.

34. Spice Girls

Melanie C and Emma Bunton attend the press night after party for Julie Cunningham & Company's "how did we get here?" at Sadler's Wells Theatre in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Spice Girls were one of the most iconic pop 90s bands, the ultimate girl power group from London. They dominated the music charts, sold over 80 million records worldwide, and even inspired their own movie Spice World, which will forever be a nostalgic gem for their fans.

35. Pavement

Bob Nastanovich, Mark Ibold and Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg of Pavement perform at O2 Apollo Manchester on October 20, 2022 in Manchester, England. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest

Pavement's best-selling singles, albums, and EPs were the ultimate embodiment of the indie rock culture. Their acclaimed albums like Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain, and Slanted and Enchanted cement them as one of the most influential music groups of the era.

36. Aerosmith

Aerosmith performs at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton

Since its formation in Boston in 1970, Aerosmith has been counting several MTV Video Music Awards and successful soundtracks. Since their hit song, I Don't Want to Miss a Thing, featured in Armageddon; they have been featured in other popular movies like the Legend of the Ten Rings and Shang-Chi.

37. New Order

Bernard Summer and Gillian Gilbert speak onstage at "New Order" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Amanda Stronza

New Order has been breaking barriers since the 1980s, blending post-punk with electronic music to create a unique sound that has earned them countless accolades, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

38. Goo Goo Dolls

John Rzeznik (C) and Robby Takac (RC) of the Goo Goo Dolls perform at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 07, 2022 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato

From Buffalo, New York, the Goo Goo Dolls were undoubtedly the ultimate '90s rock band, with over 15 million albums sold worldwide and hits like Iris that have become pop culture staples in movies and TV shows.

39. Korn

Jonathan Davis (C) and musician James "Munky" Shaffer (R) of the band Korn perform on the Helviti stage at the Heavy Metal Rock Festival Copenhell in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo: Torben Christensen

Who would have thought their debut self-titled album would hugely pave the way for the nu-metal genre in such an era. More so, they sold over 40 million records worldwide, becoming one of the most influential bands of the late 90s and early 2000s.

40. Phish

Trey Anastasio performs with Phish at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Phish have been jamming their way into the hearts of music lovers for over three decades. They sold out venues like Madison Square Garden and won a legion of fans, including Ben & Jerry's, who named an ice cream flavour after them called Phish Food.

41. Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Rich Polk

The Dave Matthews Band is a jam band that made history in the music industry after becoming the first band to have its studio albums debut at No. 1 on Billboard seven times consecutively. They also won the 1996 Grammy award for their hit song So Much to Say.

42. Stone Temple Pilots

Eric Kretz and Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots pose at The Hard Rock Cafe in Darling Harbour during a media call for Under The Southern Stars 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

The legacy of Stone Temple Pilots goes beyond the angsty '90s music. Their hit song Plush has topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts and earned a Grammy nomination. Big Empty was even featured in the cult classic movie The Crow.

43. The Black Crowes

Darius Rucker and Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

When it comes to rock'n'roll, Chris Robinson's band has flown high and soared far. Their bluesy sound and soulful swagger earned them a legion of fans, a few chart-topping hits on Billboard 200s and a spot in the pop culture pantheon.

44. The Cranberries

Fergal Lawler and Noel Hogan of The Cranberries visit SiriusXM Studios on April 11, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Zombie, Linger, Dreams, and Ode to My Family are just a few of the hits that have cemented The Cranberries' legacy as one of the most iconic rock bands of the 90s. However, after the death of lead singer, Dolores O'Riordan, the group disbanded.

45. Sonic Youth

Drummer Steve Shelley, founding member of Sonic Youth, performs onstage with Sun Kil Moon during day 2 of Music Tastes Good Festival at Marina Green Park. Photo: Scott Dudelson

The unruly screeches of Sonic Youth's guitars still emanate from the gritty streets of New York City to date. With over 15 albums and a legacy that spans decades, their impact on the music industry is nothing short of legendary.

46. The Wallflowers

Singer Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers performs onstage during the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

The Wallflowers knew exactly how to light Los Angeles with a mix of rock and roll and Americana. With hits like One Headlight and 6th Avenue Heartache, not even in your dullest moments wouldn't you feel like dancing in the moonlight.

47. Jane's Addiction

Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction performs at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

This legendary band has achieved worldwide fame for its fusion of rock, punk, and alternative. Among their iconic albums are Nothing's Shocking, and Ritual de lo Habitual.

48. The Cardigans

Peter Svensson, of The Cardigans swedish band, performing during a concert at Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

If there is one band that can make love sound sweet and sour, it's The Cardigans. It's a Swedish quintet responsible for one of the most popular songs in cinematic history, Lovefool, which perfectly captured the bittersweet romance of Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet.

49. Pixies

David Lovering of The Pixies performs at The Roundhouse in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale

This iconic band, known for its dynamic blend of punk, indie, and pop, has influenced generations of musicians from Nirvana to Arcade Fire. Some of their hits like Where Is My Mind? and Hey have been featured in popular TV shows like Stranger Things.

50. Limp Bizkit

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs at Wembley Arena in London, England. Photo: Chiaki Nozu

The Limp Bizkit are responsible for bringing nu-metal to the mainstream in the late '90s and early 2000s. Their hits include Nookie and Rollin'.

The '90s was an unforgettable era for music, and these popular '90s bands are a testament to that. Their influence can still be heard today, proving that their legacy has stood the test of time, and their impact will continue to inspire generations to come.

