Bayer Leverkusen have begun pre-season training in a bid to defend their coverted Bundesliga title

Striker Victor Boniface is one of the players who have been working with astute tactician Xabi Alonso

The Nigerian striker showed off his new customised boots ahead of the highly anticipated 2024/25 season

Bayer Leverkusen have stepped up pre-season training as they aim to defend their German Bundesliga title, and Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has confirmed his readiness.

Leverkusen did the unimaginable last season after winning the title for the first time in their history, going the entire season unbeaten under head coach Xabi Alonso.

Victor Boniface and Odilon Kossounou during Bayer Leverkusen's pre-season training. Photo by Marius Becker.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by bundesliga.com, they won the title on matchday 29, the second earliest in history, and they were the first side to complete a league and cup double unbeaten.

Boniface flaunts new boots

Boniface was crucial in Die Werkself’s triumph last season, even though he had an injury-disrupted second half of the season. He scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 23 games.

The Nigerian is ready for the challenge of defending their title. He showed off his new Nike Mercurial Superfly boots, which have “BK Boy” with a Nigeria flag on one side and “Big Vic” on the other side.

On his Instagram story, he disclosed that the “BK” stands for barrack boy. This honours where he was born and raised: 323 Artillery Brigade, Army Barracks, Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria.

The 23-year-old was linked with a move away from the Bay Arena but turned down offers to continue in Germany, where he hopes to win more trophies.

The striker is a big personality in the dressing room and is active on all social media. He has fun with hilarious captions for his posts, which has made him a fan favourite.

