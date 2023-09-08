33 best yandere anime characters from your favourite shows

Yandere anime characters have become some of the most beloved fan-favourites because they bring a unique, intense element to the story. Most of them are known for their extreme emotions, especially regarding their love interests. These are some of the best yandere anime characters from your favourite TV shows and movies.

Mikasa Ackerman, Hisoka Morow and Kofuku. Photo: @YanDereAndYanGireGiRlsRuLe, @nishinoyaaa, @Kofuku.NoragamiTV on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Anime has produced many intriguing yandere characters, and fans can’t get enough of them. They are cute and beautiful to look at, making viewers fall in love with them. If you are an anime fan, you may know the following yandere characters.

33 best Yandere anime characters

Yandere anime characters have risen to fame and become household names for their powers, ferocity, beauty, mystery and humour, among other characteristics. From Hisoka Morowto Megumi Shimizu, you will get to know some of the best yandere characters in anime.

1. Touko Fukawa

Touko Fukawa is a female yandere character in the Danganronpa: The Animation. She is fuelled by an intense fixation on her crush, Byakuya Togami. Her love for Byakuya makes her possessive and jealous, earning the name Genocider Syo.

2. Balder Hringhorni

Balder Hringhorni from Kamigami no Asobi. Photo: @KamigamiNoAsobiFr on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Balder Hringhorni is one of the best yandere characters appearing in Kamigami no Asobi. He is a god of light and sometimes can be a god of destruction. Balder keeps getting jealous of every other deity that breathes in his direction and quickly loses his cool several times.

3. Kaede Fuyou

Kaede Fuyou is a yandere anime girl appearing in Shuffle!. At first, she is seen as a gentle and caring, having a deep affection for the protagonist, Rin Tsuchimi. As the story progresses, she becomes more conflicted and emotionally troubled. While she experiences adverse changes in her life, she is not associated with extreme obsession or violence.

4. Mana Ouma

Mana Ouma is a yandere character from the Guilty Crown anime series. Initially, she is depicted as kind and caring, but her personality drastically changes after contacting the Apocalypse Virus. Her infection with the Apocalypse Virus gives her unique powers to manipulate and control people, including her protagonist Shu Ouma, to serve her twisted desires.

5. Rolo Lamperogue

This yandere character is featured in the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion as Lelouch Lamperouge's younger brother. He is a seemingly innocent, timid boy who becomes a heartless, cold-blooded killer. Rolo Lamperogue becomes jealous of Lelouch's real sister, Nunnally. This makes him eliminate Lelouch's friend, Shirley after she tries to reunite Lelouch with his sister.

6. Shuu Tsukiyama

Shuu Tsukiyama anime character. Photo: @TheGourmetGhoul on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shuu Tsukiyama from Tokyo Ghoul gives the impression that he's an intelligent and charming young man who wants to befriend Kaneki. He is also known as the Gourmet, a ghoul obsessed with tasting rare and exquisite human flesh. His obsessive pursuit of Kaneki and willingness to go to extreme lengths to eat him makes him a dangerous yandere character.

7. Hisoka Morow

Hisoka Morow from Hunter x Hunter. Photo: @Hisokaof.HxH, @senpaiiii.ph on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hisoka Morow from Hunter x Hunter is among the best yandere anime boy characters who will do anything to achieve what he wishes and for whom he wishes. His craving for challenging battles sets Hisoka apart from the rest.

8. Kanato Sakamaki

Kanato Sakamaki is a notable example of a sadistic yandere character from the Diabolik Lovers anime. He displays extreme and possessive behaviour towards the protagonist, Yui Komori, whom he views as his personal belonging. His jealousy motivates him to resort to violence to maintain control over Yui.

9. Megumi Shimizu

Anime girl Megumi Shimizu. Photo: @Megumiii.Shimiizu on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Megumi Shimizu appears in the Shiki anime and manga series as a typical high school girl fascinated with the mysterious Natsuno Yuuki. Her intense attraction to Natsuno turns her into an obsessive character willing to eliminate anyone who comes too close to her crush.

