33 best slice-of-life anime movies and shows you can find on Netflix

Slice-of-life is a genre that aims to depict everyday life in a relatable manner. It often focuses on character interactions without relying heavily on dramatic or fantastical elements. There are several great slice-of-life anime series to enjoy on Netflix.

Popular slice-of-life anime to enjoy on Netflix. Photo: @Xaldonix2, @MangaMoguraRE, @ripshinsha, @Light_2_Yagami on Twitter (modified by author)

Slice-of-life stories can range from lighthearted and comedic to introspective and emotional. They allow viewers to connect personally with the characters and find resonance in their experiences.

Best slice-of-life anime on Netflix

In the context of anime and manga, this genre typically explores themes such as friendship, romance, and personal growth. Here are some slice-of-life anime recommendations available on Netflix.

Your Lie in April

Kōsei Arima and Kaori Miyazono from Your Lie in April. Photo: @Ultrilla_ on Twitter (modified by author)

Your Lie in April tells the story Kōsei Arima, a former pianist who lost hearing after a traumatic event. He withdraws from music until he meets a free-spirited violinist named Kaori Miyazono.

Violet Evergarden

Violet, the lead character in Violet Evergarden. Photo: @KireiYume97, @liliveeth on Twitter (modified by author)

The story revolves around the character of Violet Evergarden, a former soldier. After the war, Violet works as an "Auto Memory Doll," a profession that involves writing letters on behalf of others.

A Silent Voice

Shoko Nishimiyal and Shoya Ishida from A Silent Voice. Photo: @silentvoicebot on Twitter (modified by author)

A Silent Voice centres around Shoya Ishida, who becomes an outcast after bullying a deaf girl, Shoko Nishimiyal. Years later, Shoya seeks redemption and tries to reconcile with Shoko.

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Childhood friends rally together after their friend’s death in Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day. Photo: @Crunchyroll on Twitter (modified by author)

The story is about childhood friends who drift apart after the tragic death of their friend Menma. Menma's spirit cannot move on to the afterlife because she has unresolved regrets.

Clannad

Scenes from Clannad and Clannad: After Story. Photo: @ClannadPictBot, @MonkeyDWoo1 on Twitter (modified by author)

The series has two seasons: Clannad and Clannad: After Story. It follows Tomoya Okazaki, a disenchanted high school student who encounters Nagisa Furukawa, a girl repeating a year due to illness.

March Comes in Like a Lion

This is a good slice-of-life anime show about Rei Kiriyama, a 17-year-old professional shogi player who struggles with depression and the weight of his past. Rei's life takes a turn when he meets the Kawamoto sisters.

Toradora!

Ryuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka from Toradora! Photo: @LuckyLynette_, @Ai_Sakaa on Twitter (modified by author)

The story follows the lives of Ryuji Takasu, a gentle high school student with an intimidating appearance, and Taiga Aisaka, a small and feisty girl with a tsundere personality. They form an unlikely alliance to help each other pursue their hot crushes.

The Garden of Words

Takao Akizuki and Yukari Yukino from The Garden of Words. Photo: @TheGhibliFamily, @Mood.npl on Facebook (modified by author)

The Garden of Words is one of the best slice-of-life anime movies. The animation is about Takao Akizuki, a high school student who aspires to become a shoemaker. He meets Yukari Yukino, a mysterious woman, in a garden on rainy mornings, and they form a unique connection.

Silver Spoon

Silver Spoon is a wholesome anime on Netflix. Yugo Hachiken, a high-achieving student from the city, enrols in Oezo Agricultural High School to escape the pressure of his academic life.

Kids on the Slope

Heartwarming slice-of-life anime Kids on the Slope. Photo: @asianzoro, @bestofurendo on Twitter (modified by author)

The story is set in the 1960s and follows Kaoru Nishimi, a studious transfer student, and Sentaro Kawabuchi, a rebellious and talented jazz drummer. They form an unlikely friendship when Kaoru discovers Sentaro's musical talent and their shared love for jazz.

