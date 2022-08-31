Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria: Top 10 prettiest contestants

Who is the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2022? Beauty is said to be in the eyes of the beholder, but women are still ranked based on physical attributes. The modeling and beauty industry is one of the most lucrative industries in the world, and Nigeria is no different. Miss Universe Nigeria started in 1983, and in 1986, it was renamed the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) beauty pageant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Photo: @sylvianduka, @mitchel_ihezue on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The MBGN registration begins in September and takes place yearly in search of the most beautiful girl. The winner of the MBGN represents Nigeria in international competitions such as Miss World and Miss Universe. The MBGN has produced beauty queens like Oluchi Madubuike, Esther Douglas, and Mitchel Ihezue, just to mention a few.

Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

Every year, the MBGN beauty pageant crowns the most beautiful girl in Nigeria after a fierce competition of 37 contestants. The winner represents the country in global pageants such as Miss World and Miss Universe. Below are the top 10 most beautiful girls in Nigeria who have won the MBGN title since 2010.

1. Oluchi Madubuike

Photo: @_oluchi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Date of birth : 1996

: 1996 Age: 25 years (as of 2022)

Oluchi Madubuike is currently the most beautiful woman in Nigeria. Madubuike represented Abuja and won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2021. In addition, she competed in the Miss World in Puerto Rico and Miss Universe competition in Israel in December 2021.

She won Miss Africa Texas 2016 and the Miss Earth 2018 pageant in the Philippines. In addition, she represented Abia state as Miss Nigeria USA in 2019.

She hails from Abia State and moved to the US in 2013 to pursue her university education. She currently lives in Detroit, Michigan, where she is a part-time nurse.

2. Onyekachi Esther Douglas

Photo: @nyeka_d on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth : 1998

: 1998 Age: 24 years (as of 2022)

Onyekachi Esther Douglas is the finest girl in Nigeria who hails from Rivers State. She won the Silverbird Group's MBGN title in 2019 at only 21 years old. She represented her country at the Miss World 2019 in London, where she emerged top five.

She went to the University of Florida, where she studied Public Health. On top of modeling, she is a philanthropist and actress. Onyekachi was interviewed at the 2020 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit in South Africa.

3. Anita Asa-nwa Ukah

Miss Nigeria Anita Ukah walks on stage during the 68th Miss World contest final in Sanya on December 8, 2018. Photo: Greg Baker

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 14 August 1995

: 14 August 1995 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

Miss Anita Ukah is among the winners of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and was crowned in 2018. She is a model and an entrepreneur by profession. She also competed in the 68th Miss World in 2018, held in China, and won the Best Designer Award category.

She is from Imo State and attended Igbinedion University, Okada, where she studied Medical Laboratory Science. She is the owner and Creative Director at Uzo Leather, a company that makes leather handbags. Anita is passionate about human rights and participated in the #endpolicebrutality protests in October 2020.

4. Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue

Photo: @mitchel_ihezue on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 16 August 1990

: 16 August 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

Ugochi Ihezue is a model who became famous when she won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2017. She hails from Imo State but represented Kebbi State in the 2017 beauty pageant. Ugochi also represented her country at the Miss World held in China and emerged top 15.

She attended Army Day Secondary School in Birnin Kebbi. She later joined the Federal University of Benin, Edo State, where she graduated with a Fine and Applied Arts degree.

Before joining the pageant, she served as an agent at Beth Model Management. She currently lives in Onitsha, Anambra State, with her family.

5. Debbie Ugochukwu Collins

Photo: @chii.collins on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 15 April 1992

: 15 April 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

Debbie Ugochukwu Collins is a model and beauty queen representing Nigeria at the Miss World 2016 pageant in the US. She also became first runner-up at the 2015 edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, representing Ebonyi State.

Debbie hails from Ebonyi State but spent her early years in South Africa. She is a Business Information Systems graduate from Tshwane University of Technology, South Africa. On top of modeling, she is a writer and has an online blog called Sainted Rose.