10. Kotonoha Katsura

Kotonoha Katsura is one of the female yandere anime characters from School Days. She initially appears as a shy and reserved high school girl who falls in love with the protagonist, Makoto Itou. Her intense love for Makoto makes her increasingly obsessive and jealous, resorting to violence in her quest to be with Makoto.

11. Akane Hiyama

Akane Hiyama anime character. Photo: @iconsph25 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Akane Hiyama is a character from Renai Boukun (Love Tyrant). She is known for stabbing anyone and everyone who stands in her path. Her love interest is Seiji Aino, who has been cursed by Guri's Kiss Note. She has a complex personality and is quite a cutter regarding love.

12. Yuka Minase

Yuka Minase is one of the most captivating picks from 11eyes. She is depicted as a kind and caring girl who has a deep affection for the protagonist, Kakeru Satsuki. Her feelings for Kakeru become increasingly intense, making her do horrible things to have a happy life with the boy of her heart.

13. Akito Sohma

Akito Sohma anime character. Photo: @akisohmaisgod on X(Twitter), @Akito-Sohma on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Akito Sohma is one of the female yandere anime characters from Fruits Basket. She is marked by extreme possessiveness and control over the other zodiac members, whom he views as possessions. Akito's possessiveness and jealousy make her stab Tohru and Kureno, not realizing the dangerous consequences of her actions.

14. Lucy

Lucy is one of the female yandere characters in Elfen Lied. She is the main protagonist in the anime and is regarded as Queen Diclonius, an evolutionary offshoot of the human race. She was discriminated against by others because of her horns, making her develop a deep hatred for humans. For instance, she kills Kohta’s father and sister out of jealousy.

15. Shion Sonozaki

Shion Sonozaki is a character from Higurashi When They Cry (Higurashi no Naku Koro ni). She is introduced as a cheerful and outgoing girl but later transforms into a violent and obsessive character. Shion's nature intensifies after she becomes fascinated with Keiichi Maebara.

16. Nina Einstein

Nina Einstein from Code Geass. Photo: @AnimeUproar on X (Twitter), @YanDereAndYanGireGiRlsRuLe on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nina Einstein features in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. The character's obsession revolves around her intense feelings for Princess Euphemia li Britannia. Nina turns into a freak when she talks about her crash, which drives her to commit heinous acts.

17. Haruna Niekawa

This character appears in Durarara!!. She initially looks like a seemingly normal high school student who falls in love with a teacher, Takashi Nasujima. Haruna Nikawa wants to be with him forever, even if she has to cut people and take control of them. Her obsession with Takashi makes her eliminate Anri, a character rumoured to be interested in her crush.

18. Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan. Photo: @scarletsoldier, @YanDereAndYanGireGiRlsRuLe on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mikasa Ackerman is a character from Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin. She is a strong, independent woman known for keeping her cool 99% of the time. Mikasa intensely desires to protect Eren, who is like a brother to her. With her prowess and expertise, Mikasa can kill humanity just to save Eren.

19. Konishi

Konishi is one of the yandere anime girl characters featured in Charlotte. She is madly in love with Oikawa, a student of Ayumi Otosaka's class who is interested in someone else. Konishi turns out to be a sadistic, violent and aggressive girl who is more than ready to get rid of her rival, Ayumi.

20. Kurumi Tokisaki

Kurumi Tokisaki is a character from Date A Live. She initially appears a calm and flirtatious high school girl but later turns out to be a dangerous and unpredictable spirit. Kurumi is obsessed with the protagonist, Shido Itsuka, and uses extreme violence and manipulation to be with her crush.

21. Shuka Karino

Shuka Karino from Darwin’s Game. Photo: @hachimura.icons69 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shuka Karino is a yandere anime character from Darwin's Game. She is deeply fascinated with the protagonist, Kaname Sudou, because he manages to beat her. Her character's obsession with Sudou makes her go to great lengths to protect him and be with him.

22. Medusa

Medusa is a character from Soul Eater known for her cunning. The character initially seems simple and kind but later becomes heartless and manipulative. Her main aim in the series is to create chaos and discord within the Death Weapon Meister Academy. Throughout the series, her motives are driven by a desire for power and control.