Haikyu!!

Shoyo Hinata is an aspiring volleyball player on Haikyu!. Photo: @haikyu.anime on Instagram (modified by author)

This is one of the best slice-of-life anime shows. It centres on Shoyo Hinata, a determined and energetic young student who aspires to be a volleyball player despite his short stature.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Saiki Kusuo from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. has psychic powers. Photo: @GatlignGun on Twitter (modified by author)

The show is a great funny slice-of-life anime about Saiki Kusuo, a high school student with psychic abilities. Despite his powers, Saiki desires a normal life and tries to keep his abilities a secret.

Barakamon

Calligrapher Seishuu Handa finds peace on a rural island in Barakamon. Photo: @goboee on Twitter (modified by author)

Barakamon tells the story of Seishuu Handa, a talented calligrapher who becomes exiled to a rural island. It follows Seishuu's life on the island as he learns valuable life lessons and discovers his artistic style.

Kimi ni Todoke

Kimi ni Todoke tells the story of Sawako Kuronuma. Photo: @Akisu on Facebook (modified by author)

Kimi ni Todoke is about Sawako Kuronuma, a shy and misunderstood high school girl. She is often mistaken for the eerie character from The Ring due to her long black hair and quiet nature.

Natsume's Book of Friends

Takashi Natsume interacts with yokai in Natsume's Book of Friends. Photo: @cypoints on Twitter (modified by author)

Natsume's Book of Friends revolves around Takashi Natsume. He is a teenager who can see and interact with yokai, supernatural creatures from Japanese folklore.

Tsuki ga Kirei

Tsuki ga Kirei follows the budding romance between Kotarou Azumi and Akane Mizuno. Photo: @blackhatanime on Facebook, @tonhofodase on Twitter (modified by author)

Tsuki ga Kirei translates to "As the Moon, So Beautiful". The short series revolves around the budding romance between two middle school students, Kotarou Azumi and Akane Mizuno, as they navigate the challenges of adolescence and first love.

Orange

Alternate universe scenes of Naho Takamiya with her love interests. Photo: @orange_animefans on Instagram (modified by author)

Orange is an excellent slice-of-life anime to watch. The story follows Naho Takamiya, a high school student who receives a letter from her future self. In the letter, Naho's future self explains her many regrets.

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

Haruhi Suzumiya and the SOS Brigade. Photo: @trash_M12 on Twitter (modified by author)

The story revolves around Haruhi Suzumiya, an eccentric high school girl who unknowingly possesses the power to change reality. She forms a club called the SOS Brigade with other unique individuals.

K-On!

Yui Hirasawa and her light music club on K-On!. Photo: @Anime, @yuronoki on Twitter (modified by author)

K-On! is about a group of female characters who form a light music club and embark on their musical journey together. The series primarily focuses on Yui Hirasawa, a carefree and clumsy girl who joins the club without experience playing an instrument.

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions

Yuuta Togashi and Rikka Takanashi from Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions. Photo: @animint, @WeeklyMekakure on Twitter (modified by author)

This feel-good anime follows Yuuta Togashi, a high school student who used to suffer from "chuunibyou," delusions of grandeur or adolescent fantasy syndrome. However, he decides to leave his chuunibyou past behind and live a normal life.

Non Non Biyori

A group of friends go on adventures together on Non Non Biyori. Photo: @TheSliceofAnime, @animedatesbot on Twitter (modified by author)

The story revolves around students living in the countryside and attending a small rural school. The series focuses on their daily lives, adventures, and heartwarming interactions.

Usagi Drop

Daikichi takes care of Rin in “Usagi Drop”. Photo: @shoujocrave, @orizasatipeh on Twitter (modified by author)

When the main protagonist Daikichi attends his grandfather's funeral, he discovers Rin, his grandfather's illegitimate daughter. With no one else willing to take care of her, Daikichi decides to become her guardian.

