France has witnessed a series of 'well-coordinated malicious' attacks on its main railway lines, causing major disruptions in the country

The state-owned railway company has confirmed that the attacks, which include arson, hit its high-speed trains

The attacks come only a few hours before the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, which is set to happen on the Seine River

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony has suffered a setback after arsonists attacked France's major train network on Friday morning.

The attacks happened on three high-speed trains, disrupting travel across the main venue of the 2024 Summer Games.

Passengers stranded at Gare Montparnasse train station after the railway network was disrupted by attacks. Photo by Thibaud Moritz.

What happened to train network in Paris?

The state has confirmed that the attacks will affect at least 800,000 travellers. The repairs could take the whole weekend before everything returns to normalcy. Travellers have been urged to reschedule their planned trips.

"A massive attack took place last night to paralyze the high-speed rail network. Deliberate fires were set on the Atlantic, Northern and Eastern lines to damage our installation," read part of the statement from the national railway company.

Al Jazeera adds that trains to neighbouring countries of Belgium and England were also affected.

Talking to Sky News, French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has called the attacks an 'act of sabotage' but promised the country wouldn't be destabilized by the occurrence.

Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

This comes only a few hours before the opening ceremony, which will be the first one held outside of a stadium.

Over 7,000 athletes are expected at the opening ceremony, with an audience of at least 300,000 spectators.

Opening ceremony route

The athletes will start from the Austerlitz Bridge before being taken around on the Seine River and finally end at the Trocadéro.