23. Esdeath

Esdeath appears in Akame ga Kill!. She is a high-ranking general in the Empire known for her ruthless and sadistic nature. Esdeath develops an intense love for Tatsumi and goes to extreme lengths to make Tatsumi her own, even resorting to torture and brutality. She embodies the classic yandere traits of extreme jealousy, obsession, and a willingness to harm others for the sake of love.

24. Satou Matsuzaka

Satou Matsuzaka from Happy Sugar Life. Photo: @wstbnn on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Satou Matsuzaka is a character from Happy Sugar Life. She is known for her complex and disturbing behaviour. Satou is willing to go to extreme and violent lengths to keep Shio (her crush) safe and by her side. She is one of the most dangerous yandere characters due to her wild mental state.

25. Yuno Gasai

Yuno Gasai from Future Diary. Photo: @Gesugao-Yandere-and-Yangire-girls, @QueenYunoGasai on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the pink-haired yandere in anime? Yuno is widely known for her pink hair and pretty face. She is central to Future Diary (Mirai Nikki). Like many yandere characters, she develops a violent obsession with the series' protagonist, Yukiteru Amano. Her love for him leads her to engage in extreme acts of violence and manipulation to ensure their future together.

26. Misa Amane

Misa Amane is a yandere character from Death Note. The character is willing to do anything for her love for Kira (Light Yagami). Her passion for Kira is unwavering, and she is ready to support him and his mission to eliminate the world of criminals. While willing to kill on Kira's behalf, she is not as violent as some yandere characters.

27. Toma

Toma is a yandere anime boy character from Amnesia. With his golden hair and black-orange aesthetic, he manages to take the hearts of those around him without breaking a sweat. The character develops an intense and possessive obsession with the Heroine. He is willing to go to extreme and violent lengths to keep the Heroine under his control.

28. Shinkawa Kyouji

Also known as Spiegel, Shinkawa Kyouji is a character from Sword Art Online. He is first introduced as a friend and guild member of one of the series' main characters, Shino Asada (Sinon). Later, the character develops an unhealthy fixation on Sinon and becomes increasingly jealous of her interactions with other players, particularly Kirito.

29. Kofuku

Kofuku from Noragami. Photo: @Shoganaiofficial, @Kofuku.NoragamiTV on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kofuku Ebisu is a character from Noragami associated with poverty and misfortune. She comes off as a naive young girl who is not afraid of threatening others to get what she wants. The character tends to bring bad luck to those around her but does not exhibit extreme possessiveness and obsession like other yandere characters.

30. Minatsuki Takami

Minatsuki Takami, also known as Hummingbird, is a yandere character in Deadman Wonderland. Her dark side and traumatic past drive her strong desire for revenge against her abusive brother. She kills her father and enjoys putting her brother through hell and gaslighting him into believing everything is his fault.

31. Kurenai Rin

Kurenai Rin from Big Order. Photo: @Kurenai.Rin.BigOrder on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kurenai Rin is one of the female characters from Big Order. The character is obsessed with the series' protagonist, Eiji Hoshimiya. She is willing to go to great lengths, using her Order's abilities to protect and support Eiji. Kurenai becomes increasingly paranoid and delusional, leading to dangerous and harmful actions to "protect" him.

32. Himiko Toga

Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia is known for being a League of Villains group member. She is obsessed with blood and desires to become closer to the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya. The character can transform into other people by ingesting their blood. Himiko exhibits classic yandere traits such as extreme jealousy, possessiveness, and a distorted sense of love.

33. Seijuurou Akashi

Seijuurou Akashi is a yandere character from Kuroko no Basket (Kuroko's Basketball). He is the captain of the Generation of Miracles group and is known for his exceptional skills as a basketball player. He is focused on winning, so anyone who is not a "winner" cannot look him in the eyes.

These best yandere anime characters have made their mark in the world of some of the most powerful and fearless beings due to their extreme emotions. These characters have entertained fans and intrigued them with their beauty and personality.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about the best-underrated anime movies and TV shows. Anime offers diverse storytelling that captivates viewers, from grand adventures and deep mysteries to thought-provoking dramas.

Some of these animes didn't get the attention they deserved because of factors such as limited marketing, initial reception, time and cultural barriers and niche appeal. Check out the list of the best-underrated anime movies and TV shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Source: Legit.ng