Nodame Cantabile

Shinichi Chiaki forms a bond with Megumi "Nodame" Noda, a free-spirited and eccentric pianist. Photo: @penginius, @weeabougie on Twitter (modified by author)

Shinichi Chiaki, a talented musician and aspiring conductor, meets Megumi "Nodame" Noda, a free-spirited and eccentric pianist. The series follows their journey as they develop a deep bond.

The Eccentric Family

Yasaburo Shimogamo navigates a mystical world with his family in “The Eccentric Family”. Photo: @DiceWeasel on Twitter (modified by author)

The Eccentric Family is set in Kyoto, where mythical creatures coexist with humans. It follows Yasaburo Shimogamo, a young tanuki who navigates the complexities of his family, the relationships between different supernatural beings, and the ongoing power struggles in their world.

Tsurune: Kazemai High School Archery Club

Minato Narumiya and his teammates on “Tsurune: Kazemai High School Archery Club”. Photo: @SentaiFilmworks, @ItmehPiyush on Twitter (modified by author)

The series centres around Minato Narumiya, a skilled archer who gave up the sport due to a traumatic incident. Minato joins the Kazemai High School Archery Club, where he rediscovers his love for archery and forms bonds with his teammates.

Hyouka

Oreki Houtarou, a high school student, prefers conserving his energy by avoiding unnecessary activities. However, he becomes entangled in solving mysteries when he joins the school's Classic Literature Club.

Amanchu!

Hikari Kohinata and Futaba Ooki dive together on “Amanchu!”. Photo: @UCH2011Z, @Prt_ssin on Twitter (modified by author)

The story follows Hikari Kohinata, a high school girl who moves to a coastal town and joins the school's diving club. There, she befriends Futaba Ooki, a shy, reserved girl who hesitates to dive.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

Hachiman Hikigaya is forced to join the Service Club on “My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU”. Photo: @Skippe4090, @Pamalmohadazo on Twitter (modified by author)

This popular slice-of-life anime show centres around Hachiman Hikigaya, a cynical and antisocial high school student. He is forced to join the school's Service Club, which helps students with their problems.

ReLIFE

ReLIFE follows Arata Kaizaki, a 27-year-old unemployed man who participates in an experimental program called ReLIFE. He takes a pill that transforms him into a 17-year-old and lets him attend high school again for one year.

Hidamari Sketch

“Hidamari Sketch” revolves around a group of students living in the Hidamari Apartments. Photo: @animedatesbot, @HansLop53871788 on Twitter (modified by author)

This cute slice-of-life anime show revolves around a group of girls who live in the Hidamari Apartments and attend an art school. The series portrays their daily lives, friendships, and artistic pursuits.

Sweetness and Lightning

“Sweetness and Lightning” is one of the most popular slice-of-life anime shows. Photo: @Crunchyroll on Twitter (modified by author)

Sweetness and Lightning is a popular TV series about Kouhei Inuzuka, a single father who struggles to cook for his daughter. By chance, Kouhei befriends Kotori Iida, a high school student passionate about cooking. Together, they embark on culinary adventures.

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Narumi Momose reunites with her childhood friend in “Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku”. Photo: @light_yagami29, @shojopicture on Twitter (modified by author)

The story revolves around Narumi Momose, a fujoshi who hides her otaku hobbies at her new workplace. She reunites with her childhood friend Hirotaka Nifuji, an avid gamer and fellow otaku.

Poco's Udon World

Souta Tawara bonds with a mysterious creature, Poco, in “Poco's Udon World”. Photo: @FictionalFrog, @noyakist on Twitter (modified by author)

The story follows Souta Tawara, a young man who returns to his hometown after his dad’s death to take care of his family's udon shop. Souta encounters a mysterious and adorable creature named Poco.

This list highlights the top slice-of-life anime shows available on Netflix. The genre often emphasizes character development, subtle moments of reflection, and the exploration of ordinary situations.

