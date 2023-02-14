Who is the most powerful doctor in the world? Top 10 contenders

Undoubtedly, doctors are among the most valued professionals because they are concerned with the well-being of humans. Over the years, they have made stunning discoveries in the medical field that have significantly impacted people’s lives. Whereas there are many doctors with different specialities, some have been exceptional in their areas, earning worldwide recognition. Who is the most powerful doctor in the world?

Have you ever wondered how people remain healthy despite the presence of many disease-causing organisms in the world? Doctors have done a commendable job studying and finding cures for numerous ailments.

Who is the most powerful medical doctor in the world?

Doctors specialise in different areas of medicine, and each area has proved essential in saving lives. Therefore, whereas no doctor’s work can be underrated, some have been exceptional and gained international recognition. Here are some doctors considered powerful based on how they have excelled in their areas of specialisation.

10. Dr Mona. M. Abaza

Dr Mona. M. Abaza is an American doctor who graduated with a bachelor of science in biology from Penn State University in 1987. She later advanced her medical studies at Drexel University and Drexel University College of Medicine. She has excelled in the medical field, focusing on Adenoidectomy, Tracheostomy, Esophagoscopy, Otolaryngology, and Nasal airway surgery. She is an ENT expert specialising in treating problems related to the ear, nose, throat, and neck.

Dr. Mona has been a University of Colorado Health Sciences Center professor since 1999. She is affiliated with Children’s Hospital Colorado at Memorial Hospital Central and the University of Colorado Hospital.

9. Dr Sudhansu Bhattacharyya

He is an Indian cardiothoracic surgeon working at P.D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai. He boasts more than three decades of work experience in the medical field. After attaining a bachelor of medicine and surgery, he pursued MS in general surgery from Vadilal Sarabhai Hospital, Gujarat. He later did his M.Ch in Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery from G. S. Medical College, K.E.M Hospital, Mumbai.

He specialises in Cardiovascular Surgery and Coronary Bypass Surgery and has recorded immense success in Arrhythmia Treatment with Ablation and Pacemakers, Cardiac OPD Procedures, Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment, and Coronary Artery Surgery.

8. Dr Mark. F. Aaron

Dr Mark is a cardiologist based in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. He obtained his medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine and has been in medical practice for over 20 years. The cardiologist specialises in treating adult congenital heart disease and heart failure & transplantation. He is affiliated with numerous hospitals, including Ascension St. Thomas River Park Hospital and Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

7. Dr Corrie T.M Anderson

Dr Corrie T.M Anderson is a certified pediatric anesthesiologist and director of Pediatric Pain Medicine at Seattle Children's Hospital. He completed his medical education in 1982 at Stanford University School of Medicine and has been in medical practice for over 30 years.

The doctor is also a professor of anesthesiology and adjunct professor of paediatrics at the University of Washington. He has played an instrumental role in enhancing the accessibility of pain medicine for kids, publishing scholarly works, and serving as an advisor and board member in many medical organisations.

6. Dr Arthur Reese Abright

Dr Arthur Reese Abright is a director, child and adolescent psychiatry at Mount Sinai Services Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York, USA and is one of the leading doctors in treating depression and mind-related diseases.

She obtained an undergraduate degree in arts at The University of Texas at Austin and later pursued a doctorate of medicine degree at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. She has been in medical practice for over 30 years, teaching and providing medical services.

She is a professor of psychiatry at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and an adjunct professor of psychiatry & behavioural sciences at New York Medical College.

5. Dr Naresh Trehan

Dr Naresh Trehan is an Indian cardiac surgeon said to be one of the world's most successful cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeons. He obtained his bachelor of medicine and surgery in 1986 from King George’s Medical University and has been in medical practice for more than 40 years and has performed more than 48 thousand surgeries.

Dr Naresh Trehan is the founder of the Escorts Heart Institute & Research Centre and is based at Medanta - The Medicity in Gurgaon, India.

4. Dr Khalid Abbed

He is a neurosurgery physician at Ayer Neuroscience Institute at Hartford Healthcare. He obtained his medical degree in neurosurgery from Harvard University and is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgeons. He has been in the medical industry for a long time as a teacher and practitioner working with multiple reputable institutions.

3. Dr Fouad. M. Abbas

Dr Fouad. M. Abbas is a doctor based in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. He is a gynecologic oncologist and obstetrics gynaecologist with over 37 years of medical practice. He specialises in treating testicular yolk sac tumours, ovarian carcinosarcoma, oophorectomy, and vulvectomy.

The doctor is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and UM Shore Regional Health - Dorchester/Easton. He completed his medical studies in 1986 at the University of Maryland Medical Center and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

2. Dr Myles. B. Abbott

He is a paediatrics specialist based in California, USA. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in medicine from the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine in 1972 and currently boasts over 50 years of working in the medical field. He is affiliated with multiple health institutions in California, including UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center-Berkeley.

1. Dr William A. Abdu

Dr William A. Abdu is arguably the most powerful doctor in the world. He is an Orthopedics specialist based in Lebanon, New Hampshire, USA. He obtained his doctorate from Tufts University School of Medicine in 1985 after completing his undergraduate studies at Boston University in 1977. He has practised medicine for approximately 40 years and has excelled in treating spinal stenosis, herniated disk, spondylolisthesis, laminectomy, and microdiscectomy.

Is Bill Gates a doctor of medicine?

William Henry Gates III, popularly known as Bill Gates, is an American author, investor, philanthropist, and business magnate. Does Bill Gates have a medical degree? Contrary to many people’s thoughts, he does not have a medical degree. He enrolled in a pre-law degree at Harvard University and later shifted to do a mathematics and computer science course but dropped out of the learning institute.

Despite not having a medical degree, the renowned philanthropist has shown immense interest in the medical field, donating significant resources to improve healthcare. His foundation has donated billions of dollars to develop medicine for diseases such as malaria, HIV, Tuberculosis, and COVID-19.

FAQs

Who is the most famous doctor in the world? Georges Mathé, MD, is considered the most famous doctor and is recognised for discovering the treatment for leukaemia. Does Bill Gates have a doctorate? He did not complete his undergraduate studies but was awarded an honorary degree by Harvard University. Who is the richest doctor in the world? Dr Thomas Frist Jr, a co-founder of HCA Healthcare, is considered the wealthiest doctor, with a net worth of $21.1 billion. How is Mark Zuckerberg a doctor? He received an honorary Doctor of Laws Degree from Harvard University. Which country has the best doctors in the world? A majority of the best doctors come from the United States of America.

Doctors are some of the most educated professionals offering essential healthcare services to millions suffering from different diseases and conditions worldwide. If you were wondering who is the most powerful doctor in the world, the above compilation shows reputable doctors who have made strides in the medical field.