6. Iheoma Amanda Nnadi

Photo: @iheomannadi Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 15 May 1995

: 15 May 1995 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

Iheoma Amanda Nnadi is among the beautiful girls in Nigeria and was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2014. She is an Igbo who hails from Owerri, Imo State, in the country's southern region. Iheoma represented Nigeria in the Miss World 2014 contest but was unplaced.

Amanda is a graduate of the University of Johannesburg, South Africa. She is the wife of former Nigerian soccer player Emmanuel Emenike, and they are blessed with one child.

7. Anna Ebiere Banner

Photo: @annaebiere on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 18 February 1995

: 18 February 1995 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

Anna Ebiere Banner, famously known as Anna Banner, was crowned the MBGN winner in 2013. In addition, she represented her country at the Miss World pageant in 2013.

The beauty queen is also an actress making her debut in the TV series Super Story. In addition, Governor Henry Dickson appointed her as the Special Assistant on Culture and Tourism.

The actress was born and raised in Bayelsa. She once dated the famous singer and songwriter Chinedu Okoli, famously known as Flavour. Although the relationship did not work out, they are co-parenting their daughter Sofia Okoli. She dropped out of Middlesex University, UAE, when she became a mother at 19.

8. Isabella Agbor Ayuk

Miss Nigeria Isabella Agbor Ojong Ayuk walks the runway as part of the 2012 Miss Universe Pageant on December 6, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Marcel Thomas

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 10 May 1986

: 10 May 1986 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

Isabella Agbor Ayuk is a beauty queen, entrepreneur, actress, and philanthropist. She became famous after winning the MBGN beauty pageant in 2012. Before winning MBGN, she had contested the Miss South-South 2007, which she won.

She founded Isabella Ayuk Foundation in memory of her late sister, who died of typhoid. She graduated with a Business Administration degree from the University of Calabar in 2011.

Ayuk is also a shrewd entrepreneur. She runs a clothing line called Bellesabel. In addition, she started a pageant called Cross River Most Beautiful Girl (CRMBG) in 2014. As an actress, she was featured in a movie, Alok Monument: The Pride Within.

9. Sylvia Nduka

Photo: @sylvianduka on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 14 October 1992

: 14 October 1992 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

After competing for Taraba, Sylvia Nduka won the MBGN beauty competition in 2011. She represented Nigeria in the Miss World 2011 that was held in London.

Sylvia is from Isuofia in Anambra State and studied accounting at the University of Lagos. She is also known for her philanthropy work through Sylvia Educational Foundation, which empowers people through education. In addition, Sylvia is an entrepreneur who founded Sylvia's Hair, a hair extension business.

10. Fiona Afoma Amuzie-Iredu

Photo: @Fiona Aforma Amuzie, @informationng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 14 October 1991

: 14 October 1991 Age: 30 years (as of September 2022)

Fiona Afoma Amuzie-Iredu is a model, psychologist, voice-over actor, and TV host. She rose to stardom after winning the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2010 pageant. She was also the Nigerian representative of Miss World 2010.

She is from Anambra State and is a staunch Christian. She is married to Frank Iredu, and they are blessed with a son and a daughter. She studied at Coventry University in the UK, obtaining a B.Sc. in Psychology.

Who won Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2021?

Oluchi Madubuike won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) for 2021. She beat 37 contestants to clinch the converted title.

Which state won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria?

Abuja state has won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, which Oluchi Madubuike represented.

Where is the most beautiful girl in Nigeria?

The most beautiful girl in Nigeria currently lives in Detroit, Michigan, United States. Oluchi moved to the US in 2013 to pursue her university education.

The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria beauty contest has been around for many years and has produced some of the most beautiful girls. These girls have represented Nigeria on the world stage through Miss World and Miss Universe. The current Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria is Oluchi Madubuike, who won the title in 2021.

READ ALSO: Top 20 countries with the most beautiful women in 2022 (photos)

Legit.ng published an article about countries with the most beautiful women in 2022. The standards of beauty may vary from one person to another, but women are still ranked on their physical attributes.

One way of knowing which country has the most beautiful women is by checking international beauty pageants. In addition, beauty magazines, shows, websites, and media have published lists of the countries with the most beautiful women.

Source: Legit.ng