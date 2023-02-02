CKay's biography: age, real name, parents, religion, music

Chukwuka Ekweani, known by his stage name as CKay, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. He attained global recognition for his 2019 hit single Love Nwantiti. Read more about CKay’s biography, music career, and family life.

CKay attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Jim Dyson/Redferns

The singer has known how to read music and play the piano for most of his life. His father, who used to conduct the choir in their local church, taught him and influenced his music career.

Profile summary

Full name Chukwuka Ekweani Stage name CKay Yo Gender Male Date of birth 16 July 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Kaduna State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer Net worth $2 million Twitter @ckay_yo Facebook Youtube Ckay Instagram @ckay_yo

CKay's biography

CKay was born Chukwuka Ekweani in Kaduna State, Nigeria, and is of Igbo ethnicity. He has three siblings, two sisters and a brother. He grew up Christian.

Who are CKay’s parents? His parents are Mr and Mrs Daisy Ekweani, who are both from Anambra state but are based in Kaduna. His father was a choir conductor and played the keyboard in their local church.

What is CKay’s age?

Singer CKay performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

CKay is 27 years old as of 2023. The singer and songwriter was born on 16 July 1995. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

CKay’s music career

CKay was a self-taught record producer before he officially became a singer. His journey began when a friend introduced him to Fruity Loops, a production software now known as FL Studio. Shortly afterwards, he started his music career as a member of a three-person band along with two of his friends.

He was discovered and signed to Loopy Music, which prompted his move to Lagos in 2014. Early the following year, he became an intern at the Nigerian record label Chocolate City. In 2016, the company merged with Loopy Music and signed him as an artist on 31 August 2016.

The star released his debut EP, Who the F*ck is CKay, on 11 September 2017. On 2 March 2018, he released his song Container, which was an immediate hit with the Nigerian audience.

The Nigerian singer’s big break came with the release of his second EP, CKay the First, in 2019. The EP contained Love Nwantiti, which went viral on TikTok two years later. The song earned him a spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The artist has since had multiple hit songs, including Emiliana, which also went viral on TikTok. He has collaborated with several African musicians, including Davido and Focalistic. He became the second African musician to reach 1.2 billion streams after Burna Boy, who had 1.4 billion streams as of June 2022.

What is CKay’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $2 million. He has earned most of his money from live performances and music royalties. He has also partnered with global brands like Chanel and Ralph Lauren Fragrances to market their products on social media.

FAQs

What is CKay’s real name? CKay’s full name is Chukwuka Ekweani. Who is CKay and where is he from? CKay is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer. He was born in Kaduna State, raised in Anambra State, and currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. How old is CKay? As of 2023, the singer is 27 years old. He was born on 16 July 1995. Who are CKay’s parents? His parents are Mr Ekweani, a former church choir conductor and keyboardist, and Mrs Daisy Ekweani. What is CKay’s religion? He is a Christian. How did CKay get famous? The singer is known for his international hit, Love Nwantiti, released in 2019, after it went viral on TikTok. How much is CKay worth? He is estimated to be worth $2 million.

CKay is a Nigerian musician who has made a global name for himself via TikTok with the singles Emiliana and Love Nwantiti. CKay’s biography above tells more about his career and his supportive parents, who encouraged him down the path to stardom.

